Megyn Kelly tells people to “STFU” on Twitter and it doesn’t go well for her

Failed morning show host/basement podcaster Megyn Kelly has joined the chorus of celebrity voices offering their opinions about the acquittal of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse after his highly publicized homicide trial.

Without any hint of irony, the homophobic blackface apologist tweeted on Saturday: “I love these celebs/athletes commenting on Rittenhouse as if they know anything. I guarantee if you asked them to name 2 out of the 3 men shot they couldn’t do it. How about the judge’s name? WI law on provocation? Yeah right. If u can’t answer these, STFU about this case.”

I love these celebs/athletes commenting on Rittenhouse as if they know anything. I guarantee if you asked them to name 2 out of the 3 men shot they couldn’t do it. How about the judge’s name? WI law on provocation? Yeah right. If u can’t answer these, STFU about this case. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 20, 2021

Kelly sent the tweet shortly after another tweet in which she called one of Rittenhouse’s victims a gay sex offender and suggested he deserved to be murdered in the streets of Kenosha.

Now, the responses…

I assume you mean that also for the people commenting in celebration of the verdict too, right? — CurtLoader (@LoaderCurt) November 20, 2021

How dare people form opinions about a high profile trial without the careful, deep study and objective thoughtfulness and analysis of @megynkelly — Eric (@edresq) November 20, 2021

Why would someone cross state lines, then bring a weapon of war to a demonstration? You should not glorify vigilante behavior. — Jeffrey Tunkel (@tunky51) November 20, 2021

Celebs like megyn kelly? — meiko w. (@MeikoWunsch) November 20, 2021

Megyn, would love to hear your thoughts on Breonna Taylor and Ahmad Arbery? — Brian Keck (@KecksterFal) November 20, 2021

Right – because those praising Kyle as a hero are oh so well informed and thought out. Be better, Megyn. — Eric (@edresq) November 20, 2021

Megyn — without Googling, name the defendants in the Ahmaud Arbery trial. — Eric (@edresq) November 20, 2021

You’re allowed to have an opinion… It would be nice if it was an informed opinion… — E Wass (@EWasserberger) November 20, 2021

Is this your personal opinion or do you subscribe to the authoritarian view that the elite and powerful (you, in this case) can tell others what they can (or cannot) talk about in this free society of ours?

Either way, it’s not a good look. — Bbenn (@bbenn68) November 20, 2021

I love former fox employees telling people they are misinformed. — Jeffrey Case (@jeffrey_case) November 20, 2021

Kelly’s tweet comes at the same time several prominent GOP leaders, including Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn, are offering Rittenhouse internships in their offices.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, has called Republicans trying to cash in on his client’s acquittal “disgusting”, telling media, “There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should.”

“They’re raising money on it and you have all these Republican congressmen saying come work for me. They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it’s disgusting.”

