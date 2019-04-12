Meet the yogi who specializes in all-male naked yoga classes for gay and bisexual guys

Dan Carter is the owner of Danimal Yoga in Washington, D.C., where he recently began leading all-male naked yoga classes geared towards gay and bisexual men.
Why? Why not?! Yoga’s great and being naked is fun!
“I think that moment we take off our clothes is so pivotal to the entire class,” Carter tells his local ABC news station.
“I like to thank everything, even if it’s not alive. So I fold my clothes up into little squares and say thank you for keeping me warm. Then I go to my mat, and I just sit with my body for a moment.”
Each naked yoga class brings in between 15-25 male students of all ages and backgrounds.
“It is a group of primarily gay and bisexual men,” Carter explains, though he hopes to one day offer co-ed naked yoga classes.
“I have students who are 20 years old, and I have students who are 80 years old. All body types and all racial backgrounds. None of that matters when you walk into the room. You just are who you are.”
After disrobing, the men begin with some light stretching and breathing exercises.
Then it’s bare-asses-up-in-the-air time.
Warrior pose. Triangle pose. Downward facing dog. You name it. They do it all, and they do it completely naked.
When asked how he responds to critics of his naked yoga classes, Carter had this to say: “I would say shut your curtains, take off your clothes, thank them and do a little naked yoga on your own.”
He continues, “Just notice if you can hear things in your body that you have never done before and then if you’re curious–give me a call, and I can hook you up from there.”
Namaste.
Woke up this first morning of my bachelor party weekend and did a Fluid Power Flow warm up (shout out to my bud and mentor @sambreschi) and then the Rocket 2 series (thx @babarocket!). Couldn’t think of a better way to kick off this #Coachella weekend. Feeling bendy and ready to dance with my best buds to @spaceykacey tonight! – ? by @jbrownofficial ? by @pharmrjohn
Always such a treat to escape the city for my annual Summer Camp For Adults Yoga Retreat. I can feel my pulse softening, my breath easing and my body coming alive with the energy of the outdoors. Looking forward to coming back to DC with positive vibes and ear to ear smiles. #danimalyoga
Guys, pretty sure I found my calling ??. But seriously, I find myself grinning from ear to ear every day. I feel very blessed to do the thing I love the most as a job and share it with other people (and doggoes). If you haven’t swung by @wellnessindc join me for some yoga or my colleagues for therapy dog time, massage, acupuncture and healing. (Link in bio) ? by @duhonphotography
Edit: today’s class is already sold out, but you can catch me again this week @flowyogacenter for my Flow Fusion class Thursday morning. It’s HIIT but taught in yogic terms so strength training and cardio become more accessible to my favorite yogis. We listen to spice girls so get into it henny!!! Link in bio.
Felt so nice to be back on the mat for my own personal practice today. It's been a long time since I've had to prioritize my intellectual body over my physical body but this was definitely one of those weeks. That being said I'm so proud to have graduated from my @threesphysiyoga 100-hr advanced teacher training and incorporate all my learnings into my classes. I'll be backbending all weekend in celebration. ?????? #danimalyoga #backbend
xanadude
Can we just go and watch? 😉 (some of those poses are difficult!)
snuggles65
Hmm. Let’s examine. The young man says his classes are for all ages , races , & body types. Curious though that in the group photos and all the photos that he is doing poses with other people, that everyone is under 35 (probably even younger) mainly white & looks like they have NEVER eaten a carbohydrate in their life . Wonder if he could do some poses with me. I am a 53 yr old gay white male, about 220 lbs, VERY avg body but LOVE to do yoga. Probably not. It’s always all the same isn’t (btw I am right down the road in Richmond Va-hit me up)
djmcgamester
We don’t actually know what range of photos he actually shows. We only know what Queerty showed us.
Heywood Jablowme
Maybe the older and/or bigger guys didn’t want their photos used? If you’d enjoy having your photo used for something like this, you’re probably in an extreme minority.
MDspanky
I am a 49yo guy with less than a gym bod. I am trying to work on that. I have been to his classes and let me tell you.. There were all ages and body styles. I wasn’t asked, but I would not feel comfortable having my photos posted online. For the record, it was actually yoga and no activities afterwards. The yoga was as challenging as you made it.
jcoberkrom
You aree so right. I love the excuses other commenters made regarding the photos.
As for Dan and Queerity, Put up or Shut up.
Vince
The excuses are legitimate since Queerty filters out anyone over a certain age and body. If you didn’t know you’d think it was limited to guys in their twenties.
Seth
I can smell his class through the monitor. Hard pass.
bodie425
Me too! Sign me up!
inbama
He must be great sex.
Black Pegasus
That’s nasty.. no thanks.
stanhope
I agree with the comment about how homogeneous the groups are in the pictures featured….hardly diverse
DarkZephyr
You are aware that people of certain ages or body types might not WANT their pictures posted online, right?
enlightenone
Which one in these pics is the nake 80-year-old gay/bi male? Oh, well, at least this is “safer” and “healthier” than the bushes, bathhouse, or the bathroom; and it puts food on this guy’s table!
djmcgamester
Did you actually look at his Instagram page? No? Just making assumptions based on the article? I decided to look. There are older guys and even women on his page.
Mr-DJ
Didn’t realize people did yoga in the bushes, bathrooms, or bathhouses…
dugsterm
Naked yoga has become quite popular over the last 10 years or so. I’m not a yoga guy myself but have watched a group in Kansas at the Midwest Male Naturist Gathering (mmng.org) each June. It is interesting to watch as you do get some very uncommon views of the male anatomy and in some cases, and especially to those you don’t find attractive, you see more than you’ve ever wanted to see, but these events are not photo shoots for websites, magazines, and audiences. It is about the YOGA. Sure, you aren’t going to see the pics of the 250lb, 65 year olds who participate, but in MOST cases the classes will be open to all body types and ages. And it’s not surprising but silly that some guys who have no problem rimming a butt get all grossed out thinking of a old guy exercising.
dugsterm
Opps, hit enter before done….I was going to add that in Minneapolis a popular naked yoga class got stopped by the city a couple of years ago after they heard about it be cause they decided it was an adult business and needed to be regulated like a dirty book store or strip club. They could no longer rent the space. I’m not certain what ever became of the situation but it’s a sad sign how even in a pretty progressive city a few do-gooders decided a simple non-sexual, healthy activity, taking place in a private space was seen so negatively. Clearly they had no real idea what was taking place or their dirty little minds were imaging all kinds of naughty things that weren’t but COULD have been taking place.
Wicked Dickie
You have to wonder about 1 black guy that hangs out with 10 white guys. I would be very uncomfortable. Are you the Token?
iamru2
Maybe he isn’t a racist???
djmcgamester
If there’s no black people, it’s a problem. If there’s one black person, it’s a problem. No pleasing you.
truthseeker
@Wicked Dickie
That’s a racist thing to say. Imagine if a white person said “I would be very uncomfortable to be 1 white guy with 10 black guys”.
Plus, why are you afraid and uncomfortable to hang around white people? What do you think they would do to you?
rodzilla
Hey WD, 1st of all I’d like to say there are no “white or black” people, we’re all varieties of brown; light brown, dark brown, pinkish-brown or yellowish-brown etc. Don’t believe me? Hold up a sheet of unused typing paper to a ‘white’ person, you’ll notice the difference. haha! 2nd, one ‘black’ to ten ‘whites’ would actually be close to the average distribution in the USA. 1 to 8.5 would be right on the mark. Besides, from what I’ve read, the differences between ‘the RACES’ ‘ DNA make-up is LESS THAN ONE TENTH OF ONE PERCENT! Not much to worry about. Our differences are mostly cultural. Lastly, I invite you and all my Brothers & Sisters to promote a “POST RACIAL” world. I was a nine year old back when Dr. King gave his I HAVE A DREAM speech. You may ask, ‘So what has that to do with you?” I’m not sure but I do know that to this day I still break out in goosebumps when I even think of the Truth in his speech & I couldn’t be prouder of him as a fellow member of the human race than if he were my own son or daughter.
djmcgamester
My area has naked gay yoga. Haven’t been able to get to it yet but it’s on my agenda.
mr guy
“All body types”
Better be some freebleeding trans-men or you’re a bigot
RIGay
Show me the pictures of 300 pound, middle-aged men doing yoga, and I will be interested, otherwise you can keep the Millennial-centric gym rat junk to yourself.
