Wow, Meghan McCain actually said something we agree with for once

Meghan McCain can be deeply problematic at times, but every now and then she manages to get things right.

Like last night, when appeared on Watch What Happens Live and was asked point by Andy Cohen whether she would be casting her ballot for Joe Biden in November.

The View co-host replied, “I just had a really long conversation with him a few days ago and I have, I love him dearly, and I keep telling everyone I will promise you you’ll know who I’m voting for.”

The she added, “But it really shouldn’t take a rocket scientist to know there’s one man who’s made pain in my life a living hell and one man who literally shepherded me through the grief process.”

“This really shouldn’t be rocket science for people,” she said of Biden. “I adore him.”

When asked whether Biden would be the first Democrat she ever voted for, McCain said the former Vice President has been “so integral in my life, especially since my dad got sick.”

“I’m always my heart over my head,” she continued. “The Trumps are always making my mom cry. Character is really important in this moment and someone who can tamp down fear and anger instead of making it worse.”

