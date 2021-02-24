Coming soon to a home theater near you: “Mayor Pete”

Just weeks after making history as the first openly gay Transportation Secretary in United States history, Pete Buttigieg has hit another milestone: he will be the subject of a documentary film produced by Amazon Studios.

Variety reports that Mayor Pete will chronicle Buttigieg’s landmark run for the White House, as well as offer a glimpse into his home life in Indiana with his husband Chasten, and their two dogs. Cameras followed the Buttigieg couple beginning in Summer 2019 all the way through March 2020, when the former South Bend, Indiana mayor withdrew from the Democratic contest. Buttigieg then became one of future President Joe Biden‘s most high-profile and trusted surrogates.

Related: Mayor Pete epically owns Trump’s “crazy uncle” debate performance

Director Jesse Moss will helm the film, which is also significant: Moss’ film Boys State is already snagging considerable Oscar buzz this year and won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival. Mayor Pete will mark his immediate follow-up.

Amazon will release Mayor Pete later in 2021; a final date has not yet been announced.