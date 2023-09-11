NYC townhouse where Ivana Trump died goes on clearance after failing to find a single buyer

Ivana Trump’s swanky Manhattan townhouse has been sitting vacant for more than a year after she died there in July 2022.

The 8700-square home, which had been a dentist’s office when Ivana purchased it in 1992 after her divorce from Donald Trump, had been listed for $26.5 million.

But after failing to receive a single offer, the price has been slashed by a whopping $4 million. The Versailles-inspired Lenox Hill property was just re-listed for $22.5 million.

Talk about a bargain!

Unfortunately, even with a substantial price cut, there’s still the issue of the tacky gold ceilings, pink-marble flooring, gold railings, leopard-print carpeting, gold hardware, crystal chandeliers, and gold-trimmed wallpaper.

Dennis Basso, a fashion designer and longtime associate of Ivana, told The Real Deal, an online forum dedicated to New York real estate, back in April that the house was Ivana’s “idea of glam.”

“It’s a pretty facade,” he says. “But no one is buying the place and not redoing it. It may have been done by the best designer of its period, but nobody with this kind of money wants a 30-year-old bathroom, and that’s how long she was in that apartment.”

Since Ivana’s tragic death, the property has become a pilgrimage stop for MAGA maniacs, which has no doubt also been a deterrent for potential buyers.

A note that was left on the front door of Ivana Trump’s building/home location! “We love you, Ivana!! Thanks for your contributions to New York. Rest In Peace!! We also LOVE Trump, our next president!!” pic.twitter.com/JBINrRoVad — Bella (@bellausa17) July 21, 2022

According to New York City Examiner’s Office, Ivana passed away after falling down a spiral staircase, which resulted in blunt force injuries to her torso. The 73-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, with investigators ruling her death an accident.

She was cremated and laid to rest on Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

In July, the Daily Mail obtained photos of her grave one year later, which appeared to be overgrown with grass and weeds.

Ivana Trump's cheap, tacky grave a year ago . . . and now.



It's not enough to sling your dead wife's corpse under a golf course, you can't even bother to maintain the burial site by mowing the grass and stopping dogs from pissing on it?



What a horrible, disrespectful family. pic.twitter.com/8R0cq0zBuh — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) August 13, 2023

After pictures of the gravesite shocked the internet, a Trump spokesperson said the soil still needed time to fully set, and that once it was, a larger headstone will be installed.

They did not, however, offer an explanation as to why the gravesite was so poorly tended to in the meantime.

The listing for Ivana’s townhouse is currently held by J. Roger Erickson of Douglas Elliman and Adam D. Modlin of Modlin Group.