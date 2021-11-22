epic fail

Megyn Kelly tells people to “STFU” on Twitter and it doesn’t go well for her

By

Failed morning show host/basement podcaster Megyn Kelly has joined the chorus of celebrity voices offering their opinions about the acquittal of 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse after his highly publicized homicide trial.

Without any hint of irony, the homophobic blackface apologist tweeted on Saturday: “I love these celebs/athletes commenting on Rittenhouse as if they know anything. I guarantee if you asked them to name 2 out of the 3 men shot they couldn’t do it. How about the judge’s name? WI law on provocation? Yeah right. If u can’t answer these, STFU about this case.”

Kelly sent the tweet shortly after another tweet in which she called one of Rittenhouse’s victims a gay sex offender and suggested he deserved to be murdered in the streets of Kenosha.

Now, the responses…

Kelly’s tweet comes at the same time several prominent GOP leaders, including Matt Gaetz and Madison Cawthorn, are offering Rittenhouse internships in their offices.

Rittenhouse’s attorney, Mark Richards, has called Republicans trying to cash in on his client’s acquittal “disgusting”, telling media, “There’s a lot of people trying to profit on this, and I don’t think people should.”

“They’re raising money on it and you have all these Republican congressmen saying come work for me. They want to trade on his celebrity and I think it’s disgusting.”

