Mexican TV host Fer Sagreeb comes out as gay after breaking down in tears during a reality show

Fer Sagreeb on August 11, 2023 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Fer Sagreeb is a former model who is currently a co-host of the Mexican morning show Hoy.

The charismatic 34-year-old’s other television credits include local programs like Aquí Te Levantas, Ponte Fit and Reto 4 Elementos.

He’s also been known to flaunt his physique doing workout routines on TV and on his socials.

All this is to say that Sagreeb has become quite famous in his homeland and is currently participating on the reality series Hotel VIP, which is basically celebrity Big Brother set inside a luxury resort.

While he’s been known to Mexican TV audiences for several years and has a robust social media presence, Sagreeb has still managed to keep his personal life private. That is, up until now.

On the most recent episode of Hotel VIP, Sagreeb came out as gay in an emotional fashion after being confronted by one of his fellow contestants.

Social media influencer Jawy Mendez took issue with the way Sagreeb was acting inside the hotel and basically forced him to make his personal revelation.

“I feel like he is not being himself. I really want to help him because I have been through this with other friends,” Mendez said.

“There is something that is holding him back, something that contains him. He is not flowing like he can,” Mendez added, seemingly referencing Sagreeb’s sexuality without actually saying it.

Sagreeb became visibly upset, welling up with tears and got up to walk away. When he returned, he revealed his truth and discussed the reality of why he wasn’t able to speak up until this point.

Watch the Spanish-language moment below:

“Although it is a situation that many people have, in my case, I have had the good fortune and love of being surrounded by a family that supports me perfectly,” Sagreeb shared.

“But it is also a reality that in many occasions Mexico, and Latin America in general, is not prepared for these type of things… Many people have lost their jobs because of this. It’s simply going out into the world and saying ‘what do you think? I’m gay.'”

And just like that he was free.

Sagreeb then urged everyone out there that may be struggling with who they are to not be afraid. He also asked that people who are in hiring positions to not let anyone’s sexual orientation or gender identity affect their employment.

After coming out, Sagreeb was flooded with love and support from his fell contestants, fans, and the show’s producers.

In a follow up clip, Sagreed elaborated how he had already been out to friends and family, but had not publicly disclosed his sexuality until coming on the reality series.

On social media, he responded to all the positive feedback by telling fans, “Thank you for all your messages and tokens of love, affection and respect. I LOVE YOU WITH ALL MY HEART.”

While many took issue with Mendez not letting Sagreeb open up on his own schedule, the two were on good terms by the end of the episode.

Sagreeb has yet to be eliminated from Hotel VIP and has a good chance of winning the reality competition series.

Regardless of the results, we’re glad to welcome Sagreeb to the family!

While he has yet to disclose if there’s a special man in his life, take a respectful gander at some of Sagreeb’s hottest pics from his amazing Instagram page and then give him a follow: