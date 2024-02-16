More revelations about Matt Gaetz’s (alleged) drug-fueled sex parties just dropped

Prosecutors may have declined to charge Matt Gaetz over allegations of federal sex trafficking, but the perverted problems keep piling up for one of the most unpopular members of Congress.

The House Ethics Committee, which restarted its probe into Gaetz and his alleged tawdry behavior, recently acquired text messages from a young woman who told investigators in 2021 that she had sex with him at a drug-fueled party, the Daily Beast reports.

The unnamed woman’s attorney said she was paid to attend the bacchanalian affair. The lawyer went on to tell the Daily Beast that the woman received payment in connection to multiple sex parties involving people in the anti-LGBTQ+ Florida congressman’s orbit.

The pressure is heating up against Gaetz, who earned scorn from House Republicans for his successful effort to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. During the chaotic process, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York called Gaetz a “vile person,” and Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who chairs the House Rules Committee, said it was time to “take the sharp knives away from children.”

Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma went a step further, saying many House members believe the allegations against Gaetz, from sex trafficking to solicitation of prostitution, are true.

“There’s a reason why no one in the Congress came and defended him: because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor—that all of us had walked away—of the girls that he had slept with,” he said.

Mullin also alleges Gaetz would brag about how he “crushes E.D. medicine” and “chases it with energy drinks so he can go all night.”

Apparently, that’s the kind of deviant behavior that was happening at Gaetz’s parties. The woman told prosecutors she and others were provided “all kinds of controlled substances” at the events in question.

Text messages also show Gaetz propositioning the woman to join him on a May 2017 trip to the Florida Keys, along with three women and one other man.

Gaetz, who represents a deep red district on Florida’s panhandle, was just starting his first term in Congress at the time of the vacay.

“As is true with all time you spend w me, it’ll be fun and chill,” Gaetz wrote in one of the texts.

The woman agreed to join the trip, before ultimately declining.

While the woman says all sexual interactions with Gaetz and his pals were consensual, her attorney says the widespread abuse of alcohol and drugs at the parties played a role in the attendees’ promiscuity (gee, you think)??

“The availability of vast amounts of alcohol and controlled substances gave rise to the lack of control of the hormonal imperative, which inspired people to engage in intimate behavior that may or may not have been because they were financially remunerated,” the lawyer said.

The woman received nearly $2,500 from Gaetz’s then-bestie, tax collector Joel Greenberg, between March and July 2017. Greenberg struck a deal with prosecutors in May 2021, pleading guilty to child sex trafficking, fraud and several other federal crimes.

In a confession letter, Greenberg says Gaetz also paid to have sex with a 17-year-old, who was the center of the sex trafficking charges against the political nepo baby. Gaetz was accused of supplying the girl with drugs and alcohol, flying her to to the Bahamas, and having sex with her.

The Department of Justice didn’t wind up charging Gaetz in the probe, following a multi-year investigation.

But as mentioned, the House Ethics Committee continues to look into the sordid matter. Gaetz has told colleagues his campaign against McCarthy was due to the rebooted probe.

Despite all of that animosity, Gaetz recently suggested McCarthy be named head of the Republican National Committee, given his fundraising prowess. (It looks like that gig will be awarded to Lara Trump, anyway.)

The California Republican, who resigned from Congress at the end of December, didn’t sound pleased with his adversary’s endorsement.

“I think people see how far Matt Gaetz will go and the fear he has of what’s in the ethics complaint. He’s trying to protect himself, and that harms our caucus, that harms our majority,” he told the Washington Examiner.

“In the end, people will see why Gaetz would want to do that. And I think in the end, Gaetz would have a hard time being a member of Congress and with staying out of jail, too,” he added.

We wouldn’t expect anything less from a man nicknamed “Rapey McForehead.” Drug-fueled sex parties are all fun and games until evidence gets handed over to House investigators.