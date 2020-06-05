Meghan McCain blames pregnancy for lying about peaceful protestors destroying her neighborhood

Well, this is weird and embarrassing…

Alleged LGBTQ ally Meghan McCain has admitted that she was lying when she claimed her neighborhood in Manhattan had been turned into a “war zone” after peaceful Black Lives Matter protestors marched through it earlier this week.

On Tuesday, McCain tweeted: “My neighborhood in Manhattan is eviscerated and looks like a war zone. DeBlasio and Cuomo are an utter disgrace. This is not America. Our leaders have abandoned us and continue to let great American cities burn to the ground and be destroyed. I never could have fathomed this.”

But neighbors, as well as many fellow New Yorkers, quickly piped in to say that actually, no, the neighborhood is not a “war zone,” the protests were peaceful, and everything is just fine.

SNL writer Kristen Bartlett, who lives in the same building as McCain, tweeted: “Meghan, we live in the same building, and I just walked outside. It’s fine.”

After being called out for spreading misinformation/being a drama queen, McCain admitted that, OK, OK, the neighborhood wasn’t a “war zone.” In fact, she wasn’t even there to know. She’s been hiding out in Virginia, gestating a child, which has apparently hindered her ability to tell the truth. Or something.

In a string of tweets, McCain explains:

“1. I am six months pregnant – a gossip organization is about to run a story of where me and my family are currently. I sent a tweet yesterday based on the news I saw happening in midtown we all have been watching all over different media platforms…”

“2. I support the peaceful protests, their movement but am absolutely heartbroken about the destruction in the city I have loved since I moved to when I was 18. It is important to have your voice heard and I hope everyone stays safe and healthy.”

Here’s hoping that, in the future, McCain thinks twice before weighing in on issues she knows absolutely nothing about. Somehow we don’t think that’s gonna happen.

