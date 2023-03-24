Meet the openly gay Iranian-American running for CA senate who’s also a bearded daddy king

Alex Mohajer could be on his way to making history in his home state of California.

The openly gay 38-year-old Democrat has just launched a campaign for state senator and is looking to represent several high-profile Orange County communities, including Laguna Beach, Costa Mesa, and Irvine.

A proud son of Iranian immigrant parents, Mohajer went to UC Berkely before receiving a graduate degree from Chapman University’s Dave E. Fowler School of Law. He’s spent the last decade fighting the good fight by pursuing cases of alleged sexual harassment and discrimination for Los Angeles County and is currently the president of the California Stonewall Democrats.

In addition to being an advocate for LGBTQ+ equality and reproductive rights, Mohajer wants to improve residents’ access to healthcare and continue the state’s charge in battling climate change.

“I have a platform that’s about fighting for working class families, small business owners and public school education, because I’m the son of Iranian immigrants, which really informs my world view,” Mohajer said, per the Daily Pilot. “My mom came here and struggled and sacrificed a great deal so that we could have access to a good public school education and have opportunities she didn’t have.”

It's official. I'm running for California State Senate to make good on the American promise that families like mine struggled and sacrificed for. #promiseofamerica pic.twitter.com/NZWkoPHFtM — Alex Mohajer (@AlexMohajer) March 15, 2023

While the election isn’t until November 2024, if elected Mohajer would become the only Iranian American in the legislative body.

In his campaign news release, Mohajer took a step further and noted that should he win he’d be “one of the first openly gay Iranians elected anywhere in the world.”

Mohajer is also showing solidarity with the courageous women and girls in Iran who have been peacefully protesting for their rights as part of the Woman, Life, Freedom uprising.

“The movement for the liberation of oppressed people is intersectional and nonpartisan,” he writes on his campaign website. “I vow to take the fight for a free Iran to Sacramento, and will always advocate for marginalized communities here at home, especially as hate against our Asian American, Jewish, LGBTQ+, and Black neighbors is on the rise.”

By perusing the handsome bearded daddy’s Instagram, you can also get glimpses of what Mohajer enjoys in his downtime, which includes: travel, exercising, charity work, live music, and an amazing Bob the Drag Queen performance. Walk into the voting booth purse first!

Oh, and he also looks damn good in a suit!

While those who live in Mohajer’s district can decide to cast their ballot in November, all of us can show our support by taking a gander of some more of his Instagram highlights: