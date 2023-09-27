Matthew Mitcham’s big reveal, Symone & Gigi get spicy, plus all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: Instagram, @matthewmitcham88 (left) | ‘Avalon TV,’ WOW PResents Plus (center) | ‘Saltburn,’ MGM (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Blue Beetle – Now Available (VOD): Queerty favorite Harvey Guillén co-stars in this well-reviewed superhero flick about an aimless college grad granted powers from a mysterious alien scarab.

Nowhere, 1997 – Sep. 27 (Select Theaters): New Queer Cinema trailblazer Gregg Araki's dark riff on teen soaps is remastered and uncut for a limited theatrical engagement across the country.

New Queer Cinema trailblazer Gregg Araki’s dark riff on teen soaps is remastered and uncut for a limited theatrical engagement across the country. The Kill Room – Sep. 28 (VOD) : The Big Gay Sketch Show alum Nicol Paone directs this clever art world satire/crime thriller co-starring mother-daughter duo Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke.

: The Big Gay Sketch Show alum Nicol Paone directs this clever art world satire/crime thriller co-starring mother-daughter duo Uma Thurman & Maya Hawke. Gen V – Series Premiere, Sep. 29 (Prime Video ): This spin-off of the raunchy, bloody, and bonkers hit The Boys focuses on a corrupt school for young superheroes in training.

– ): This spin-off of the raunchy, bloody, and bonkers hit The Boys focuses on a corrupt school for young superheroes in training. Saw X – Sep. 29 (Theaters): Look, torture horror isn’t for everyone, but expectations are oddly high for the latest in this long-running franchise—especially now that Jigsaw might be bi.

Culture Catch-Up

SMELLS FUNNY: The View co-host Sunny Hostin has us checking our facts and taking a big whiff after she claims that gay people can recognize one another through scent. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

TAKING THE PLUNGE: Olympic gold medalist Matthew Mitcham is diving into theater with his stage debut, and has plenty to say about transitioning into acting, STIs, and more. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MOTHER OFF: When one woman slays? That’s mother. But what happens when two slay? Well, that’s a “mother off.” Get into the icon vs. icon meme that’s taken over the app formerly known as Twitter. [Read all about it on INTO]

The CINEMATIC (GAY)ZE: And speaking of “mother offs,” Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore are set to go head-to-head in the melodrama May December. Acclaimed gay director Todd Haynes discusses making the film—and throws a little shade at movies like Bros and Red, White & Royal Blue in the process. [Vulture]

SUCH A TEASE: Questionably queer viral country star Dixon Dallas is dropping hints that a new single’s on the way—and this one’s loaded with lyrics about arched backs and liking it rough. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SUPER GRAPHIC ULTRA MODERN GIRL: The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess, the debut album from rising queer artist Chappell Roan, signals the arrival of your new pop obsession. [Read all about it on INTO]

SPICE UP YOUR LIFE: Drag Race superstars Symone and Gigi Goode are headlining WOW Presents Plus’ newest series Avalon TV, and they’re proving their pop culture bona fides with a nostalgic teaser that’s a shot-for-shot recreation of the original Spice World trailer. [EW]

LET’S MAKE A DEAL: After 146 days, the Writers Guild (WGA) strike has come to an end—and the deal looks very, very good!—meaning Hollywood can get back up and running stat. Now do SAG next! [WGA]

SEEING DOUBLE: On that note, if you’re in NYC, you won’t want to miss the hilarious and hunky meme king Kevin Zak’s live staged reading of The Parent Trap—featuring Matt Wilkas, Jeff Hiller, & more—with proceeds benefitting the SAG Union fundraiser. [Littlefield]

ARMCHAIR NONSENSE: While guesting on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert, Queer Eye‘s Jonathan Van Ness got heated and teary-eyed after the host revealed he has no idea what he’s talking about when it comes to trans youth. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

SHOW FEET: The upcoming Saltburn has been touted as Talented Mr. Ripley-esque homoerotic thriller, and its marketing team sure knows how to get the gays to the theater—this new promo image of star Jacob Elordi lounging nearly nude should do the trick.

An unforgettable summer of lust and obsession. #Saltburn arrives in select theaters November 17 and everywhere Thanksgiving. pic.twitter.com/8vJj3zZtY4 — Saltburn (@Saltburnfilm) September 27, 2023

The Final Hump

We’ve had the opportunity to see an early preview of A24’s absurdist comedy Dicks: The Musical, and let us tell you: You are not ready. But to help you prepare, check out one of its show-stopping numbers “Gay Old Life,” as sung by Nathan Lane (with an assist form Megan Mullally) and try not to fall for the Sewer Boys!