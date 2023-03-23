loser

Matt Gaetz reminds everyone that he’s a total tool, in case anyone forgot

By
Another day, another really stupid tweet from Matt Gaetz.

Yesterday, the anti-LGBTQ+ Florida lawmaker appeared on Newsmax to rail against Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the grand jury investigating the $130,000 in hush money Donald Trump allegedly (and illegally) paid to adult film star Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign, which the ex-president is expected to be indicted for very, very soon.

“54% of Americans have indicated that they believe Alvin Bragg’s witch hunt against President Trump is a political prosecution,” Gaetz tweeted yesterday evening, along with a clip from his appearance on the far-right propaganda cable TV network. “They’re correct!”

The poll Gaetz is referring to is a Reuters/Ipsos poll that was released this week. It collected responses from 1,003 adults across the country, including 415 self-described Democrats and 383 self-described Republicans. 

It did, indeed, find that 54% of respondents–including 80% of Republicans and 32% of Democrats–believe politics is a driving factor in the criminal case being weighed by the Manhattan grand jury.

That said, the poll also found that 70% of respondents–and half of Republicans–believe Trump did what he’s being accused of: illegally paying Daniels for her silence about their affair ahead of the 2016 election.

Oh, and it found that 62% of respondents–including a third of Republicans–believe that he illegally falsified business records and committed fraud.

Gaetz conveniently left out those last two points, which are kinda sorta the more important ones. If a person breaks the law, they should be held accountable, regardless of who they are or what political party they belong to.

Here’s how folx are responding to his tweet from yesterday…

If Trump is indicted over this, he will have the unique distinction of becoming the first-ever former U.S. president to face criminal prosecution. Just like he’s the first-ever president to be impeached twice, the first-ever president to never receive an approval rating over 50%, and the first-ever president to be banned from Twitter.

