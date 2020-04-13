Melania Trump performs stony reading of children’s book for Easter, brings joy to no one

Well, it was another disastrous Easter at the White House.

Obviously, the annual Easter Egg Roll couldn’t happen because of coronavirus, so to make up for it, First Lady Melania Trump decided to spare a few minutes to read an Easter story to all of the 4 to 6-year-olds who follow her on Twitter.

Related: The entire Internet is pissed at Melania Trump for ruining Easter at the White House

Yesterday, Mrs. Trump posted a video of herself sitting next to a basket of colorful eggs in the White House tennis pavilion, where she “The Little Rabbit” by beloved children’s author/illustrator Nicola Killen.

“I want to take a moment to wish everyone a Happy Easter,” she says at the top of the four-minute video, “and read one of my favorite children’s books.”

She then proceeds to spend three minutes giving a cold and emotionless performance of the modern Easter classic.

Happy Easter! While I am not able to read to children during the #WHEasterEggRoll, I would still like to honor the annual tradition & share a reading from one of my favorite Easter’s books – "The Little Rabbit" pic.twitter.com/2DsU6uRvdM — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 12, 2020

In a second tweet, FLOTUS issued an Easter message to grown-ups, telling them she hopes they’ll forgo social distancing for the day and “come together to reflect on the importance of family and faith.”

Related: Melania Trump hosted a private Easter Egg Roll exclusively for the rich and powerful

“This Easter Sunday,” she tweeted. “I send greetings to all Americans and their loved ones as we come together to reflect on the importance of family and faith. May God bless our great nation!”

This #Easter Sunday, I send greetings to all Americans and their loved ones as we come together to reflect on the importance of family & faith. May God bless our great nation! — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) April 12, 2020

And now, the responses….

Melania seems to have woken up for Easter — Tnetennba (@Tw4ter) April 12, 2020

The Little Rabbit, under Trump. pic.twitter.com/UfjqHZJbNK — Torvald Utne (@UtneTorvald) April 12, 2020

You tweet about Easter and yet you married one of the most immoral persons in the world. — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) April 12, 2020

How does birtherism reflect your Christianity? — jen pal (@jennyrachelpal) April 12, 2020

Happy Easter to my favorite First Lady! pic.twitter.com/D5qUc5zzwz — Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) April 12, 2020

Will your husband see your son today? — SSton (@SharinStone) April 12, 2020

Is she sitting in The People’s Tennis Pavilion? — Stu. Gatz (@ChartrDavid) April 12, 2020

You “send greetings”?!?! I knew it. What planet are you really from? 🤣 — Shannon is in FIGHT MODE (@Katpa73) April 12, 2020

Related: Melania Trump tries to be inspiring in icy new video, fails miserably