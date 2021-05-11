In Quotes Megan Rapinoe just slammed Caitlyn Jenner’s bid for governor –US soccer star Megan Rapinoe, slamming Caitlyn Jenner as unqualified to run for California Governor. In the same interview with Fubo Sports, Rapinoe hinted that she one day may pursue a political career of her own. “You were an exceptional athlete. You’re not an exceptional politician. [Politics] takes a ton of skill and institutional knowledge. Those people are talented politicians. I think people need to think of it that way. They actually have a talent for doing the politicking. I love talking about politics from my perspective, from my lane. I honestly think It’s become too much of a popularity [contest]. I probably could be a representative of some kind, win a district here or there, but am I really the best person to be doing that? Maybe I can just talk about the person who is actually the best person to be doing that. Unless it’s the president, and then probably, I’ll just do it.”

