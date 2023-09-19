Matt Gaetz is reportedly plotting his next big career move and uuuggghhh

Yes

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is one of the most odious governors in the country, but his replacement could be even worse.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, the gay-hating Republican congressman whose sole legislative goal at the moment seems to be harassing Speaker Kevin McCarthy, is widely expected to run for Florida governor in 2026, NBC News reports.

While the race to succeed DeSantis is still three years away, it’s worth being vigilant now.

Gaetz attended a reception Sunday night for the incoming speaker of the Florida House, and “strongly implied several times he would be running for governor,” according to four people at the event.

“He’s 100% in,” said one Republican operative.

While Gaetz is calling the report “overblown clickbait,” he’s also providing hints about his gubernatorial aspirations.

“Many did encourage me to consider running for governor one day,” he told reporters Monday, “but we have an outstanding governor who will be in that position through 2026.”

Gaetz added his only political focus right now is getting Donald Trump reelected in 2024 (along with trolling his way onto Fox News and Newsmax, of course).

Hailing from an overwhelmingly red district in the panhandle, Gaetz is one of the GOP’s most belligerent obstructionists, which is saying something! In recent days, he’s once again threatened to remove McCarthy as speaker, prompting the Republican leader to call him and other far-right lawmakers out.

“File the f*cking motion,” McCarthy dared his rambunctious colleagues at a luncheon, attendees say.

Gaetz’s latest issue with House leadership stems from his opposition to a stopgap spending measure championed by McCarthy.

Interestingly, conservative Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, who sponsored the continuing resolution, recently confirmed he’s interested in running for governor as well. Gaetz ripped Donald Monday on the House floor.

This cat fight already seems to be underway!

Ever the performance artist, Gaetz once mused about leaving Congress for a gig at Newsmax, the shameless GOP propaganda network. He’s one of the biggest election deniers in the House, mentioning the Capital Insurrection on social media more than any other Republican.

Gaetz is so tied into January 6, he asked for a presidential pardon in the riot’s aftermath.

On Tuesday, he issued a subpoena for Hunter Biden. You know, the people’s work…

Much like DeSantis, Gaetz is fervently anti-LGBTQ+, and his rhetoric might be even uglier. To commemorate Pride Month, he introduced a performative amendment that would’ve barred military funding from going towards drag shows.

In fact, he seems weirdly obsessed with drag queens performing at military bases. At a congressional hearing, he grilled Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin about the fictional practice, making a complete fool of himself.

But that’s expected of Gaetz, who was born with a political silver spoon in his mouth. His backstory is filled with embarrassing headlines and revelations.

Most infamously, the gay-hating congressman was the focus of a lengthy sex trafficking probe. Gaetz was accused of having sex with a 17-year-old and transporting her across state lines to engage in prostitution.

The people who demonize LGBTQ+ people always seem to be projecting, right Lauren Boebert?

With DeSantis now trailing Trump by 50 points, Florida’s current hateful governor seems destined to complete his term with his tail between his legs.

And it looks like Gaetz may be standing right behind him.

