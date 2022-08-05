Melania’s latest grift includes $60,000 spent on fashion “strategy consulting” and “special projects”

Ever wonder how Melania Trump affords her expensive designer threads when her husband is over $1.3 billion it debt and she doesn’t actually have a job? Well, we now have an answer!
According to a new report published by USA Today, Donald Trump‘s Save America PAC shoveled out tens of thousands of dollars to pay for a “fashion consultant” for Mrs. Trump between April and June of this year alone.
Fashion professional Hervé Pierre Braillard received four payments, totaling roughly $60,000, for what was described as “strategy consulting” without any further explanation as to what that means.
When asked why donor money that was supposed to go towards the legal fight over the 2020 election that the ex-president still insists was “stolen” from him was instead used to pay for Melania’s stylist, Save America spokesperson Taylor Budowich said, “Mr. Pierre serves as a senior advisor to Save America, involved in event management and special projects.”
“Special projects”, got it!
To date, Save America has raised more than $100 million since it was registered in November 2020.
Michael Beckel of the political reform group Issue One tells USA Today, “If you are going to a political function and trying to buy a new dress or a new tuxedo, that’s typically something that the FEC would say campaign funds should not be used for.”
He added, “So it really raises questions if leadership funds are being used to pay for something like a new dress or new clothing that campaign funds could not be used for legally.”
Now, some tweets…
The constant, unchecked grifting wasn’t just some side effect of having actual criminals in the White House, it was their purpose, their goal.
— Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) August 5, 2022
I am starting to get the feeling that these Trumps are only interested in taking money from their supporters?!?!?
— Hot Karl (@HotKarl16) August 5, 2022
So thousands of Americans donated their money so that an alleged billionaire could buy some clothes for his wife… nice…
— Just Common Sense (@JustCommonSens3) August 5, 2022
Haha.. he gave Stormy $130k
— username already taken (@ccIces) August 5, 2022
If there is just one minuscule of grift out there, Trump will grift. Lifelong criminal practices.
— JE Brannon ☮️ (@je_brannon) August 5, 2022
Most of these Trump PAC donations somehow end up in Trump’s personal bank accounts……
— Not You (@IWasBornIn1975) August 5, 2022
And still the Trump disciples who will never spend $60k on clothes in their lifetimes for their whole family bow down before him.
— Viv E Walker wears a mask & is vaxxed! (@YVRbus) August 5, 2022
Is anyone contacting his small dollar donors and letting them know that this type of stuff is what he’s really spending their money on?
— Dan Kowalczyk (@dkowalczyk) August 5, 2022
2 Comments
DCguy
Melania and the Trump children are all criminals, no different from Donald.
sgonnell877
What does she need $60K worth of new clothes for? For the janky buffet at Maralago? I mean, she’s not done one meaningful thing in her life, not as FLOTUS and certainly not now. But, the MAGA donors, many of whom live in shacks or boarded up trailers will continue to send him money because they think he’s Jesus.