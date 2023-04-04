Michael Bublé has had enough of all these politicians coming for the LGBTQ+ community

I’m not a politician. I don’t want to be a politician. But I see all these people talking about the LGBTQ+ community, and we’ve got bigger problems. Those are not problems. Just accept it.



How does it change your life? Just love people. Mental health is a big issue in places like America. Gun control is a big issue.



Identify how you want to identify, and God bless you.

Michael Bublé speaking to The Guardian about supporting the queer community amid the recent onslaught of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.