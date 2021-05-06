Crash landing

Caitlyn Jenner can’t be happy about why she was suddenly trending on Twitter

By

Caitlyn Jenner (or ‘Cailyn’ according to her own campaign) started trending on Twitter Wednesday night after her interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity aired, but not for reasons she’d hope for.

Jenner appeared on the program to talk about her widely-criticized California gubernatorial run, and while she touched on a variety of topics from police reform to immigration, one statement about the homeless crisis in California really stuck out like a sore thumb.

She said one of the reasons she’s running for governor is that the guy who occupies the private airplane hanger across from her own had decided to “pack up his hanger” and move to Arizona because he’s sick of seeing homeless people.

“My friends are leaving California,” Jenner said during the interview, which was conducted inside her personal hangar in Malibu. “My hangar, the guy right across, he was packing up his hangar and I said, ‘Where are you going? And he says, ‘I’m moving to Sedona, Arizona, I can’t take it here anymore. I can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.'”

She added, “I don’t want to leave, either I stay and fight or I get outta here.”

And then came the responses…