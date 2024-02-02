Ivanka’s got a new grift as she enters very serious #InvestorBarbie era

Ivanka Trump keeps on grifting and partying and grifting and partying with no apparent cares in the world.

The former First Daughter is heading up a new business venture that will invest money in “things she believes in,” reports Page Six.

What those things are is anybody’s guess.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

The 42-year-old proved to hold few values in her role as White House advisor, failing to prevent her father from enacting tyrannical or bigoted policies. She’s been absent from her dad’s presidential campaign, instead pretending that she’s not one of the most hated people in America.

Since the start of January alone, Ivanka has taken a glitzy skip trip with her family, attended Jeff Bezos’ 60th birthday bash and enjoyed Miami’s nightlife. She is a full #SocialiteBarbie… when she’s not traveling to Israel to pose for photo opps as it wages war in the Gaza Strip.

??Jared and Ivanka Trump with Knesset Speaker Ohana touring the Gaza envelope and getting a few doses of their prescribed zionist propaganda pic.twitter.com/5U4K3eeWS0 — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) December 21, 2023

Indeed, Ivanka’s awkward Comeback Era is in full swing. For the first time in years, she’s appeared at A-list social events, such as Kim Kardashian’s birthday party in Beverly Hills.

She was also with Kim K at the glitzy Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening. Dressed in a long shimmering dress, Ms. Kushner Trump worked the red carpet with her new bestie.

Ivanka found herself back in L.A. earlier this month at Bezos’ Beverly Hills mansion for his “celestial space-age” party (an apparent nod to the Amazon founder’s rocket company, Blue Origin). Mega-stars such as Kim K, Oprah, Bill Gates, Kendall Jenner, Beyonce and Jay-Z were in attendance as well.

Daddy’s favorite daughter is living her best life!

“She spent four years focused on their work in the White House, and [Ivanka and Jared] are now enjoying their life in Miami, raising three growing children, spending time and living close to family,” a source told Page Six.

Closer to home, Ivanka and Jared were also at recent party thrown by Miami nightlife mogul Dave Grutman during Art Basel Miami Beach.

It’s apparent that Ivana is loving that South Florida sunshine. Just look at her floral dress!

“Springtime vibes in the heart of winter— Miami’s perennial bloom!,” she posted.

It is quite the contrast to see her palling around with A-listers, while her father trudges from courtroom to courtroom. She was yanked by the hair into her dad’s $250 $360 million civil fraud trail in New York City, forced to testify against her will.

For weeks, Ivanka tried to wiggle out of her appearance, arguing she’s a “busy mother of three.” But those pleas ultimately did not save her and she had to do the walk of shame anyway.

People yell “fraud family!” at Ivanka Trump as she enters the courthouse. pic.twitter.com/GL2kAQJMkJ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) November 8, 2023

Now, she’s pretending like it never happened.

Ivanka was back in NYC recently, and somehow found the time to pose for a rooftop pic.

“In a New York minute,” she posted.

Commenters weren’t so kind.

“Go down and walk on those streets and you will get spit on. NYC hates trumps,” wrote one.

“Jail,” added another.

While Ivanka may be enjoying her peace now, Jared could be itching to get back into politics. Vanity Fair reports some Republicans are clamoring for him to be named Secretary of State in a potential second Trump administration.

“Many senators might prefer Kushner to MAGA hard-liners like General Mike Flynn or Richard Grenell, who could stoke Trump’s impulses to blow up America’s long-standing alliances like NATO,” writes VF. “It would show Trump is not purely on a revenge tour,’ one of the sources said.”

Of course, any potential Jared appointment to the State Department wouldn’t come without immense ethical obstacles. For starters, Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund contributed $2 billion to his private equity firm, creating a staunch conflict of interest.

We also never found out how Jared and Ivanka made up that reported $640 million during their time in the White House. It’s unlikely we’ll see any of those topics addressed on Ivanka’s IG page.

Party on, girl!