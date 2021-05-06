Caitlyn Jenner can’t be happy about why she was suddenly trending on Twitter

Caitlyn Jenner (or ‘Cailyn’ according to her own campaign) started trending on Twitter Wednesday night after her interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity aired, but not for reasons she’d hope for.

Jenner appeared on the program to talk about her widely-criticized California gubernatorial run, and while she touched on a variety of topics from police reform to immigration, one statement about the homeless crisis in California really stuck out like a sore thumb.

She said one of the reasons she’s running for governor is that the guy who occupies the private airplane hanger across from her own had decided to “pack up his hanger” and move to Arizona because he’s sick of seeing homeless people.

“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner said during the interview, which was conducted inside her personal hangar in Malibu. “My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it here anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”

She added, “I don’t want to leave, either I stay and fight or I get outta here.”

Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021

And then came the responses…

Caitlyn Jenner: Why are there homeless people outside of my airplane hanger? Caitlyn’s Assistant: Ma’am, I think that’s just Randy Quaid. — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) May 6, 2021

Love to appeal to the working class by hanging in my private jet hangar and complaining about how there's too many poor people https://t.co/agCgnnTXmu — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 6, 2021

I mean, i don’t know how the private airplane hanger people do it, its just too much pain to see all the homeless people. I get how he had to pack up his hangar to move to AZ. Thoughts and prayers https://t.co/nw8901zTOY — Krista (@kaya3) May 6, 2021

Let’s start with fuck you and your airplane hanger. And your neighbor and his hanger too. https://t.co/80jOxBuMra — steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) May 6, 2021

Imagine being wealthy enough to help the poor but instead you’re so tired of seeing them on the streets that you pack up your private airplane hanger and move. That is cartoon level evil. https://t.co/ADOueLFWsQ — Blake Ross (@BlakeRossVO) May 6, 2021

Hi @Caitlyn_Jenner. If you don’t like the homeless situation, instead of hiding in your PRIVATE PLANE HANGAR, your campaign should be about helping them. They don’t like their situation either.

Your lifelong privilege is showing. It’s not a good color. https://t.co/AF8g64HYLA — Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 6, 2021

As far as I’m concerned, any time someone with a private plane is packing up their hangar and leaving California it’s a good day, pic.twitter.com/9A0qjng6pi — ken olin (@kenolin1) May 6, 2021

can’t even go to my private jet hangar without being reminded the poors exist https://t.co/nt5BG9FvGF — kilgore trout, toilet sword ninja (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 6, 2021

If you're packing up your plane hangar to move to Sedona because you don't want to walk part the homeless, I hope you fly into a guillotine — Kevin Gates (@ButNotTheRapper) May 6, 2021

If you don’t like seeing homeless people and you have your own HANGAR maybe use some of your money to help homeless people be not homeless. — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 6, 2021

Discussions with your airline hangar neighbors are very relatable to the average voter https://t.co/m4HOLV94Df — Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 6, 2021