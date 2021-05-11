Megan Rapinoe just slammed Caitlyn Jenner’s bid for governor

“You were an exceptional athlete. You’re not an exceptional politician. [Politics] takes a ton of skill and institutional knowledge. Those people are talented politicians. I think people need to think of it that way. They actually have a talent for doing the politicking. I love talking about politics from my perspective, from my lane. I honestly think It’s become too much of a popularity [contest]. I probably could be a representative of some kind, win a district here or there, but am I really the best person to be doing that? Maybe I can just talk about the person who is actually the best person to be doing that. Unless it’s the president, and then probably, I’ll just do it.”–US soccer star Megan Rapinoe, slamming Caitlyn Jenner as unqualified to run for California Governor. In the same interview with Fubo Sports, Rapinoe hinted that she one day may pursue a political career of her own.
In Quotes
5 Comments
BoomerMyles
It should be OK to deadname Bruce Jenner going forward.
otttovan
Nah. Deadnaming people, even despicable ones, is a shitty thing to do. It basically gives an excuse for shitty people to deadname those they disagree with. It’s not like Caitlyn doesn’t have a laundry list of things we can call her out on instead
LumpyPillows
Nope, that would be mean, nasty and rude.
Cam
Jenner is shockingly out of touch. Comes from being a famous and rich celebrity for decades who never had to do anything for themselves.
Fahd
Newsom’s campaign people are apparently calling the entitled brat Jenner’s running for governor the gift that keeps on giving. I hope it works out that way.