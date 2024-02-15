Move over Ivanka, Lara Trump is angling to be Daddy’s new favorite daughter

Lara Trump is making her move. Long viewed as an afterthought, Eric Trump‘s wife is moving up in the family’s Hunger Games hierarchy.

With Republican National Committee chair Ronna McDaniel expected to step down, Donald Trump is eager to place an even bigger sycophant at the top of the national party.

It’s harder to find someone more obsequious than Lara!

“Lara is an extremely talented communicator and is dedicated to all that MAGA stands for,” Trump wrote in his statement of support. “She has told me she wants to accept this challenge and would be GREAT!”

Trump has soured on McDaniel in recent months, despite her unwavering support of the quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president. McDaniel is so loyal to Trump, she even dropped “Romney” from her name… at his request (Ronna is Mitt Romney’s niece).

But in a recent interview with Newsmax, Trump said it was time for her to go.

“I think she knows that,” he said. “I think she understands that.”

Forever the backstabber, Trump’s Newsmax interview aired the same day he met with McDaniel at Mar-a-Lago. She came to kiss the ring, and then like so many others, was cast aside.

There are valid complaints about McDaniel. The RNC ended 2023 with just $8 million in cash on hand, less than half as much as the Democratic National Committee.

But the RNC’s recent fundraising issues are also tied to Trump. He’s the unquestioned face of the party. Donors who write checks to the RNC aren’t supporting McDaniel’s agenda.

They’re supporting MAGA, and they know it.

Election results show MAGA doesn’t sell to a wide audience. Analysis shows that Trump endorsements help far-right candidates in the primaries, and then hurt them in the general election. And yet McDaniel is taking the fall.

But Lara Trump, a political neophyte, vows she’ll get the RNC back on track. Her strategy? Give all of the money to her father-in-law!

“If I am elected to this position, I can assure you, there will not be any more $70,000, or whatever exorbitant amount of money it was, spent on flowers,” she said. “Every single penny will go to the No. 1 and only job of the RNC. That is electing Donald J. Trump president of the United States.”

Turning the RNC into Donald Trump’s personal piggybank is quite the task. Even Lara, who cosplays as “MAGA Barbie,” needs some help. That’s why Trump has endorsed two other loyalists to join her at the top of the party apparatus: North Carolina GOP chair and election denier Michael Whatley, and Chris LaCivita, one of his top campaign officials.

With Trump’s complete takeover imminent, senior Republicans are fretting the RNC will once again help cover the disgraced ex-president’s legal bills. The RNC spent nearly $2 million on two firms working on Trump’s cases in 2021 and 2022, records show.

Trump’s need for cash will only grow in the coming months, with four criminal trials on tap. He spent $51.2 million on legal expenses in 2023, and only has $23.5 million more stashed away in allied Super PACs, Bloomberg reports.

To cover those bills, the RNC is gonna need to raise a lot more money. There are also candidates to support, even though Lara claims nobody else will see a dime.

It’s been a rudderless few years for Lara, who’s still trying to find her place. She’s flirted with a senate run in North Carolina, worked briefly as a Fox News contributor and is now a very SeRiOuS nEwScAsTeR.

For a couple of months, she even tried to become a pop diva, recording a terrible cover version of Tom Petty’s “Don’t Back Down.”

But Lara abandoned her music dreams when radio stations wouldn’t play her lousy song. Sad!

During Trump’s first term, Ivanka and Jared were the familial stars of the administration. They were both White House advisors, and carried large portfolios. For years, Donald talked up Ivanka, even saying he would “date her” if the two weren’t related.

But now that Ivanka is living her #Socialite Barbie fantasy it means there’s a female power vacuum in the family, which Melania seems unwilling to fill.

Enter Lara!

It’s quite the atmospheric rise for Eric Trump’s wife, whom family fixer-turned-adversary Michael Cohen says he was never previously accepted as part of the Trump clan.

In fact, Cohen says Donald didn’t even want Eric to marry her.

“I gotta be very clear on this. Lara is an idiot. I don’t say it to be mean, I say it because it’s true,” he said in a recent interview. “In fact, Donald didn’t even like her for many years. He didn’t even want Eric to marry her. He had found someone else who was working at the Trump Organization that he wanted Eric to marry. Of course, not only did Donald make fun of her looks, but so did Don and Ivanka. They just didn’t like her at all.”

And what broke the ice for Lara and Donald, you ask?

He saw her praising him on TV, and couldn’t identify her.

That led Trump to dig into his new favorite pundit… only to find out it was his daughter-in-law.

What a small world!

“He goes on to say he’s watching television, and he sees this blonde talking about him on television. It caught his attention, and he’s like, ‘Woah, woah. These are beautiful things,'” said Cohen. “Then he realized, ‘Oh my God! That’s my daughter-in-law. That’s Lara Trump.’ From that moment on, as he called it, it was a ‘love fest.’ This is a true story.”

Her un-qualifications aside, Lara seems to be on the verge of becoming one of the GOP’s most powerful figures.

Ivanka, and the rest of the family, is probably wise to stay away from this pending disaster.