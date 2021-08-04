awkward

Matt Gaetz’s doting fiancée calls him “astonishing” and OMG people had some things to say about it

Rep. Matt Gaetz is launching a brand new podcast that he says will expose all the people who have attempted to smear his good name during his ongoing teen sex trafficking scandal, and no one is more excited about it than his fiancée, Ginger Luckey.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old retweeted the teaser trailer for the podcast, along with the caption: “Your passion for this country is astonishing.” Then she tacked on an American flag flanked by two white hearts. Cute, huh?

Now, we’re not sure what sort of response Ginger was expecting to get from the tweet, but we’re pretty sure it wasn’t this…

Last week, Luckey’s younger sister, Roxanne, posted a series of videos to TikTok accusing her future brother-in-law of being “weird,” “creepy,” and a “master manipulator.” She also shared a story about a time when he allegedly tried setting her up with a friend of his.

According to Roxanne, the “creepy” guy, who was significantly older, divorced, and had a kid, wouldn’t quit hitting on her, even after she told him she had a boyfriend. When she later confronted Gaetz about it, he went ballistic on her.

“He just immediately got so defensive and started yelling at me and my mom,” she recalled. “A grown man and yelling at a 20-year-old girl is just beyond me.”

Ginger responded to her sister’s accusations by calling her a “mentally unwell” individual with a history of “destructive behavior” and insisting that she and Matt are “enjoying our engagement and are deeply in love.”

