Madison Cawthorn’s gay face-humping video is back in the news & it’s all Matt Gaetz’s fault

Matt Gaetz better be sleeping with one eye open these days because his Republican colleagues appear to be out for blood after he led the charge to oust Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker, sending Congress and the GOP into utter chaos.

Sen. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma spilled some tea about Gaetz to CNN yesterday, saying the reason few Republicans came to the Florida congressman’s defense when his teen sex scandal broke in 2021 was because, well, maybe it’s better if we just let him explain it….

“There’s a reason why no one in the Congress came and defended him: because we had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor—that all of us had walked away—of the girls that he had slept with,” Mullin alleged.

“He would brag about how he would crush E.D. medicine and chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night. This was obviously before he got married.”

OK, ew.

Mullin went on to describe Gaetz as an attention whore who “found fame because he opposed the Speaker of the House back in November.”

“And he’s always stayed there,” he opined. “And he was never going to leave until he got this last moment of fame… by going after a motion to vacate.”

“We had all seen the videos he was showing on the House floor…of the girls he had slept with

He bragged about how he would crush E.D. medicine & chase it with energy drinks so he could go all night”



-GOP Sen. Markwayne Mullin savaged Matt Gaetz

pic.twitter.com/tfLlrzoPJs — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) October 5, 2023

Gaetz responded to Mullin’s remarks in a statement to Anderson Cooper last night, saying, “I don’t think Markwayne Mullin and I have said 20 words to each other on the House floor. This is a lie from someone who doesn’t know me and who is coping with the death of the political career of his friend Kevin.”

“Thoughts and prayers,” he added.

For the sake of, well, ourselves and anyone else who finds Gaetz (and his badly Botoxed forehead and Spock eyebrows) utterly repulsive, we hope to God the story isn’t true and there are no sex tapes, photos, or other pornographic materials featuring the anti-LGBTQ+ lawmaker that make their way onto the internet. That would be truly horrific.

Republicans are only talking now about Matt Gaetz snorting Viagra to have sex with underage girls in retaliation for him bringing down Kevin McCarthy.



If they cared about him having sex with underage girls, they would have spoken out when he was being investigated. #Cawthorned — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) October 5, 2023

Unfortunately, there’s now a lot of online chatter about how Gaetz is about to get #cawthorned, a reference to when Republicans retaliated against ex-congressman/MAGA queen Madison Cawthorn after he claimed on a podcast that he had been invited to drug-fueled orgies in Washington, D.C. by other members of the GOP.

Shortly after making those remarks, footage of Cawthorn was leaked online. One of the videos showed him butt naked in a hotel room humping another man’s face. (The man was rumored to be his cousin.) Another showed him having his crotch fondled by a male aide in a car. There were also photos leaked showing him drunk and dressed in women’s lingerie.

HYSTERICAL: Photos Show Madison Cawthorn Partying In Women’s Lingerie



Photos show Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) partying in women’s lingerie and hoop earrings.



Haha ? ? ? Guess those rumors of sex orgies are true! What an ugly woman he makes!#BlueVoices pic.twitter.com/ukzmhNSnbX — ????????? ????????????????? (@ResisterChic) April 25, 2022

As a result, Cawthorn lost his reelection bid in the 2022 Republican primary to Chuck Edwards and has since reportedly moved to Florida to be closer to Donald Trump, who he worships.

In addition to being potentially #cawthorned, Republicans have also threatened to expel Gaetz from Congress should an ongoing Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged party boy behavior turn up any evidence of wrongdoing.

“No one can stand him at this point,” a source recently told Fox News. “A smart guy without morals.”

In response, Gaetz, who is said to be considering a run for governor in Florida, tweeted a AI-generated photo of himself over the weekend surrounded by a bunch of people pointing guns at his head.