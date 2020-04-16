Miami pianist who attended Winter Party dies of COVID-19

Daniel Thomas Carr, a 67-year-old pianist, real estate agent and philanthropist has died of the coronavirus after attending the Winter Party in Miami.

The Maimi Herald reports that Carr died Wednesday, becoming the third Winter Party attendee to succumb to the virus.

“It is with overwhelming sadness that I share that our journey together has come to an end,” Carr’s husband, J. Heider said in Facebook post. “For now, the parties, the cruises, the costume planning and trips together have come to an end. My memories from 35 years together, however, will never end. Over the years and especially at this terrible time for the world, Thom brought us joy, music, his special creativity and talents. For that we can be grateful.”

Heider himself has also tested positive for COVID-19.

Dean Trantalis, the openly gay mayor of Ft. Lauderdale, also expressed his sympathies.

“Our entire community will share in the remorse over his passing,” said Trantalis. “His struggle to live equaled the passion he followed in life. He will be missed.”

Organizers for the Winter Party, held in Maimi from March 4-10, have come under fire for proceeding with the event despite the looming threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The party kicked off just as social distancing and lockdown measures began in some cities, drawing criticism for recklessness. At least 38 attendees have tested positive for COVID-19.