Miami Beach: Where LGBTQ+ history and glamour unite

Wandering the luscious streets of Miami Beach, it’s obvious why this coastal paradise magnetizes over a million LGBTQ+ travelers each year.

The city’s unhinged with glamour.

But Miami Beach is more than just a sandy vacation metropolis; LGBTQ+ history has deep roots here, stemming from queer suffering, resilience, loss, and enduring joy.

Miami Beach is the unofficial gayborhood in Miami

While many LGBTQ+-friendly cities have ‘gayborhoods,’ Miami doesn’t follow suit.

But that’s because the gays have sprinkled themselves throughout Miami Beach, the unclichéd heart of the city, and no single social group can take it over. Consider it like Florida’s Manhattan.

Although many people use Miami and South Beach interchangeably, it’s like summarizing New York City with Times Square, except it doesn’t suck. Miami is filled with residential suburbs, so naturally, the gays gravitated to the most cosmopolitan focal point.

South Beach (SoBe) is the most known portion of the four beaches that comprise the nine-mile-long barrier island of Miami Beach. (For those looking to soak up the sun sans swimsuit, head up to clothing-optional Haulover Beach on the north end of the isle.)

SoBe’s 12th Street is considered the gay section, especially for tourists. But that’s enough about oceanfront geography.

What lured gayness into the area was the bohemian lifestyle adapted to modern living. Miamians speak Spanglish, have their own slang, kiss on the cheek instead of shaking hands, and the culture feels like a nation within a nation.

Miami’s tourism and population has multiplied since the pandemic (welcome to rush hour from hell), but the “golden age” of gayness started in the 1970s.

LGBTQ+ history in Miami Beach

Actually, a gay nightlife scene can be traced in Miami Beach as far back as the 1930s. But it was during the 1970s when the LGBTQ+ community took its identity and fun by the horns.

The culmination of many societal factors contributed to the newfound widespread queer empowerment across the city. Here’s a quick timeline of notable moments curated by the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The Christ Metropolitan Community Church was founded in Miami in 1970 as a congregation for gay and lesbian Christians, garnering hundreds of parishioners.

In 1972, the Democratic National Convention was held in Miami, where, for the first time, there was a public speech about the rights of gays and lesbians.

Gay club baths opened in 1974.

Miami became one of 40 cities in the country to pass nondiscrimination ordinances against gays and lesbians in 1977.

In 1985, the legendary White Party kicked off, earning the title of the season’s premier event across gay America.

In 1997, Equality Florida was founded and became the largest statewide LGBTQ+ rights lobby organization.

Former Miami Beach Mayor Matti Bowe established Miami Beach Pride in 2008.

Queer history has a remarkable way of building on itself. Although Florida’s conservative politicians plaque the state with homophobia, their malicious claws will never reach LGBTQ+ communities and allies in cities like Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Key West that have historically stood against hate with unyielding resistance.

The Vercase Era brought glamour to queer rights

Once the 1980s rolled in, Miami Beach became a mecca for queers. Still, the height of its fabulosity arrived with one closeted gay man: Gianni Versace.

Some of the most expensive celebrity properties in the world will be found in the nearby unimaginably exclusive neighborhood of Star Island, but you can say Versace’s 1992 purchase and $33 million renovation of The Villa Casa Casuarina on Ocean Drive set the tone for residential luxury.

What became known as the Vercase Era, following the designer’s arrival, came glitz, glamour, and pastels. Celebrities and wealthy gays flocked to where stardom was sold as a lifestyle.

Miami Beach held its first LGBTQ+ press trip in 1997 before other cities even heard about pink tourism; coincidently, this was the year Vercase was shot dead in front of his mansion, now a historical site and fabulous restaurant.

The Versace Era cemented Miami Beach as the pinnacle of gay luxury, and in recent years, the city has been experiencing a reawakening, unfortunately, overshadowed by the “Don’t Say Gay” proponents harassing the state.

The HIV Epidemic, Latino Culture, Transness, and Activism

There’s a dark side to the bright lights in Miami: prejudice and toxic machismo culture seep through the cracks of its Latin-rooted demographics – 70% of its population is Hispanic.

The HIV epidemic, which began in the 1980s, destroyed LGBTQ+ communities worldwide, leaving deep scars. While life-changing medical progress has spared new generations from deadly fear and healed some of these wounds for survivors, a palpable stigma has lingered in Miami, fueled by cultural judgment, casting a shadow over HIV and STI awareness and testing.

Speaking of ignorance, the city hasn’t historically uplifted its trans and nonbinary community, even within the gay community itself. But the tide has been changing, thanks to brave individuals doing the work.

Although Florida’s government intends to keep progress on a hamster wheel, Miami Beach positions itself as a North Star for inclusion and visibility.

Modern gay nightlife in Miami Beach

Miami Beach is notorious for having a new “It Girl” club every other week, its nightlife evolving rapidly to please a demanding and affluent clientele with more money than they know what to do with. But gay nightlife has seen a decline in gay spaces.

Miami Beach has more than 18,000 queer residents (180,000+ in the Miami metropolitan area), but it has a handful of gay bars. Of course, this is due to evolving ways gays socialize, shifting to events, raves, and circuit parties hosted at popular clubs, branding themselves gay for the occasion.

Still, every city needs gay bars, and we’re thankful for the ones that always open their doors for unapologetic queerness.

Gaythering is a somewhat recent addition to the gay scene & a hotspot for OnlyFans

Twist aged gracefully as the multi-level, go-to gay bar for tourists, but watch out for pickpockets

The newly expanded Nathan’s Beach Club keeps the queer locals well-hydrated all night long

Since launching in 1988, Palace has set the standard for drag brunch

Azucar is the gay Latin nightclub that always offers spice

Life’s a beach, and the gays are just playing in the sand

Miami Beach is undoubtedly the beloved arse most people think the sun shines out of in Florida. But its uniqueness changes depending on who you ask. There’s a reason outsiders conflate it as the actual city.

It channels the best aspects of New York and Los Angeles while manifesting with its own character.

We stan a city that dissociates itself from its governing body and embraces a queerer reputation and history.

And where the personalities and parties are unrivaled.

Come on, babe, Subscribe to the Queerty newsletter, and we can keep this party going!