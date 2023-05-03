Florida woman declared a national hero for throwing a drink in Matt Gaetz’s face at a wine festival

A Florida woman is being celebrated for allegedly throwing a drink at Matt Gaetz and then giving him the finger at a wine festival over the weekend.
Selena Jo Chambers was arrested and charged with one count of misdemeanor battery and one felony count of battery on an elected official after she allegedly threw the beverage at the anti-LGBTQ+ congressman at the South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival on Saturday.
According to a Walton County Sheriff’s Office report, Gaetz told police he was just minding his own business when the 41-year-old walked past and hurled her drink at him, leaving him “soaked.” She then “walked away” while “yelling and flipping him off.”
Chambers had a slightly different version of the story, however. She told police that “she was walking and tripped and spilled her drink” Meanwhile, her attorney claims Gaetz was the “aggressor and agitator” in a “verbal altercation” and that he “look forward to taking his deposition” in the matter.
On his “Firebrand” podcast Tuesday, Gaetz addressed the incident, saying he and a friend were “taking pictures and having polite conversations” when “a lady threw a drink on the both of us.”
“If we start allowing stuff to be thrown or hurled, if we allow people to be harmed, there is a severe risk of escalation and accident,” he continued, adding that “it’s something that we want to contain and extinguish and not see going forward.”
Matt Gaetz, who rallied and supported the MAGA militia that stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, expressing concern about “stuff” being “thrown or hurled” leading to “escalation and accident” is almost too ironic to handle.
The gay-hating lawmaker said he plans to press charges against Chambers “in order to uphold the civility our community deserves.” Chambers has pled not guilty and has been released on bond, according to the court docket.
This isn’t the first time someone’s thrown a drink at Gaetz. In 2019, a woman was sentenced to 15 days in prison for tossing a beverage on him as he left a campaign event in Pensacola.
5 Comments
Cam
Sarah Huckabee Sanders quit her job right after she got kicked out of a restaurant. After Mitch McConnell was “annoyed” at a restaurant in his hometown republicans started screaming about being bullied, and Bret Kavanaugh has not voted with Alito to outlaw abortion drugs etc… after he was driven out of a restaurant while having dinner after the decision overturning Roe.
So before any of the various screenames of the right wing troll come in here to scream that this woman was “intolerant”, no, tolerating Gaetz’s hate and bigotry would be supporting intolerance. What she did was show him that it isn’t business as usual when you promote hate.
abfab
Matt Gaetz was minding his own business? That’ll be the day.
RKP
expressing concern about “stuff” being “thrown or hurled” leading to “escalation and accident”
Do these people not hear themselves?
abfab
How unfortunate that the adult beverage was not hot mulled wine with cayenne pepper.
dbmcvey
If she had shot him with an AR15 Republicans would have no problem with it.