Melania has apparently become a paranoid shell of the woman she once was & that’s why she never leaves the house

Since becoming First Lady of the United States in 2017, Melania Trump has lead a lonely existence. And it’s reportedly only gotten lonelier in the years since she left Washington, D.C.

According to members from the ex-FLOTUS’s inner circle, she’s felt so betrayed by her friends, aides, and even some family members in recent years that she no longer feels she can trust anyone. Hence why she hardly ever leaves the house, gives interviews, or makes any public appearances.

According to a new report by The New York Times, two of the people Melania has felt most betrayed by are her former BFF/aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff and former friend/press secretary Stephanie Grisham, both of whom wrote tell-all books about her in 2020 and 2021 respectively.

Melania Trump has largely retreated from public life since leaving the White House, steering clear of the campaign trail and her husband’s court appearances. Cloistered behind the gates of her three homes, she sticks to a small circle of family and friends.https://t.co/VJpCSfmshC — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 26, 2023

Wolkoff’s book, “Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady,” painted Melania out to be a Christmas-hating narcissist who was totally checked out from her role as FLOTUS.

“Her selfishness is so deep, it enables her to keep her distance from the rest of the world,” Wolkoff wrote.

And Grisham’s memoir, “I’ll Take Your Questions Now,” offered a scathing rebuke of the Trump White House, with the ex-press secretary alleging she received a very nasty note from Melania after she resigned from her post following the January 6 insurrection.

Both have also spoken out against Melania numerous times over the past two and a half years, occasionally prompting Melania to fire back with public statements accusing them of being liars who were bad at their jobs.

Throughout her four years in the White House, a slew of stories about Melania’s tense relationship with Ivanka and Jared also leaked, which reportedly only further made her want to retreat from the public eye.

Melania doesn’t seem to like Ivanka pic.twitter.com/PyiJ3OPjTZ — Scott Dworkin (@funder) August 28, 2020

Per the NYT, all of this has also played a major role in her decision not to campaign for her husband in his third bid for the presidency. Since he announced his candidacy roughly nine months ago, she’s only attended a handful of his campaign events and given just a single interview with Fox News:

While she supports his presidential bid, Mrs. Trump has not appeared on the trail since Mr. Trump announced his campaign in November and did not utter a public word about his effort until May, when she endorsed him in an interview with Fox News Digital. “He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said. Her absence is a striking difference from the start of the first Trump campaign, when Mrs. Trump, wearing a white strapless dress, descended the golden escalator in front of her husband at his campaign kickoff at Trump Tower.

Earlier this year, a source told People that Melania truly just wants to be left alone and pretty much spends all her time with 17-year-old son Barron and her parents, Viktor and Amalija.

“Melania can be aloof and not particularly friendly because she simply wants to be left alone,” the source said. “At this stage of her life she does not want to be in the spotlight.”

It’s a far cry from her days as an aspiring model and socialite in New York City when she hardly ever missed an opportunity to attend a movie premiere, fashion show, or whatever other red carpet event she could land an invite to.

Donald and Melania at the Film Society of Lincoln Center Honors in 2003

Melania’s office issued a statement in April saying, “People should read stories about Mrs. Trump and her feelings with caution, especially those citing sources that are anyone but Mrs. Trump.”

And in a follow up tweet, her office added: “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”

While she has yet to join her husband on the campaign trail, there are reports Melania plans to play a more active role in 2024. Assuming, of course, he’s not in prison by then.

Just yesterday, the ex-president was slapped with an additional three federal charges by the DOJ in his classified documents case, bringing the total number of charges up to 40. That’s in addition to the 34 charges he’s faces in the hush money case.

The most serious counts against Trump carry maximum sentences of 20 years.