I HATE yoga. Tried it numerous times and through numerous “Oh, this class is different! It’s better!” instructors. There is no “You just havn’t found the right class”. Yoga is uncomfortable. It’s unwelcoming to those of us who can’t move. It’s pretentious. It’s the Gucci Running Suit exercise of this generation.
I have found Tai Chi to be far more superior. And it works much better to improve flexibility for those of us who never had a yoga body to begin with.
Vince
Yeah, but can Tai Chi teach you how to suck your own dick?
pickles
Whenever I see someone complain that a certain group isn’t represented, I suggest, start a group FOR that demographic. If you want yoga for larger physiques, nothing is stopping you from building that yourself. That you HATE something as inclusive and tolerant of any capabilities as yoga suggests you might really benefit from a great teacher in yoga. I truely coudn’t stand pilates but hate? Nah. Save that for guns that kill kids, rapists.. but to each their own.
My experience with nude yoga is that there’s a wide swath of types (whatever that means) that goes. Tall, skinny, tatted, preppy, trans, short haired, long haired… whatever. All welcome. It’s pretty cool and I’m 20lbs over weight.. nobody cares.
Geeker
Sounds like it could be a bit…unsanitary.
nitejonboy
That was my first thought too….all those naked asses up in the air, not everyone has the same hygiene skills as a perfectly groomed uppity gay white man in his early 20’s, not to mention when I get into poses like that I tend to fart…a lot,lol….I wouldn’t want to be in that room.
sfcarlos65
I’ve been doing yoga for six years, mostly in naked yoga classes. Here in the Bay Area there is: nakedyogasf.com for anyone interested in classes.
baal61
YuP! I know what his ” Intentions” are! LOL.
Tarutaru
You’re gonna have buttholes spread open up in the air. Which can either be really hot or really nasty. Me? I’d take a nice long shower and clean up well before such an event…. but you’d be surprised how little importance a shower is to a lot of people even before such an intimate event like this.
nitejonboy
That was one of my first thoughts….I can smell it from here….noooooo thank you….not to mention when you get in some of those poses, farts sneak out, so you’ve got open buttholes, bad hygiene and farts…ewwww….
calpoidog
You already ran this story on April 12…what’s the matter? Not enough other salacious stuff to feature?
skeldare
Why is a story from April being posted again?
John
That was my reaction.
Man About Town
I noticed that too, and not just April. “Meet the yogi” who’s been written about a thousand times?!
batesmotel
Naked yoga has been growingly popular for some in all brackets such as straight, gay, bi. It’s also NOT sexual. It’s strictly yoga. You’re not going there with the hopes of something else. It’s taken seriously.
Glenda
Is these classes really to practice yoga?
Glenda
I ‘ went ‘ to his Instagram … … An exibitionist.
jcoberkrom
I’ve been hoping to go to naked yoga here in Austin, but it’s either at a bad time or the other end of town.
Can see why it’s not co-ed for not but what about the hetero males? Why aren’t they welcome.
Some of my best friends are straight. I just wouldn’t want to marry one.
RIGay
This item keeps getting posted over and over again. It’s tiring.
“Oooooh!! Naked GAY MALE YOGA!!!”
How f-ing trivial.
surfpenis
Mmmm … hot … all those bare feets! ???
jrh311
This article is written like this is something just invented. This has been a thing for over a decade.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Sorry there is NOTHING appealing about being in a hot room with dozens of other naked guys sweating and viewing parts of their bodies I prefer not to view…And no matter what they say, there is the matter of hygiene…epic fail!
Vince
All kidding aside I probably should’ve started this a long time ago since I’ve suffered with back problems. I know that flexibility is the key for most back problems.
PLAYS WELL WITH OTHERS
Wow, Queerts! Slow news day?
Ya posted this sweaty stinky unhygienic thread months ago….
RIGay
Dear God! How many times are you going to repost this story? ENOUGH ALREADY!!!
John
Yeah! What the heck? Why is this constantly being reposted?
ConnorBryant1658
AnthonyS23
What’s this, the 5th time you’ve posted this article. Is Queerty paid to repost things, or just unable to come up with new, unique content? Either way, what a dumb concept.
skeldare
You know it’s a slow news day when they repost some random article from months ago.
John
I’ve lost count on how many times this has been reposted. Please stop it. We get it. Nude yoga. Let’s move on.
OhHellNo
Wow, gay male naked yoga? I haven’t heard of that, except the other times in every decade since the Sixties that it was done.