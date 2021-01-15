girl bye!

As Melania looks back on the legacy of #BeBest, the rest of Twitter tells her to #BeGone

By

As Melania Trump prepares to be released from her four-year sentence as First Lady of the United States next Wednesday, she’s suddenly feeling nostalgic about her time spent inhabiting the White House and her failed #BeBest anti-bullying campaign.

This morning, Mrs. Trump tweeted: “As the legacy of #BeBest comes to a close at the @WhiteHouse, we must continue to give a voice to our Nation’s children & the issues that impact their lives. It’s the values & spirit of the American people that inspired Be Best & it’s those values that will carry on its mission.”

The tweet included a video of all 10 times Melania interacted with children over the last four years set to inspiring piano music.

“The goal of #BeBest has been simple,” she says in the video. “Teach youth about the importance of their wellbeing both mentally and physically. This also includes understanding online safety and the dangers of opioid and drug abuse.”

To be clear, Melania’s #BeBest campaign did none of those things. Or anything, for that matter. It was just an empty platform she created because, like those f*cking Christmas decorations, she had to do it.

People on Twitter were quick to remind the outgoing FLOTUS of this…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.