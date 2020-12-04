trumpster fire

Melissa Carone tops “drunk woman” search on Google, meanwhile Twitter can’t stop talking about her

By

If you do a Google image search for “drunk woman” right now, Melissa Carone is the first result to pop up.

It’s true!

But don’t just take our word for it. See for yourself…

Carone has certainly earned her place in Google’s algorithm.

Earlier this week, video of her speaking before the House Oversight Committee in the Michigan state legislature went viral, racking up tens of millions of views in a matter of hours. If you haven’t watched it yet, you should. It’s must-see entertainment.

Carone, a freelance IT worker who was billed as a “whistleblower” and “star witness” by Trump’s legal team, was there to speak about alleged election fraud she witnessed while working in a large vote-counting center in Detroit.

But rather than answering state officials’ questions, Carone spent her time attacking each of them personally, interrupting any time they spoke, and delivering sarcastic responses to their serious inquiries.

At one point, she struggled to explain what her actual job was. At another point, Rudy Giuliani appeared to try and rein her in but to no avail.

People have already begun doing impersonations of the whole debacle, some of which are spot on…

Some wondered if Carone was drunk during her testimony, given her slurred speech and barely coherent sentences. Others questioned whether she might be homeless, based on her disheveled appearance.

Then there are those who believe she might have been a paid actor after a profile for someone named “Mellissa Carone” (spelled with two L’s instead of one), who is from Detroit and bears a similar resemblance to Melissa Carone (one L), was discovered on a local talent scouting website.

Regardless of whether or not she’s a professional actor, Ms. Carone put on quite a show.

Here’s what folx on Twitter have been saying about it…

Related: WATCH: Michigan voter fraud hearing derails as Rudy Giuliani can’t control loony “witness”