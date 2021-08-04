Matt Gaetz’s doting fiancée calls him “astonishing” and OMG people had some things to say about it

Rep. Matt Gaetz is launching a brand new podcast that he says will expose all the people who have attempted to smear his good name during his ongoing teen sex trafficking scandal, and no one is more excited about it than his fiancée, Ginger Luckey.

Yesterday, the 26-year-old retweeted the teaser trailer for the podcast, along with the caption: “Your passion for this country is astonishing.” Then she tacked on an American flag flanked by two white hearts. Cute, huh?

Your passion for this country is astonishing ???? https://t.co/D7EQw8UCmG — Ginger Luckey (@LuckeyGinger) August 3, 2021

Now, we’re not sure what sort of response Ginger was expecting to get from the tweet, but we’re pretty sure it wasn’t this…

Oh honey bless your heart — margaritahfamily (@margarethiers1) August 3, 2021

Your ability to overlook pedophilia is astonishing. — Sue (@SueBanski) August 3, 2021

gurl….get some self-respect — Jeff Keith (@KeithsJeff) August 4, 2021

His passion is the problem and it isn’t for America. pic.twitter.com/zsll1gDLH4 — MinnesotaCitizen (@MinnesotaCitiz1) August 3, 2021

It’s shocking how little you value your own soul, your own place in history. There’s no way this brief proximity to power is worth the stink that will stay with you. How disappointing. — The TP Under TFG’s Shoe (@tpstucktotrump) August 3, 2021

Is “country” code for underage girls? — Teresa Freeman (@DemoLady7) August 4, 2021

He is a man of many passions. And some of them have been around for 16, 17 years. — NickatNite (@NickBurnsItAll) August 4, 2021

There’s still time to back out of what I think will be a very long-just-to-get-past-scandals engagement hon. — Real Antifa Forensic Accountant (@Don_accountant) August 4, 2021

I’m getting a Tammy Wynette vibe here. Are you sure you wanna do this? pic.twitter.com/M6cppNRsci — Liberal Baby Boomer (@pinkbirdgirl) August 4, 2021

I wonder if Ginger has an end game here. Or just blindly hanging on for, um, love? — geoff (@geoff36486475) August 4, 2021

HIS PASSION FOR UNDERAGE GIRLS SHOULD BE MORE ASTONISHING TO YOU — Ron DuhSantis (@GovRonDuhSantis) August 3, 2021

This is just sad Ginger. — Julian (@JulianRivers33) August 3, 2021

I hear your sister isn’t a fan — Scott Woolf (@ScottWoolf) August 3, 2021

Last week, Luckey’s younger sister, Roxanne, posted a series of videos to TikTok accusing her future brother-in-law of being “weird,” “creepy,” and a “master manipulator.” She also shared a story about a time when he allegedly tried setting her up with a friend of his.

According to Roxanne, the “creepy” guy, who was significantly older, divorced, and had a kid, wouldn’t quit hitting on her, even after she told him she had a boyfriend. When she later confronted Gaetz about it, he went ballistic on her.

“He just immediately got so defensive and started yelling at me and my mom,” she recalled. “A grown man and yelling at a 20-year-old girl is just beyond me.”

Ginger responded to her sister’s accusations by calling her a “mentally unwell” individual with a history of “destructive behavior” and insisting that she and Matt are “enjoying our engagement and are deeply in love.”

