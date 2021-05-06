Caitlyn Jenner can’t be happy about why she was suddenly trending on Twitter

Caitlyn Jenner (or ‘Cailyn’ according to her own campaign) started trending on Twitter Wednesday night after her interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity aired, but not for reasons she’d hope for.
Jenner appeared on the program to talk about her widely-criticized California gubernatorial run, and while she touched on a variety of topics from police reform to immigration, one statement about the homeless crisis in California really stuck out like a sore thumb.
She said one of the reasons she’s running for governor is that the guy who occupies the private airplane hanger across from her own had decided to “pack up his hanger” and move to Arizona because he’s sick of seeing homeless people.
“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner said during the interview, which was conducted inside her personal hangar in Malibu. “My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it here anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”
She added, “I don’t want to leave, either I stay and fight or I get outta here.”
Caitlyn Jenner to Hannity: "My friends are leaving California. My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, where are you going? And he says, 'I'm moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can't take it anymore. I can't walk down the streets and see the homeless'" pic.twitter.com/Z1WbBBQXq7
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 6, 2021
And then came the responses…
When you lost the private airplane hanger crowd… https://t.co/PkLPXZ7VwA
— Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 6, 2021
Caitlyn Jenner: Why are there homeless people outside of my airplane hanger?
Caitlyn’s Assistant: Ma’am, I think that’s just Randy Quaid.
— Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) May 6, 2021
Love to appeal to the working class by hanging in my private jet hangar and complaining about how there's too many poor people https://t.co/agCgnnTXmu
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) May 6, 2021
I mean, i don’t know how the private airplane hanger people do it, its just too much pain to see all the homeless people. I get how he had to pack up his hangar to move to AZ. Thoughts and prayers https://t.co/nw8901zTOY
— Krista (@kaya3) May 6, 2021
Let’s start with fuck you and your airplane hanger. And your neighbor and his hanger too. https://t.co/80jOxBuMra
— steven pasquale (@StevePasquale) May 6, 2021
Imagine being wealthy enough to help the poor but instead you’re so tired of seeing them on the streets that you pack up your private airplane hanger and move. That is cartoon level evil. https://t.co/ADOueLFWsQ
— Blake Ross (@BlakeRossVO) May 6, 2021
Hi @Caitlyn_Jenner. If you don’t like the homeless situation, instead of hiding in your PRIVATE PLANE HANGAR, your campaign should be about helping them. They don’t like their situation either.
Your lifelong privilege is showing. It’s not a good color. https://t.co/AF8g64HYLA
— Merrin Dungey (@RealMerrinD) May 6, 2021
As far as I’m concerned, any time someone with a private plane is packing up their hangar and leaving California it’s a good day, pic.twitter.com/9A0qjng6pi
— ken olin (@kenolin1) May 6, 2021
can’t even go to my private jet hangar without being reminded the poors exist https://t.co/nt5BG9FvGF
— kilgore trout, toilet sword ninja (@KT_So_It_Goes) May 6, 2021
If you're packing up your plane hangar to move to Sedona because you don't want to walk part the homeless, I hope you fly into a guillotine
— Kevin Gates (@ButNotTheRapper) May 6, 2021
If you don’t like seeing homeless people and you have your own HANGAR maybe use some of your money to help homeless people be not homeless.
— The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) May 6, 2021
Discussions with your airline hangar neighbors are very relatable to the average voter https://t.co/m4HOLV94Df
— Ken Tremendous (@KenTremendous) May 6, 2021
What a heartbreaking story! Packing up his hangar and moving to Sedona! Who will think of those overlooked elites who have to be mildly inconvenienced by the poors! https://t.co/H5JkSiPmWr
— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) May 6, 2021
One Comment
Fahd
As if Jenner had the first clue of what to do about homelessness. Discussing it in such an uninformed and insensitive way underscores her cluelessness.
About 25% of the nation’s homeless live in California (I think it’s the weather). It’s something like 150,000 homeless people in California. Not adequately addressing and managing (setting aside “solving”) the problem of homelessness is one of the greatest failures of government in modern times, most recently since the 1980s. Governments rely on appointing countless taskforces that go around in circles and other forms of lip-service that ultimately do little to nothing to alleviate the plight of the homeless. Private charities just aren’t up to the magnitude of the problem. Creative solutions run up against “anti-entitlement” thinking rooted in glorifying capitalism.
A candidate who actually had a viable plan and was effective in addressing homelessness could go far, but Ms. Jenner is just a run-of-the-mill crank complaining about how unsightly the homeless are. Does she somehow actually think she’s qualified to be governor? Delusional.