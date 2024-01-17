Ivanka is once again dragged into one of her dad’s trials & this time it’s more awkward than ever

Ivanka Trump‘s comeback era keeps getting derailed.
Despite her repeated efforts to distance herself from her father, the former first daughter is once again being dragged into one of his lawsuits. This time, however, it appears to been entirely coincidental, although no less unfortunate.
Immediately after winning the Iowa caucus on Monday, where he earned 20 of the 1,215 delegates needed to clinch the Republican nomination for president, Donald Trump flew to New York for Day #1 of Civil Trail #2 against journalist E. Jean Carroll.
How about we take this to the next level?
Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.
Related:
Ivanka is being dragged by the hair into the middle of her dad’s fraud trial
It’s unknown when Ivanka will be called to testify, but her name has already been brought up in testimony from other witnesses.
To make a long story short, Carroll successfully sued Trump last year. A jury awarded her $5 million after finding him liable for sexually abusing her in the mid 1990s in a high-end department store and then defaming her after she went public about it in 2019.
Immediately following the verdict, Trump trashed Carroll to the media, calling her a “whack job” and saying she was telling a “made up story,” even though a jury had literally just determined it to be true. This resulted in Carroll filing another defamation lawsuit against the ex-president.
Which is how we ended up to yesterday, when Trump and Carroll once again came face to face in a New York courtroom for jury selection in the new trail.
Related:
Ivanka’s “Comeback Era” gets even more awkward with a glitzy grand opening in Las Vegas
Ivanka Trump was partying with Kim Kardashian at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas grand opening.
Now, here’s where Ivanka enters the picture.
As lawyers from both camps vetted the prospective jurors, it was discovered that one of them was actually an ex-employee of the former first daughter, back when she was still designing shoes and handbags for discount department stores.
Awkward!
Journalist Molly Crane-Newman was in the courtroom covering the trial for New York Daily News. She broke the news on social media.
“A woman says she worked for Ivanka Trump’s company doing communications work in 2017/18 and also says it won’t impact her ability to be fair to both sides,” she tweeted.
One man says he’s worked on some pro bono cases at Robbie Kaplan’s firm, but it won’t impact his ability to be fair.— Molly Crane-Newman (@molcranenewman) January 16, 2024
A woman says she worked for Ivanka Trump’s company doing communications work in 2017/18 and also says it won’t impact her ability to be fair to both sides.
The prospective juror’s name and exact position at Ivanka’s company have not been reported. It’s also unclear whether she was ultimately selected to be on the nine-person panel.
Speaking to Newsweek, former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani opined that the potential juror’s past employment under Ivanka likely wouldn’t be enough to have them excused from the courtroom.
“Ivanka isn’t a party to the case, or even a witness, in the case against Donald Trump,” Rahmani said. “If the potential [juror] says she can’t be fair and impartial, that would be grounds for the judge to remove her for cause. But otherwise, the lawyers will have to use one of their limited peremptory strikes to get rid of the juror.”
Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who has been overseeing the trial, said it will likely last three to five days. Opening statements were yesterday and testimony began earlier today.
Trump initially tried having the whole thing postponed so he could attend his mother-in-law’s funeral in Florida on Thursday, but Kaplan turned down the request since the 77-year-old ex-president is under no obligation to attend this week’s hearings.
Also, the funeral doesn’t seem to be impacting his campaign schedule in the slightest. He’s still been holding rallies and giving speeches all over the place, while his grieving wife has been left to mourn the loss of her mother alone at Mar-a-Lago.
Just last night, he was on a stage in New Hampshire gleefully accepting the endorsement of transphobic businessman and 9/11 truther Vivek Ramaswamy.
“We’re in the middle of a war in this country,” Ramaswamy told a crowd in Atkinson, New Hampshire. “Right now, we need a commander-in-chief who will lead us to victory in this war. This is a 1776 moment right now!”
Related:
Loser/dropout Vivek Ramaswamy’s attack on queer people blows up in his face
Ramaswamy’s final pitch to voters was an attack on transgender people. He finished a distant fourth place.
Since he’s already been found liable for defamation, the jury will decide how much Trump must pay Carroll. She is seeking an additional $10 million to the $5 million she was awarded last year.
As for Ivanka, she hasn’t commented on any of her father’s trails, nor has she remarked on the prospective juror who used to work for her. Instead, she’s been busy posting birthday messages to her husband Jared on Instagram and pretending like they’re not one of the most loathed couples in America.
39 Comments
Hi
At least her dad is not a war monger.
Genocide Joe distracting the blind with war and conflict to overshadow him and his son’s shady dealings.
ZzBomb
1. Biden isn’t president or PM of Israel.
2. No war has been declared.
3. Hunter Biden isn’t in any elected office and so far there’s no connections b/t his dad and Hunter’s business dealings ever after a full year of Blimpy Comer saying he’s going to show evidence of a “smoking gun.”
4. Trump is a war monger, he threatened nuclear strikes several times under his presidency. The only thing that kept in check was our professional military commanders.
5. Biden isn’t indicting Trump, grand juries are. Learn how the justice system works.
6. Finally, stfu.
Hi
ZzBomb, you and your MSNBC talking points. Programmed sheep. My guess is you grab at the headlines and fell the read the article.
‘A lawsuit has been filed against President Joe Biden, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin for the support and failure to prevent genocide in Gaza. Arguments will begin next week in federal court in California.’
You’re delusional if you think the Isreal/Gaza war is the only war Biden is heavily involved in.
Can we say Ukraine/Russia?
Bombing Yemen without congressional support?
Heightened tensions with White House rhetoric over China and Taiwan.
Iraq becoming a major threat again to the US.
The current attacks in the Red Sea against US Warships.
Genocide Joe.
ZzBomb
I see you suffer from Fox news hyper-hysteria then.
LOL that lawsuit is a nothingburger since it’s not Biden killing Gazan’s.
I support Ukraine and their fight for their autonomy.
When has a president needed Congressional approval to order a strike???? Never
China has always been posturing over Taiwan. Have you not been paying attention?
Iraq isn’t a threat to us. I think you’re confusing them w/ Iran.
The attacks are from the Iran backed Houthi rebels and Biden is defending our, our allies, and the world’s economic interests in the Red Sea. You should be thanking him.
Idiot Republican.
ZzBomb
“But legal scholars say that genocide is a harder crime to prove and question whether the president can be forced to find that Israel is committing genocide and is therefore under an obligation to act.”
LOL! You people are really, really, terribly bad at this. There used to be a saying, better to be silent than to diminish any doubt over your stupidity.
gcjrandall
Oh dear god … get a life, or at least some perspective. It appears you are a Trump supporter, which means you are likely uneducated, ignorant (in the literal sense of the term), or a racist bigot. Enjoy your life full of ignorance and hate, but I wouldn’t want to be you for a million bucks!
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“Hunter Biden isn’t in any elected office and so far there’s no connections b/t his dad and Hunter’s business dealings ever after a full year of Blimpy Comer saying he’s going to show evidence of a “smoking gun.””
That is a lie and you know it.
Biden set up over 20 shell companies and made a concerted effort to hide payments from foreign adversaries. What service did these companies provide? Nothing; they are not legitimate companies.
Found 170 major bank violations from 6 major banks and alleged the Bidens were, among other things, money-laundering and receiving suspicious wires from state-owned entities.
A bank is alleging the Bidens took a suspicious wire from the Chinese government and laundered it through one of their 22 shell companies. (Yes, 22 shell companies. How many do you have? Me? Zero.)
Money has been received from foreign entities and laundered through the shell companies and received by nine Biden family members. Even the President’s granddaughter received a wire from Romania, laundered through a shell company, days after Biden left Romania when he was Vice President.
Joe Biden used at least 3 pseudonyms on over 5000 emails.
FBI form FD-1023 was found alleging Biden took a bribe (which the FBI never investigated, naturally).
Testimony from Devon Archer saying that at that same time period Joe Biden went to Ukraine to fire the prosecutor, Hunter was being squeezed by the owners of Burisma to call DC for help. Biden recounting the Burisma firing is on videotape.
The Committee gained access to a FD-1023 form alleging then-Vice President Biden and Hunter Biden received $5 million as part of a bribery scheme. The form was not shared with tax investigators.
This is just the beginning; I could go on and on. If you you don’t know of this information, you are in deep need of challenging your “news sources.” The Bidens have received over $20 million. For what? Nobody seems to have an answer. This is an ongoing investigation, still more to come….
Baron Wiseman
@gcjrandall
I’ve already been a Democrat, so I have already been you politically.
It’s amazing what facts, reason and logic can do. Sorry about your hatred and stereotypes. Good luck to you.
dbmcvey
Oh look, Baron has another sock puppet.
ZzBomb
@Baron
That’s some wonderful fan fiction you got there.
I know none of it is true but you live in that fantasy land of yours all you want. I’ll be here to watch you whine when it all falls apart.
Mack
I see Baron Wiseass is making shit up as usual. Hi must be one of his moniker, two asses in a pod.
ZzBomb
@Mack
The TDS is real w/ that one. The cult following is brain rotting.
bachy
The assured smiles of people who know they can float away on their Saudi billions now that they’ve done their best to undermine democracy in the US, and across the globe.
Baron Wiseman
One minor detail left out of the article…
There is nothing quite like Democrats temporarily changing the law so that they may charge Donald Trump with sexual assault that supposedly happened decades ago.
As long as it interferes with the election of Donald Trump and costs him time and money it feeds their on-going Trump Derangement Syndrome. Sad. Desperate. Pathetic.
ZzBomb
LOL Cry harder
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
I see you give approval to Democrats and their on-going election interference.
That can work both ways. If Trump is removed from any state ballots, be prepared for the same of Dementia Joe. Attorneys General from 27 states have already floated the idea.
ZzBomb
First got to prove what insurrection Joe Biden “engaged” in.
And I don’t call it election interference. I call it justice.
ZzBomb
“Attorneys General from 27 states have already floated the idea.”
Like Missouri where the AG has no power to remover candidates from the ballot per the state constitution? You people are really really bad at reading comprehension.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“Like Missouri where the AG has no power to remover candidates from the ballot per the state constitution?”
Did I say Missouri? Did I mention Missouri in any way?
Talk about “reading comprehension”!!!
ZzBomb
@Baron
It’s call an inference since the Missouri AG is one of those people in one of those states you were refencing. Hence why I don’t suffer from reading comprehension issues and you do.
LOL Trumpism rots the brain
Kangol2
Baronin, Don the Con Drumpf is a self-admitted sexual abuser.
Let’s rewind the tape: Don the Con said to Billy Bush, on tape:
“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything….Grab ’em by the p*ssy. You can do anything.”
AND
“I did try and f*ck her. She was married….[and] I moved on her very heavily. In fact, I took her out furniture shopping….I moved on her like a b!tch. But I couldn’t get there. And she was married. Then all of a sudden I see her, she’s now got the big phony t!ts and everything. She’s totally changed her look.”
The documented words of a convicted sex-assaulting ogre. The “derangement syndrome” lies with those who support this atrociously misogynistic rapist ogre.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
“First got to prove what insurrection Joe Biden “engaged” in.”
Did I say he engaged in “insurrection,” Mr. Reading Comprehension?
ZzBomb
@Baron
So then how could any AG, that has the constitutional power to remove Biden from the ballot, do so w/o Biden first meeting the provision under the 14th Amendment Section 3?
You really are bad at this and yes you do suffer from a lack of reading comprehension. It’s apparent with how many times you’ve stepped on your own d*ck here.
ZzBomb
“Did I say he engaged in “insurrection,” Mr. Reading Comprehension?”
Again it’s called an inference and is part of reading comprehension.
Someone never made it into higher education! LOL Must be why you have to work those 2-3 jobs just to survive. Pumping gas doesn’t pay much.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Dunning-Kruger
ZzBomb
@Baron
LOL flail more r3tard
Mister P
Every Trump accusation is actually an admission. High and wise guy must be projecting too.
ZzBomb
I like presidential candidates not convicted of sex crimes.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Well, good. President Trump wasn’t convicted of a sex crime.
ZzBomb
The Carroll case he lost says otherwise.
dbmcvey
He was Baron.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
He was found liable; he wasn’t convicted, genius.
ZzBomb
@Baron
Which means he committed a sex crime. LOL
Jesus you’re dense, dipsh*t
Baron Wiseman
ZzBomb
You said “convicted.” He has not been convicted; he was found liable.
“Jesus you’re dense, dipsh*t”
ZzBomb
Liable = Conviction
Idiot. You support a sex offender. LOL
ZzBomb
LOL Another attourney just jumped ship from defending Trump in his various criminal cases.
I like presidential candidates that aren’t facing 91 criminal indictments.
Baron Wiseman
@ZzBomb
Yes, apparently you prefer yours senile and engaging in bribery and money laundering.
ZzBomb
Oh Baron,
I’m glad you’re concerned about the senility of our elected officials considering Trump thinks windmills kill whales. It’s a serious issue indeed.
I’m still waiting on Blimpy Comer’s smoking gun evidence on Biden he’s been promising for over a year now. LOL Talk about nothing burgers!
ZzBomb
I like presidential candidates with enough cognitive sense to know that windmills do not kill whales.
LOL