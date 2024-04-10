Matt Gaetz’s teen sex scandal is back in the news & we’re thoroughly disgusted all over again

When it comes to Matt Gaetz, Kevin McCarthy is now saying the quiet part out loud.

The bitter ex-speaker, who was ousted last fall and resigned shortly thereafter, was speaking Wednesday at an event at Georgetown University. When the topic turned to his downfall, McCarthy became defensive… and catty!

After insisting he didn’t agree to Democratic concessions to pass spending bills, the California Republican brought up the real reason he says he lost his speakership: a fellow GOP rep’s alleged fornication with an underaged girl.

While McCarthy didn’t name Gaetz, it was easy to surmise his target.

“I’ll give you the truth why I’m not speaker. It’s because one person, a member of Congress, wanted me to stop an ethics complaint, because he slept with a 17-year-old,” he said. “An ethics complaint that started before I ever became speaker, and that’s illegal, and I’m not going to get in the middle.”

You gotta respective the resentment from McCarthy, who said he’s “not going to get in the middle” of an ongoing ethics probe, before doing just that!

Later, McCarthy admitted he didn’t know for sure whether Gaetz broke the law, but the damage was already done.

“Did he do it or not? I don’t know, but ethics is looking at it, and there are other people in jail because of it, and he wanted me to influence it,” he added.

For those who have luckily avoided this disgusting story, Gaetz was the subject of a federal investigation over allegations that he had helped transport a 17-year-old girl over state lines and had sex with her. He and his buddies, including convicted felon Joel Greenberg, allegedly procured women online for the purposes of naughty play.

Greenberg, a former tax collector, pleaded guilty to underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking and other tawdry misdeeds. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison; and in the process, told Department of Justice investigators one of the women involved was underage.

In a confession letter, Greenberg said the gay-hating lawmaker paid to have sex with the teenager. “I also made payments to several of the girls on behalf of the congressman,” he wrote.

While the DOJ closed its inquiry into Gaetz, the House Ethics Committee didn’t. Earlier this year, it was reported that congressional investigators obtained text messages from a young woman who said she had relations with Gaetz at a bacchanalian affair in which revelers partook in heavy alcohol and drug use.

The woman told prosecutors she and others were provided “all kinds of controlled substances” at the party in question.

Gaetz, otherwise known as “Rapey McForehead,” is a well-known creep around Congress. The gay-hating Florida rep. apparently boasts on the House floor about his conquests, bragging about how he “crushes E.D. medicine” so he “can go all night.”

Though Gaetz claims he’s innocent, the political nepo baby sure acts like a guilty man. Infamously, he asked Trump to issue him a “blanket pardon” in relation to the sex trafficking investigation, according to witnesses (the unprecedented request was denied).

“He wanted a pardon, as I recall, from the beginning of time up until that day, for anything,” Eric Herschmann, an attorney in the Trump White House, told the January 6 Committee.

One of Gaetz’s former staffers told the New Yorker Gaetz was so consumed by the inquiries, he stopped carrying out many of his official duties.

However, Gaetz has not resigned from Congress, where he’s almost uniformly disliked. On Wednesday, former GOP rep. Denver Riggleman shared an old interview with Bloomberg TV, in which he called Gaetz the “human embodiment of a wet fart.”

Gaetz, for his part, continues to fire back at McCarthy, his top political adversary.

“Kevin McCarthy is a liar. That’s why he is no longer speaker,” he posted Wednesday morning. “Just ask the 224 people who voted to remove him.”

While Gaetz remains a public backer of the current embattled speaker, Mike Johnson, he’s still sowing chaos. He’s one of multiple Republicans who’s working to tank a major surveillance reauthorization bill, at the urging of Trump.

Johnson has already pulled the bill twice due to GOP infighting.

With the House ethics investigation still ongoing, expect Gaetz’s erratic behavior to continue. McCarthy, by the way, says he has no regrets.

“I’d do it all over again,” he said.

We can’t wait for more retributive tea to be spilled!