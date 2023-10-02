Matt Gaetz’s teen sex scandal has come back to haunt him again (again)

Matt Gaetz has built his entire brand on being as annoying as humanly possible since he was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives back in 2016.

Over the last seven years, he’s managed to piss off just about everyone, Democrats and Republicans alike, while simultaneously getting reelected by Florida voters.

But after his antics last week, in which he threatened to introduce a motion to oust Kevin McCarthy from his role as House Speaker, members of the GOP are finally saying enough is enough.

Anonymous sources within Congress told both CNN and Fox News over the weekend that Republicans are now plotting against Gaetz, saying if an ongoing Ethics Committee investigation into his alleged party boy behavior doesn’t clear him of all wrongdoing, he’s outta there!

“No one can stand him at this point,” a source told Fox News. “A smart guy without morals.”

In 2021, Gaetz found himself at the center of a teen sex scandal, in which he was accused of supplying a 17-year-old girl with drugs and alcohol, flying her to to the Bahamas, and having sex with her.

This led to additional accusations that the anti-LGBTQ+ congressman was involved in a larger sex trafficking operation and that he regularly paid women for sex via Venmo and Cash App and engaged in illegal drug use.

This resulted in the House Ethics Committee launching an investigation, followed by the Justice Department opening probe. The DOJ eventually decided not to press any charges against him earlier this year, and the ethics investigation fizzled.

Until this past July, when the committee re-opened the probe into Gaetz’s alleged misconduct. And now that he’s decided to launch a civil war within the GOP, his colleagues have decided to go for the jugular.

Sources say Republicans are prepared to kick him out of Congress if the newly reopened ethics investigation doesn’t come back 100% squeaky clean. In fact, they’ve already reportedly begun drafting the motion to expel him.

In response, 41-year-old Gaetz tweeted a AI-generated photo of himself yesterday surrounded by a bunch of people pointing guns at his head.

Whether Republicans will actually follow through with their threat is another story, however.

Their majority in the House is razor-thin (222 to 212), and it takes a two-thirds vote to expel.

On top of that, they’re already on the brink of losing Rep. George Santos/Kitara Ravache after he was federally indicted earlier this year and almost certainly won’t win reelection in 2024.

And you never know what other House GOP members might retire, resign, die, or be expelled before next year’s election.

In an interview on CNN’s State of the Union on Sunday, Gaetz remained defiant and determined in his plot to topple McCarthy, saying, “I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy.”

“The one thing everybody has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy.”

As for McCarthy, he told Face the Nation, “I’ll survive,” and accused Gaetz of being “more interested in securing TV interviews than doing something.”

“So be it, bring it on,” he added. “Let’s get over with it and let’s start governing. If he’s upset because he tried to push us into a shutdown and I made sure the government didn’t shut down, then let’s have that fight.”