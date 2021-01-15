As Melania looks back on the legacy of #BeBest, the rest of Twitter tells her to #BeGone

As Melania Trump prepares to be released from her four-year sentence as First Lady of the United States next Wednesday, she’s suddenly feeling nostalgic about her time spent inhabiting the White House and her failed #BeBest anti-bullying campaign.

This morning, Mrs. Trump tweeted: “As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives. It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it’s those values that will carry on its mission.”

The tweet included a video of all 10 times Melania interacted with children over the last four years set to inspiring piano music.

“The goal of #BeBest has been simple,” she says in the video. “Teach youth about the importance of their wellbeing both mentally and physically. This also includes understanding online safety and the dangers of opioid and drug abuse.”

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation's children & the issues that impact their lives. It's the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it's those values that will carry on its mission. pic.twitter.com/fRBTWphmlj — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 15, 2021

To be clear, Melania’s #BeBest campaign did none of those things. Or anything, for that matter. It was just an empty platform she created because, like those f*cking Christmas decorations, she had to do it.

People on Twitter were quick to remind the outgoing FLOTUS of this…

You have been married to the greatest bully on the planet, who you watched publicly and perpetually harass people on social media to such a degree that millions were physically and emotionally traumatized, and many died. It will be a joy to watch you leave. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) January 15, 2021

The legacy of be best is ‘Hey look,another grift operation’. — Donna (@daffi515) January 15, 2021

The legacy of #BeBest is that your husband is banned from social media https://t.co/GdRBLO2b14 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 15, 2021

The legacy of #BeBest was sealed Jan 6 at the Capital, and your husband getting banned off twitter. That’s the legacy of your thingy. — Andy Cohen (@Andy) January 15, 2021

What a crock!! #BeBest Your legacy is nothing, you tore up the Rose Garden, you mocked those locked in cages, and most importantly, you stood by while your pig of a husband was the biggest cyber bully of all! #BeGone, before we drop a house on you!! #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/zKaVEHTdxa — ??Brandy Dibble?? (@quotemeagain) January 15, 2021

What legacy? Your husband demonstrated to children all over America that bullying wasn't just okay, it was something the President of the United States does. He modeled childish temper tantrums and insults for four years. That's your legacy, lady. https://t.co/d0wNRT5hRv — Elizabeth Spiers (@espiers) January 15, 2021

Thank you, First Lady. Your Be Best initiative cleared social media of its biggest cyber bully. Thank you for your effort and all you’ve done. pic.twitter.com/mSj6nMuUW1 — Ed (@EdbrohamLincoln) January 15, 2021

As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must remember the carnage of the Trump Presidency pic.twitter.com/wx3wBEgwj8 — Vera – Biden&Harris Will Make America Great Again (@prayerfeathers) January 15, 2021

The Trump Administration will forever be a dark and tainted part of American history. #BeGone — ?????Joe Biden is Your President ????? (@XanderXjork) January 15, 2021

#BeBest has been a painfully absurd fraud. Your husband tried to bully a nation into keeping him in power—and as a result five people died and the US was traumatized. Let’s hope the legacy here is one of oblivious hypocrisy. (Oh yeah, caged kids. He did that, too.) https://t.co/M2ZQONY32w — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 15, 2021

It would be tragic if #BeGone started trending. 😄 — 🇺🇸Physique Athlete – Healthy New Year! 😷🦠🇺🇸 (@ActivePhysique) January 15, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.