Mike Johnson defends anti-gay past, but claims he now loves us despite our “lifestyle choices”

Mike Johnson (Photo: US Gov)

Republican Representatives elected Mike Johnson to be the new Speaker of the House this week.

A devout Christian and MAGA lawmaker, Johnson was previously an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), filing lawsuits against same-sex marriage, same-sex adoption, and same-sex marital benefits.

In his first major network interview, Johnson sat down with Sean Hannity last night and was asked about his very vocal opposition to gay rights and same-sex marriage in the past.

Johnson appeared to want to distance himself from some of his past comments. He said he couldn’t even remember saying some of the hateful things he’d said.

Mike Johnson insists he doesn’t “even remember” much of his long history of vicious homophobic comments where he called to ban same-sex marriage and criminalize gay sex pic.twitter.com/SA73sCvMNz — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 27, 2023

He also seemed to suggest that as an attorney, he was merely fighting to defend the then law of the land.

“I was a litigator that was called upon to defend the state marriage amendments.

“I made a career defending the rule of law, I respect the rule of law,” Johnson said. “When the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell opinion, that became the law of the land, okay.

“I respect the rule of law and also genuinely love all people, regardless of their lifestyle choices,” he said. “This is not about the people themselves. I am a Bible-believing Christian.”

“Sexual anarchy”

Not that he seemed too happy with the Supreme Court Obergefell ruling, which he said redefined the concept of marriage.

“They changed the definition of marriage that had been regarded by every human society for about 5,000 years. But when five justices on the Supreme Court changed it, that became the law of the land.”

Mike Johnson, complaining that gay couples now have the right to marry: They changed the definition of marriage… 5 justices changed it pic.twitter.com/QPQp6XfuSc — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 27, 2023

Johnson himself may not remember some of his old viewpoints, but the internet never forgets. He here is from a few years ago saying that changing the definition of marriage will lead to “chaos and sexual anarchy.”

Mike Johnson, calling to ban same-sex marriage: If you change the definition of marriage, then you open the floodgates for chaos and sexual anarchy pic.twitter.com/DdALk3Xq9A — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 26, 2023

Back in 2004, Johnson voiced support for a Louisiana amendment banning same-sex marriage. He said at the time, “Homosexual relationships are inherently unnatural and, the studies clearly show, are ultimately harmful and costly for everyone.”

In another part of last night’s interview, Johnson said that nobody needs to wonder what his view is on anything. They merely need to go and read the Bible to find out.

Speaker Mike Johnson tonight: “Someone asked me today in the media, ‘People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.” pic.twitter.com/ylMWX1XVJy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2023

Theory of evolution

Johnson, a father of four, has represented Louisiana’s 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2017.

Since his election, further old clips of Johnson spouting his views have emerged. Here he is giving a sermon in 2016. He says America is now an “immoral society” that has thumbed its nose to God. He suggests one of the reasons for school shooters is the embrace of evolutionary theory.

“We taught a couple of generations of Americans there is no right and wrong, it’s about survival of the fittest, you evolve from the primordial slime, why is that life of any sacred value?”

According to new GOP Speaker Mike Johnson, mass shootings are a result of the cultural revolution of the 1960s. In this clip, he blames the rise of mass shootings on "no-fault" divorces becoming legal, legalized abortion, and schools embracing the teaching of evolution. pic.twitter.com/kmiJTQ48Sz — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 26, 2023

Noah’s Ark

More recently, in 2021, Johnson guest hosted the podcast of Tony Perkins, president of the rabidly anti-gay Family Research Council. Johnson spoke to Ken Ham, the creator of Ark Encounter, a Bible-inspired creationist theme park.

“The Ark Encounter is one way to bring people to this recognition of the truth, that what we read in the Bible are actual historical events,” Johnson said.