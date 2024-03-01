Matt Gaetz was just humiliated in front of all his colleagues after moralizing about other people’s drug use

Matt Gaetz might want to think twice before he rides his moralistic high horse. Especially when it comes to illicit drug use.

During the House Oversight Committee’s closed-door session this week with Hunter Biden, the scandal-ridden Florida congressman probed the president’s son about his history of drug addiction.

And that wound up being a huge mistake.

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

Gaetz, who’s been pushing for the impeachment of Joe Biden over absolutely nothing, asked Hunter if he was using drugs while serving on the board of Burma, a Ukrainian energy company.

Since Hunter’s struggles with addiction are well known, Gaetz probably thought he was setting him up with the perfect “gotcha question.”

Instead, Hunter turned the tables on him.

“Mr. Gaetz, look me in the eye. You really think that’s appropriate to ask me?” he said, according to the transcript.

When Gaetz doubled down, Hunter repeated his question.

“Of all the people sitting around this table, do you think that’s appropriate to ask me?” he asked.

Unsurprisingly, Gaetz didn’t have an answer.

In which Hunter Biden suggests that Matt Gaetz is maybe not the best person to be asking about drug use. pic.twitter.com/0ruw4R1LeA — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) March 1, 2024

Hunter, of course, was likely alluding to the myriad of allegations against Gaetz about his penchant for hosting drug-fueled sex parties, along with other salacious acts.

For years, Gaetz was the subject of a federal sex trafficking investigation over allegations that he had helped transport a 17-year-old girl over state lines and had sex with her. Gaetz and his buddies, including convicted felon Joel Greenberg, allegedly procured women online for the purposes of sex.

Greenberg, a former tax collector, pleaded guilty to underage sex trafficking, wire fraud, stalking and other tawdry misdeeds. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison; and in the process, told Department of Justice investigators one of the women involved was underage.

In a confession letter, Greenberg said Gaetz paid to have sex with the 17-year-old. “I also made payments to several of the girls on behalf of the congressman,” he wrote.

While the DOJ closed its investigation into Gaetz, the House Ethics Committee is still looking into the matter. Two weeks ago, it was reported that congressional investigators obtained text messages from a young woman who said she had sex with Gaetz at a bacchanalian affair in which revelers partook in heavy alcohol and drug use.

The woman told prosecutors she and others were provided “all kinds of controlled substances” at the party in question.

Greenberg, in his sessions with investigators, said he and Gaetz sometimes used Molly while having intercourse with women at these wild rendezvous.

“There were multiple sex parties,” a lawyer with knowledge of the case is quoted as saying in the New Yorker‘s extensive new profile on Gaetz.

Those stories match up with Gaetz’s own apparent words. Known as “Rapey McForehead,” Gaetz would apparently boast on the House floor about his sexual conquests. Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma said last year Gaetz would brag about how he “crushes E.D. medicine” and “chases it with energy drinks so he can go all night.”

Ewwwwww.

Has anyone done a wellness check on Matt Gaetz since Hunter fucking body slammed him? https://t.co/xGm4SH0xkd — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) March 1, 2024

“Of all the people sitting around this table…” https://t.co/uIT5zbKCoe — Matt Corridoni (@mattcorridoni) March 1, 2024

Here’s exactly why Republicans didn’t want to do this in public. ?? https://t.co/01BeaLQVvL — Jeff Barbra (@thejeffbarbra) March 1, 2024

While Gaetz maintains his innocence, the anti-gay congressman sure seems obsessed with the House’s inquiry. Gaetz has told colleagues his successful campaign to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker was due to the ongoing probe.

Infamously, Gaetz asked Donald Trump to issue him a “blanket pardon” in relation to the sex trafficking investigation, according to witnesses (the unprecedented request was denied).

“He wanted a pardon, as I recall, from the beginning of time up until that day, for anything,” Eric Herschmann, an attorney in the Trump White House, told the January 6 Committee.

One of Gaetz’s former staffers told the New Yorker Gaetz was so consumed by the inquiries, he stopped carrying out many of his official duties.

That’s definitely the behavior of an innocent person, right?

OK, OK, probably not…

Sen. Markwayne Mullin on Matt Gaetz:



“We had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor … of the girls that he had slept with. He’d brag about how he would crush ED medicine and chase it with an energy drink so he could go all night.”@mkraju

pic.twitter.com/HKxprmuCcD — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) February 14, 2024

The next time Gaetz tries to grill any witness about their history of drug use, he may want to check on the skeletons in his own closet.

By all accounts, they are still there and multiplying.