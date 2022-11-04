Mexican heartthrob Polo Morín gets deep in thirst for his 32nd birthday

Polo Morín rung in his 32nd birthday on November 3, and the Mexican-born actor celebrated with an empowering message and a thirsty, cowboy-inspired photo. A classic combo!

He certainly has much to celebrate.

Over the summer, Netflix released season one of the scorching-hot drama High Heat (Donde Hubo Fuego), giving Morín a chance to shine in a lead firefighter role. Seeing as the season includes a staggering 39 episodes, that’s a lot of opportunity to shine.

Plus he’ll soon get to work on his next film project, Red White And Royal Blue—Amazon’s adaptation of Casey McQuiston’s best-selling novel. In a supporting part, he’ll play a former partner of Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the Mexican-American “First Son” of a female President. When Alex meets his supposed rival, Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) the pair begin a secret affair—until it gets leaked to the media and their relationship is exposed.

And not to hark on past drama, but we’re thrilled to see the out actor’s career taking off given the proverbial coals he’s had to walk over to get here. In 2014, Morín was outed, blackmailed, and had his nudes leaked online — something he’s been open about discussing.

Which is all to say… Morín has plenty to feel grateful for on his 32nd b-day.

Taking to Instagram, the actor wrote: “TODAY I turn 32… And today, MORE THAN EVER, it is clear to me that you never stop learning, to know… And that the ONLY way to GROW is to BREAK the mold they made you believe you had to fill; make our own mold. Helping others. LIVE , BE HAPPY . LET OTHERS BE HAPPY IN THEIR OWN WAY.”

The cowboy attire is a nice bookend to a photo he shared a few weeks ago, wearing just sailor’s cap:

Throw in this steamy shot from High Heat and he’s practically half-way to becoming a one-man Village People:

Here’s some more from his feed, while we’re here:

¡Feliz cumpleaños, Polo!