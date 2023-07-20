Melania is finding all sorts of creative ways to secure her financial future should her husband land in prison

With Donald Trump likely facing yet another federal indictment over his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election after receiving a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith this week, Melania Trump appears to be focused on securing her financial future should her 77-year-old husband wind up in prison.

The ex-FLOTUS just released another limited-edition nonfungible token on her website. The digital coin celebrates Apollo 11’s moon landing on July 20, 1969 and features the iconic photo of NASA Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walking on the lunar surface.

There’s just one problem: NASA doesn’t approve.

Melania unveiled her new Apollo 11-themed collection called “Man on the Moon” yesterday, one day before the 54th anniversary of the historic space mission. The NFT costs $75 and also includes an embedded audio file that collectors will unlock upon completing their purchase… with cryptocurrency, of course.

While NASA generally makes its images available free of charge for educational and informational purposes, NFTs are another story.

According its Regulations for Merchandising Requests: “NASA is not approving any merchandising applications involving Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs), as they are not consistent with the categories of products the Agency is approved to merchandise.”

And according to its Media Usage Guidelines, when it comes to NFTs, “NASA does not wish for its images to be used for these purposes.”

Leave it to Melania to disregard the space agency’s policies to further enrich herself.

Unfortunately, there’s not much NASA can actually do about it, however, since its imagery is technically in the public domain and she’s already sold 22 of the 500 NFTs on her website, at the time of writing this morning.

The space agency hasn’t commented on the ex-FLOTUS’ latest grift, but Twitter has a lot to say about the matter. Here’s what people are saying…

Imagine buying an NFT in July 2023 lmao — CHUG (@cliddle) July 19, 2023

The ironic thing is that most of her and tfg’s circle and supporters think the moon landing was fake. #Grifter — mitch horwitz #🟦 🟧 (@mitchhorwitz56) July 20, 2023

Melania Trump releases new NFT’s at $75 a pop — and Russia notices pic.twitter.com/DM7lcvO1QN — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) July 19, 2023

Who is buying this garbage? — Ryan Graney⭐️ (@RyanEGraney) July 19, 2023

“Man on the Moon” is the second NFT collection Melania has released this summer. Over the 4th of July holiday, she unveiled her six-piece “1776 Collection” featuring images of various landmarks across the United States, including the Statue of Liberty, Mount Rushmore, and the Liberty Bell, set to “a patriotic-themed music track.”

But her NFT business only appears to be a supplemental income for the ex-FLOTUS. Last week, it was reported that the bulk of her earnings actually come from giving paid speeches.

Since leaving Washington, D.C., Melania has earned $1.2 million in “speaking fees”, including $155,000 for a speech she gave in Palm Beach, Florida in December 2021, paid for by the Trump-aligned super PAC called Make America Great Again, Again.

The ex-president responded to receiving yet another target letter from Jack Smith this week with an ALL CAPS rant posted on his Truth Social platform.

The target letter reportedly lists three federal statutes: conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, deprivation of rights under a civil rights statute, and tampering with a witness, victim or an informant.