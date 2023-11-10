Michael Fassbender is quite ‘The Killer,’ if these thirsty gays are any indication

If you’re a fan of thriller films, David Fincher, or preternaturally pretty men, be advised that the director’s new thriller The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, is streaming on Netflix starting today.
Fassbender has long been a favorite of ours here at Queerty: Who among us doesn’t remember him dropping trou in the 2011 film Shame? (“Michael, honestly, you can play golf like this with your hands behind your back,” George Clooney told the actor at the Golden Globes.)
Then came the 46-year-old’s memorable roles in the X-Men and Alien franchises and in the films 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, and Assassin’s Creed, among many other screen credits.
Now Fassbender is leading the cast of The Killer, playing an assassin in the middle of a manhunt after a hit-gone-wrong.
Preparing for the film meant training for 10 weeks and getting conversant with sniper rifles. “This is the type of film I was salivating to do,” the actor told Empire in an interview from the set. “There’s suspense and intrigue. A slow drip. I love that kind of movie.”
Social media users, meanwhile, have been salivating over the man himself. With no further ado, we present the highly relatable thirst for Michael Fassbender:
