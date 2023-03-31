We didn’t think Matt Gaetz could get any dumber… until he talked about drag queens on military bases

Matt Gaetz thinks drag queen story hours are a serious threat to the U.S. military and he wants everyone to know it.

“How much taxpayer money goes to fund drag queen story hours on military bases?” he asked Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Chief of Defense Staff General Mark Milley at the Senate Armed Services Committee and the House Armed Services Committee earlier this week.

Austin and Milley were there to speak to elected officials about the $842 billion Pentagon budget. During their testimony, Gaetz whipped out an alleged flyer for a drag queen story hour on Ramstein Air Base in Germany as evidence of some sort of problem.

When Austin replied, “Listen, drag shows are not something that the Department of Defense supports or funds,” Gaetz continued to grill him about “why are they happening on military bases?”

Afterward, the Florida lawmaker went on Fox News, where he told the propaganda network’s resident homophobe Tucker Carlson that military leaders are trying to bring misery upon the entire world by embracing diversity, equity, and inclusion and hosting taxpayer-funded drag queen story hours.

“America’s top military leaders have brought misery to almost every part of the globe they have touched,” Gaetz said, adding they’re asking for $70 million for “divisive” DEI efforts. “It makes you wonder. Do these people have any sense of reality?”

Now, time for the real question… What is Matt Getz trying to distract us from by ranting and raving about fictional drag queen story hours on U.S. military bases?

Well, it turns out he recently made a bad hire in his congressional office. It was revealed this week that his new military policy aide, Derrick Miller, is a convicted war criminal and Gaetz somehow missed this during Miller’s interview process, despite there being an entire Wikipedia page about his murderous past online.

Per The Daily Beast:

Before he was a military policy aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Derrick Miller was court-martialed and convicted of murdering an Afghan civilian in 2010, The Intercept reported on Wednesday. Miller, a former U.S. Army National Guard sergeant, was on a combat mission in Afghanistan when he shot the 27-year-old victim in the head during an interrogation. “I shot him. He was a liar,” Miller said, according to a prosecutor. Miller claimed he’d acted in self-defense, but another soldier testified he’d seen Miller threaten the civilian, then shoot him as he sat atop him while the man was lying prone. Miller then left the body in a latrine, violating military standards, according to The Intercept. He was sentenced to life in prison, but only served eight years before a lobbying effort led to his release.

Since the news about Miller being hired by Gaetz broke, the anti-LGBTQ+ congessman’s office rushed out a statement saying he “served our country with honor” before he was “wrongfully convicted”. Then they somehow found a way to blame President Obama for the whole thing.

“Over the course of nearly a decade, members of Congress, multiple advocacy groups, and over 16,000 individuals on a petition have all signaled their support for clearing his name and recognizing him as innocent of charges imposed by a weaponized military injustice system under President Obama,” the statement read.

Here's how people on Twitter have been reacting to Gaetz's meltdown over drag queen story hours on military bases and U.S. military leaders bringing misery on the world with their woke agenda…

