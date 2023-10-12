It sure looks like Matt Gaetz has royally effed up as constituents start to turn on him: “He’s a dirtbag person”

When it comes to making enemies and pissing people off, nobody in Washington, perhaps in America, does it better than anti-LGBTQ+ Florida congressman Matt Gaetz (a.k.a. “Rapey McForehead).

Since leading the charge to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker earlier this month, sending Congress into chaos with no plan for what to do next, the 41-year-old political nepo baby has become Public Enemy #1 amongst his own Republican colleagues.

Now, his constituents are starting to speak out against him as well.

“He’s a dirtbag person,” Chris Smith, a voter who lives in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, told CBS News this week.

“He does what he does to get on TV,” added Aaron Mayer, who lives in Pensacola and typically votes for Republican candidates.

Of course, there are still plenty of voters who support Gaetz and his obstructionist, sh*t-stirring brand of politics, but that could soon be changing.

Why?

Well, rumor has is Republicans in both the House and the Senate are cooking up a plot to completely smear him in 2024, when he’s up for reelection next.

Last week, Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma implied to CNN that the reason none of Gaetz’s GOP colleagues came to his defense when that teen sex scandal broke in 2021 was because, well, basically the reports were credible and also he’s just a garbage person and they wanted absolutely nothing to do with him or his mess.

Then Mullin made cryptic remarks about alleged x-rated videos of Gaetz that have been floating around Washington, D.C. for years.

“There’s a reason why no one in the Congress came and defended him: because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor—that all of us had walked away—of the girls that he had slept with,” Mullin alleged.

“He would brag about how he would crush E.D. medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night. This was obviously before he got married.”

🤢 🤢 🤢

This immediately caused panic among people on Twitter X who really, really, really do NOT want to see Matt Gaetz naked and now fear Republicans might leak the alleged videos online, the same way they did with Madison Cawthorn’s gay face-humping video that ultimately derailed his 2022 reelection effort.

“We had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor…of the girls he had slept with

He bragged about how he would crush E.D. medicine & chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night”



-GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin savaged Matt Gaetz

pic.twitter.com/tfLlrzoPJs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 5, 2023

This week, Republican Rep. Mike Lawler of New York blasted Gaetz on CNN, saying he is “frankly a vile person.”

“He’s not somebody who’s willing to work as a team. He stands up there. He grandstands. He lies directly to folks.”

In the past, Lawler has also called Gaetz “disgraceful” and said he should be expelled from the Republican conference for his behavior.

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska told CNN this week that Gaetz and his gaggle of obstructionists “kicked us in the shins really bad” with their anti-McCarthy antics that, unfortunately, came just days before the crisis in Israel, which Congress is now not equipped to deal with.

“They don’t support our party,” Lawler quipped, adding, “it’s all about media clicks.”

And Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, who chairs the House Rules Committee, told Axios this week that Gatz & Co. need to be reined in, saying, “I think it’s time to take the sharp knives away from the children.”

Republicans have also threatened to expel Gaetz from Congress should an ongoing Ethics Committee investigation into his 2021 teen sex scandal and other alleged party boy behavior (including, presumably, those alleged x-rated tapes Mullin referenced) turn up any evidence of wrongdoing.

“No one can stand him at this point,” a source told Fox News last week. “A smart guy without morals.”

And then there are the pundits.

Today on The View, the show’s conservative commentator Alyssa Farah Griffin accused Gaetz of “holding Congress hostage” with his endless publicity stunts, which are now limiting the amount of aid the U.S. can provide to Israel, because the House Speaker position is still vacant and will likely remain so for weeks.

“This underscores the unseriousness of the Gaetz Eight,” Farah Griffin said, referring to Gaetz and the seven other Republicans voted to oust McCarthy without having any plan for what to do next… other than craft an impossible list of demands for whoever picks up the gavel next.

“The fact that right now, our greatest ally in the Middle East is in a state of war, and we can’t get our act together and elect a speaker of the house. As you said, we cannot authorize aid without that,” Farah Griffin continued.

“Actual Americans are being held hostage while Matt Gaetz and his crew are holding Congress hostage.”

Throughout all this, Gaetz, who is said to be considering a run for governor in the Sunshine State, has remained defiant. Last week, he tweeted an AI-generated photo of himself over the weekend surrounded by a bunch of people pointing guns at his head.

Polls about Gaetz’s recent behavior and favorability among constituents are likely being conducted as we speak and should be released in the coming days and weeks. We have a feeling he’s not gonna like them.