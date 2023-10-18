Ivanka just got dragged even further into the bowels of her daddy’s fraud trial

Ivanka Trump probably thought she was teflon when a New York appeals court dismissed all charges against the former first daughter in her daddy’s $250 million fraud case.

But as it turns out, she’s getting dragged into her family’s messy legal affairs, anyway.

First, Ivanka found her name on the list of witnesses submitted by New York Attorney General Letitia James to the Superior Court of New York County.

Then two weeks ago, one of Donald Trump‘s former accountants revealed that a Trump Park Avenue penthouse was valued at two and a half times higher in business records than the price Ivanka was quoted when she was considering buying the apartment.

While Ivanka’s penthouse was valued at $20.8 million on financial documents, it was offered to her for just $8.5 million.

Now, another penthouse has been added to the deceitful picture.

James’ lawsuit also alleges that Ivanka was given the option to purchase an even bigger penthouse in the same building for $14.26 million in 2014.

But in a 2014 financial statement, the same apartment was valued at $45 million.

Forty-five!

In the past, Ivanka has bragged about how her father “wouldn’t just give her an apartment.”

Well, new documents suggest he did just that!

As Forbes reporter Dan Alexander explains, the issue isn’t that Trump offered his daughter a discount on a penthouse. The problem is, he offered the apartment for a lowball price, while still claiming it was worth much more on his net-worth statements.

11/ The problem with the apartment, from a legal perspective, is not that Trump gave his daughter a nice deal on a penthouse. The problem is that he allegedly gave her an option to buy it for a lowball price, but still valued it at a much-higher price on his net worth statements. — Dan Alexander (@DanAlexander21) October 17, 2023

Questioning turns to Ivanka Trump’s penthouse in Trump Park Avenue.



Kidder examines an email from 2014, when Ivanka Trump surrendered an option to buy one of the penthouses and was given an option to buy another for $14,264,000.



Pictured: NYAG’s summary of allegations. pic.twitter.com/zGOJXJlO8r — Adam Klasfeld (@KlasfeldReports) October 17, 2023

Judge Arthur Engoron has already concluded that Trump committed years of fraud by significantly inflating the value of assets in his financial statements. The trial is about the remaining claims of conspiracy, insurance fraud and falsifying business records.

In addition to being found liable for fraud, Trump has had his business licenses revoked in New York. James has asked Trump and his sons, Eric and Don Jr., be fined $250 million and be barred from ever conducting business in the state of New York again.

Trump could also lose his New York properties, including Trump Tower and Trump Park Avenue.

Everything keeps getting worse and worse for the disgraced ex-president, and we’re not even talking about one of his four criminal indictments!

In case you forgot, the quadruple-indicted, twice-impeached, one-term president is also facing 91 felony counts in Washington, D.C, New York, Florida and Georgia.

It’s a rough time for the Menace from Mar-a-Lago. Recent events are so unsettling, Eric Trump has taken to just breaking down on live TV.

it's a day that ends in y which means that Donald Trump is in a NYC courthouse ranting about how Mar-a-Lago is worth a gazillion dollars and verbally abusing officials involved in his case pic.twitter.com/bzestuNLh4 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 18, 2023

Ivanka tried to separate herself from all of this. She spent the summer galavanting around the world and hired her own team of lawyers. Her head attorney is Bennet Moskowitz, who is perhaps most famous for representing the estate of Jeffrey Epstein.

We still don’t know whether Ivanka will be asked to testify in the case, but her involvement is well established. She can’t escape her daddy’s overbearing shadow, no matter how hard she tries.