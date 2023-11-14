Mike Johnson affirms he’s “all in” for Trump after he echoes Hitler & Mussolini in campaign speech

At a rally over the weekend, Donald Trump called his political enemies “vermin” and echoed the sordid language of fascist dictators such as Adolf Hitler and Benito Mussolini.

Apparently, that was all House Speaker Mike Johnson, a proud God-fearing man, needed to hear. On Tuesday, he threw his full support behind the one-term, twice-impeached, quadruple-indicted ex-president.

Appearing on CNBC, Johnson said he endorses Trump “whole heartedly.”

“I was one of the closest allies President Trump had in Congress. He had a phenomenal first term,” said Johnson. “Those first two years, as you all know, we brought about the greatest economic numbers in the history of the world — not just the country — because his policies worked.”

“I’m all in on President Trump. He’s gonna win it, and we have to make Biden a one-term president. We have to.”

Polls show Trump lapping the GOP field, despite his 91 felony charges and myriad of legal issues. The disgraced ex-president’s rhetoric continues to become more extreme, with his “vermin speech” topping the list.

In the same harrowing address, Trump said immigrants are “poisoning the blood of our country,” another recall to Hitler and Mussolini.

Over the weekend, the New York Times published Trump’s 2025 immigration plans, which include sweeping raids, giant camps–yes, camps–and mass deportation.

CNBC contributor Andrew Ross Sorkin asked Johnson about Trump’s hateful language, only for the House Speaker to demur.

“I think when we’re voting for president, it can’t be about personalities,” he said. “It’s got to be about policies and principles. If you want liberty, opportunity and security for more people in the country, you contrast the two policies and principles for Trump and Biden, and it’s not even close.”

Ross Sorkin also peppered Johnson about Trump’s criminal cases and January 6, but only received more Washington word salad.

Johnson is right about one thing: he is one of Trump’s biggest congressional toadies. As a Louisiana Congressman, Johnson took the lead in filing a lawsuit that sought to overturn the 2020 election. He also voted against certifying Joe Biden‘s win.

Hmmm… Openly rejecting the wishes of the American people to try and keep an unpopular president in power. Sounds like “liberty” to us!

Then again, Johnson’s idea of “liberty” doesn’t seem very liberating. He’s arguably the most anti-LGBTQ+ member of Congress, with a long track record of supporting conversion therapy and campaigning to criminalize sodomy.

In newspaper editorials, he’s called homosexuality an “inherently unnatural” and “dangerous lifestyle” that would lead to legalized pedophilia and possibly even destroy “the entire democratic system.”

As a congressman, Johnson has championed a national version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. He says the “Democrat Party and their cultural allies are on a misguided crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology.”

Back in the mid-2000s, he argued that gay marriage “is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”

Like many homophobes, Johnson uses his religion as a cover for his bigotry. But interestingly enough, he doesn’t seem to possess those same convictions when backing Trump, who’s been accused multiple times of sexual misconduct and infidelity.

It wasn’t always that way. The NYT uncovered old Facebook posts from Johnson in which he denounces Trump’s character.

“The thing about Donald Trump is that he lacks the character and the moral center we desperately need again in the White House,” he wrote in August 2015.

In response, Johnson said he made those comments before he knew Trump.

“When I got to know him personally shortly after we both arrived in Washington in 2017, I grew to appreciate the person that he is and the qualities about him that made him the extraordinary president that he was,” he said.

It would be fascinating to hear what won Johnson over. Maybe it was Trump’s deep knowledge of the Holy Book itself?

Johnson’s full-throated endorsement of Trump isn’t surprising, but it is telling. The House Speaker doesn’t appear to follow the strict moral code that he professes.

Shocking!

