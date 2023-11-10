Michael Fassbender is quite ‘The Killer,’ if these thirsty gays are any indication

If you’re a fan of thriller films, David Fincher, or preternaturally pretty men, be advised that the director’s new thriller The Killer, starring Michael Fassbender, is streaming on Netflix starting today.

Fassbender has long been a favorite of ours here at Queerty: Who among us doesn’t remember him dropping trou in the 2011 film Shame? (“Michael, honestly, you can play golf like this with your hands behind your back,” George Clooney told the actor at the Golden Globes.)

Then came the 46-year-old’s memorable roles in the X-Men and Alien franchises and in the films 12 Years a Slave, Steve Jobs, and Assassin’s Creed, among many other screen credits.

Now Fassbender is leading the cast of The Killer, playing an assassin in the middle of a manhunt after a hit-gone-wrong.

Preparing for the film meant training for 10 weeks and getting conversant with sniper rifles. “This is the type of film I was salivating to do,” the actor told Empire in an interview from the set. “There’s suspense and intrigue. A slow drip. I love that kind of movie.”

Social media users, meanwhile, have been salivating over the man himself. With no further ado, we present the highly relatable thirst for Michael Fassbender:

breaking news: michael fassbender could face jail for excessive hotness, pray for him ?? pic.twitter.com/bGlECD8L5R — BeatlesFass (@BeatFassbender) June 9, 2021

michael fassbender could punch me in the face and i’d thank him — Gollum????? (@sarawifnoh) February 17, 2023

god michael fassbender is hot — red letter day (@die4dj) March 13, 2021

michael fassbender could do ANYTHING to me — ? cate dunlap era (@billvkaplann) May 13, 2021

i am a lesbian but michael fassbender could turn me to the dark side — ? samantha (@wutheringcunt) December 25, 2021

michael fassbender could destroy me — ian (@viikiingr) May 8, 2021

If Michael Fassbender could just choke me for like 2 seconds, I could die happy. — Saint Glow (@nappymelon) March 12, 2021

michael fassbender could stomp on my throat and i would still throw ass for him — ? ? ??pluto?? ? ? (@piscesera222) February 25, 2021

Michael fassbender could get it. That is all. — Tink (@SlySmileCharlie) January 22, 2021

i would let michael fassbender do borderline illegal and immoral things with me but only if he does it while in character as David from Prometheus — han ? (@honeybeehowl) May 31, 2022

The things I would let Michael Fassbender do to me are unspeakable. — TazmanianBear (@tajho) March 6, 2021

probably gonna regret tweeting this, but, i would definitely let michael fassbender degrade me in bed. — torch (@torchthterrible) February 1, 2021

Not enough characters to list all the ways I’d let Michael Fassbender violate me — Ben VEREEN it’s long! (@dmcleod28) November 30, 2020

Michael Fassbender is a fine figure of a man ?? pic.twitter.com/eOSAmjvCfu — ??? ????????? (@MyLove4Fassy) July 15, 2019

I’m pretty sure I’d get stoned to death for saying the things I’d let Michael Fassbender do to me. — KeepingUpWithKumar?? (@AmmenKumar) May 5, 2020

I would let Michael Fassbender do literally anything to me, he’s daddy af pic.twitter.com/zdcIS1i6aX — childish CAMbino (@CameronSian) September 30, 2019

I’d let Michael Fassbender ruin my life — Becca Chapman (@beccchapman) June 18, 2019

I would let Michael fassbender slap me across the face

For free — Latina Fey (@yung_nihilist) May 1, 2018

why is michael fassbender so fine I'm mad — fielding ? (@fieldo_) May 29, 2016

is michael fassbender hot or is just my daddy issues… — ?? (@harrysalvatxre) November 21, 2021

If anyone knows him, please let Michael Fassbender that I would date him. (I'm not on Tinder, so help me out here.) pic.twitter.com/CZFQcsn4SQ — Steve Locke (@steve_locke) December 13, 2016