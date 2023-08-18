Meet Jason Fernández, the Spanish stud packing heat with Pedro Pascal in ‘A Strange Way of Life’

After months of buzz, we’re getting closer to finally getting to see Pedro Pascal in the highly-anticipated queer Western film A Strange Way of Life, which is set to hit theaters in October.

The latest work by Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar, the gay cowboy short is said to be the Oscar-winning director’s answer to Brokeback Mountain and features Pascal and Ethan Hawke as two gunmen who rekindle their relationship after more than 25 years apart.

Also along for the ride is Spanish hunk Jason Fernández, who stars as the younger version of Hawke’s character.

Born in Madrid to a Spanish father and British mother, the 29-year-old actor is definitely someone to keep your eye on.

While Fernández may be new to American audiences, he’s already carved out an extensive career in his native Spain.

After making his debut as a child star in the 2007 film The Heart Of The Earth (El Corazón De La Tierra), Fernández honed his craft by studying at the London Academy of Music & Dramatic Art. Upon graduating, he appeared in the several TV shows, including: La Que Se Avecina, Bandoleros and Welcome to Eden.

A part in the 2021 film Libertad lead to a breakout role in the Netflix series Alba. The mystery series centers on a college student who wakes up on a beach with no recollection of how she got there, later realizing they were the victim of a sexual assault.

The show’s intense themes had a deep impact on Fernandez.

“Having grown up in a feminist family, a project like Alba made me even more aware of the male chauvinist acts we witness every day — how some guys behave like animals, entitled to do whatever they please,” he told Screen Daily. “I cried in my bedroom the day after filming the rape scene.”

He’s now set to garner even more international exposure with his role in A Strange Way of Life.

Fernández already made quite the spectacle with some of his co-stars – including Manu Ríos – for their sexy, silky ensembles at the film’s premiere at Cannes in May.

Fernández was enthralled with the queer Western from the moment of his audition, which required him to do one of the film’s sex scenes right off the bat with co-star José Condessa, who plays the younger version of Pascal’s character.

“A beautiful scene. The first time, I did it with another actor and then with José. And we didn’t know one another, but we just went and did this whole script in one go. And it was instantly amazing — like gold,” he told Vulture.

He described being compelled to make the same-sex romp extremely raw and passionate.

“We knew it had to be animalistic. These two characters get carried away by the situation; they’re not aware — they didn’t have a thought that they were gonna kiss,” he said. “But that brute way in which they’re drinking and fighting — suddenly it turns from animalistic into passion.” We’re gonna need a minute!

As a testament to their acting, Fernández barely remembers locking lips with Condessa, even though he had never made out with a dude before.

“You’re just so much in the present. You’re not thinking. You forget everything around you — just trust, and touch, and go naked with your feelings,” he added. “It was beautiful. It was my first time kissing a man.” Been there!

And while Fernández doesn’t identify as part of the LGBTQ+ community, he is not ruling anything out in the future.

“But you always open up! You never know. So far, I’m straight. But I believe more in people rather than labels,” he shared. “I’ve felt attracted to men, actually, but I haven’t been with a man yet. But I’m young. I have time.”

Take all the time you need, Jason!

A Strange Way of Life will be released in NY and LA on October 4th, before expanding nationwide on October 6th.

