Meghan McCain too chicken sh*t to face Mary Trump on ‘The View’, runs and hides during commercial

Meghan McCain kicked off her final week on The View by attacking Kathy Griffin, who just announced she has cancer, and then chickening out and signing off the Zoom call before a panel interview with Mary Trump.

John McCain’s daughter was inexplicably absent from the show’s big interview with Trump, even though she was there for the Hot Topics segment of the episode, during which she attacked comedian Kathy Griffin, who was undergoing surgery for lung cancer at that very moment, for a homophobic joke she made roughly 20 years ago.

“I don’t like her,” McCain said. “I’m never going to like her.”

Um @kathygriffin is having cancer surgery right now https://t.co/pXVfSadr3F — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) August 2, 2021

But when the time came for Trump’s interview later in the hour, McCain was suddenly MIA.

Trump was there to promote her new book, The Reckoning. McCain’s noticeable absence went unremarked for much of the interview until Trump eventually called her out for lacking the “courage” to debate on live TV.

Trump was speaking about how Donald Trump made racism a cornerstone of his platform and that it was successful in winning over Republican voters.

“It’s a shame that your colleague didn’t have the courage to come on and have this conversation with me,” she said, referring to McCain. “But I appreciate that you were all willing to take up these very difficult subjects because racism, in my view, is at the heart of everything that’s wrong in 21st century America.”

Mary Trump, the only honest and decent Trump, calls out Meghan McCain for ditching her segment on ‘The View’. pic.twitter.com/sqYX6rKr3E — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) August 2, 2021

There was an awkward pause before Whoopi Goldberg wrapped up the segment by plugging Trump’s new book and the show cut to commercial.

It’s still unclear why McCain wasn’t there for Trump’s interview, but it could have something to do with the fact that the last time Mary was there, she reminded Meghan that she was “cashing in” on her family name, to which John McCain’s daughter replied, “Well, you’re entirely entitled to your opinion.”