Peruvian reality star Nicola Porcella comes out as pansexual & now everyone is thirsting after him

Nicola Porcella is a former professional futbol player who has gone on to garner fame in his native Peru as TV host, reality star and actor. He’s also extremely hot.

Since appearing on reality shows like Todo Por Amor, Ven, Baila, Quinceañera, and winning the the American Ninja Warrior-esque competition series Esto Es Guerra (This Is War), the 35-year-old has amassed more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram.

You don’t need to have seen any of those programs or understand Spanish to see why:

Last month, Porcella continued his reality show blitz by joining the cast of La Casa de los Famosos México.

The competition series is basically the Mexican version of Celebrity Big Brother as 14 famous housemates shack up inside in a tricked out house to have their every move recorded as they form alliances in hopes of avoiding eviction each week.

Among the diverse cast are actors, singers, athletes and influencers from Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, and Peru.

Last week, a particular emotional moment took place as Porcella opened up about his sexuality to two of his cast members. Surrounded by trans influencer Wendy Guevara and bisexual singer Apio Quijano, Porcella announced he was not heterosexual.

“Hi, I’m Nicola and I accept that I am pansexual,” he said while holding hands with his fellow queer housemates.

Pansexuality is an orientation generally described as being attracted to all people regardless of sex or gender identity.

After his disclosure, Porcella received support from his entire house and from many viewers online.

While it’s unclear if Porcella is currently in a relationship, he is the father of an 11-year-old son with makeup artist makeup Francesca Lazo.

La Casa de los Famosos México is currently in the midst of filming and, as of publication, Porcella is still inside the house and not up for eviction this week.

While we wish him luck this season, everyone can get to know Nicola Porcella a little better by gazing at some of the thirstiest shots from his Instagram below: