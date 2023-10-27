Mike Johnson defends anti-gay past, but claims he now loves us despite our “lifestyle choices”

Republican Representatives elected Mike Johnson to be the new Speaker of the House this week.
A devout Christian and MAGA lawmaker, Johnson was previously an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), filing lawsuits against same-sex marriage, same-sex adoption, and same-sex marital benefits.
In his first major network interview, Johnson sat down with Sean Hannity last night and was asked about his very vocal opposition to gay rights and same-sex marriage in the past.
Johnson appeared to want to distance himself from some of his past comments. He said he couldn’t even remember saying some of the hateful things he’d said.
Mike Johnson insists he doesn’t “even remember” much of his long history of vicious homophobic comments where he called to ban same-sex marriage and criminalize gay sex pic.twitter.com/SA73sCvMNz— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 27, 2023
He also seemed to suggest that as an attorney, he was merely fighting to defend the then law of the land.
“I was a litigator that was called upon to defend the state marriage amendments.
“I made a career defending the rule of law, I respect the rule of law,” Johnson said. “When the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell opinion, that became the law of the land, okay.
“I respect the rule of law and also genuinely love all people, regardless of their lifestyle choices,” he said. “This is not about the people themselves. I am a Bible-believing Christian.”
“Sexual anarchy”
Not that he seemed too happy with the Supreme Court Obergefell ruling, which he said redefined the concept of marriage.
“They changed the definition of marriage that had been regarded by every human society for about 5,000 years. But when five justices on the Supreme Court changed it, that became the law of the land.”
Mike Johnson, complaining that gay couples now have the right to marry: They changed the definition of marriage… 5 justices changed it pic.twitter.com/QPQp6XfuSc— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 27, 2023
Johnson himself may not remember some of his old viewpoints, but the internet never forgets. He here is from a few years ago saying that changing the definition of marriage will lead to “chaos and sexual anarchy.”
Mike Johnson, calling to ban same-sex marriage: If you change the definition of marriage, then you open the floodgates for chaos and sexual anarchy pic.twitter.com/DdALk3Xq9A— Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 26, 2023
Back in 2004, Johnson voiced support for a Louisiana amendment banning same-sex marriage. He said at the time, “Homosexual relationships are inherently unnatural and, the studies clearly show, are ultimately harmful and costly for everyone.”
In another part of last night’s interview, Johnson said that nobody needs to wonder what his view is on anything. They merely need to go and read the Bible to find out.
Speaker Mike Johnson tonight: “Someone asked me today in the media, ‘People are curious, what does Mike Johnson think about any issue?’ I said, ‘Well, go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview.” pic.twitter.com/ylMWX1XVJy— Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 27, 2023
Theory of evolution
Johnson, a father of four, has represented Louisiana’s 4th congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2017.
Since his election, further old clips of Johnson spouting his views have emerged. Here he is giving a sermon in 2016. He says America is now an “immoral society” that has thumbed its nose to God. He suggests one of the reasons for school shooters is the embrace of evolutionary theory.
“We taught a couple of generations of Americans there is no right and wrong, it’s about survival of the fittest, you evolve from the primordial slime, why is that life of any sacred value?”
According to new GOP Speaker Mike Johnson, mass shootings are a result of the cultural revolution of the 1960s. In this clip, he blames the rise of mass shootings on "no-fault" divorces becoming legal, legalized abortion, and schools embracing the teaching of evolution. pic.twitter.com/kmiJTQ48Sz— MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 26, 2023
Noah’s Ark
More recently, in 2021, Johnson guest hosted the podcast of Tony Perkins, president of the rabidly anti-gay Family Research Council. Johnson spoke to Ken Ham, the creator of Ark Encounter, a Bible-inspired creationist theme park.
“The Ark Encounter is one way to bring people to this recognition of the truth, that what we read in the Bible are actual historical events,” Johnson said.
Related:
The GOP finally elected a new Speaker of the House & he’s already an unmitigated disaster
Louisiana Rep. Mike Johnson might be the most anti-gay member of the entire Republican caucus.
30 Comments
FreddieW
Dean Phillips is running against Biden, so I can go back to voting Democrat, at least until the primaries are over.
abfab
No one cares.
FreddieW
@abfab
I know. Poor dear. You want gay people forced into insane choices so you can draw the circle tight about your nuttiness. I’m sorry, hon.
abfab
No one cares. Get back into Pence’s pocket, creep.
FreddieW
Yes, I knew you were upset because I’m not voting for Pence. You don’t really want allies as much as you want enemies.
abfab
zzzzzzzzzz
dbmcvey
Please stop working with homophobes who are trying to take away gay marriage. Really Freddy, be better.
m
Johnson rapes babies
sdsteve1
What a complete crock. We see you Mike Johnson. Leopards don’t change their spots and you are the same dangerous animal as ever.
Baron Wiseman
@sdsteve1
His previous statements sound like the previous statements of Democratic leaders.
Didn’t Bill Clinton “change his spots”? How about Barack Obama? Hillary Clinton?
Fahd
Just like people can find whichever authority they might be looking for in the writings of Marx and Lenin, people can find authority for whatever they want to do in the Bible.
Let’s hope this is over soon. The Repugnic*nts may dethrone him ahead of time, but, in any case, the Democrats should focus on retaking the House in the 2024 elections.
RIGay
Well, the leopard has not changed his spots, but at least I expect that he has some modicum of intelligence to read the national room and know when to keep his trap shut on certain 3rd rail issues.
There is only one year for the GOP to make the pitch that they should remain in office. One year, and he knows it. He also smart enough to know that the Alt-right MAGA rhetoric and stupidity and playing the Christi-fascist card hard not playing well with the general population. I suspect we WILL see him get a lot done, not in a caring and loving way, but to prove that he can rally the GOP, and then I also suspect he’s shrewd enough to know he has to cull the herd of the idiots if he is to maintain any sense of leadership. Let the Bobbert’s and Goetz’ primary out without his support.
>IF< they maintain power after next November, then look for him to unleash the Christi-fascist agenda.
At the moment, I would be very surprised if he posed a hard, Alt-right agenda for the rest of this Congress.
Diplomat
The big IF about Rs taking the presidency just grew exponentially with kennedy Jr running for president as Independent.
I’m not too concerned about dems taking the presidency but I’d like to see us take the house and senate as well. The buffoons called the Rs need to be fully stripped of power asap.
ZzBomb
“When the Supreme Court issued the Obergefell opinion, that became the law of the land, okay.”
Yeah we’ve heard that before until you people cravenly changes the rules so you can force your own theocratic doctrines on everyone else.
“This is not about the people themselves. I am a Bible-believing Christian.”
Right here is the problem.
“They changed the definition of marriage that had been regarded by every human society for about 5,000 years.”
Literally not even remotely true. It wouldn’t even be true 200 years ago.
wikidBSTN
So I just need to read the Bible to know what his positions are? So he’s pro stoning children to death for disobeying their parents? OK – got it.
bachy
Exactly. I love the dismissive, “go pick up a Bible off your shelf and read it. That’s my worldview” comment. Estimations show there are more than 200 Christian “worldviews” in the U.S. and a staggering 45,000 globally, according to the Center for the Study of Global Christianity. Pentecostal, Presbyterian, Lutheran, Baptist, Apostolic, Methodist — the list goes on.
And let’s not forget all the psychopaths whose “worldview” is based on the Bible, and the millions condemned and killed expressly “in the name of god” by Christians and other religious groups.
Mister P
I can accept someone growing and evolving on issues; however, I suspect he is only trying to make himself seem more palatable to the majority of Americans.
Being more palatable would be better. In other words, lay off the social issues and bible believing.
abfab
Although Freddie is at least TRYING to evolve. All the other republican TROLLS here are complete and total fools.
FreddieW
Evolve from what? I voted for Obama twice and Hillary Clinton in 2016. No, I didn’t vote for a senior citizen in 2020, so that makes me a Republican? I voted Libertarian in 2020. I sincerely hope it isn’t necessary again in 2024.
abfab
Your hang up with seniors continues. Get help.
FreddieW
I’m perfectly OK with seniors, unless they want to keep running the show too long. You know — like RBG and Dianne Feinstein and Mitch McConnell and Joe Biden and the list goes on and on. The never-ending generation.
Let them act. Let them write. Let them teach. But don’t let them make critical decisions that affect millions of people.
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
You’re right, abfab. I certainly have evolved.
I used to vote strictly for the Democratic Party. Voting for Dukakis in 1988 and Clinton in 1992 and 1996.
As they say, wisdom comes with age. I haven’t voted Democratic since.
Kangol2
Johnson allegedly is linked to the Seven Mountains Christian Dominionist movement; the 7 “mountains” are key aspects of US society these Christian fanatics aim to control, and in so doing, they’ll be able to control the country and force laws to change according to Biblical principles.
“Here’s Why Mike Johnson Is More Dangerous Than Donald Trump,” David Rothkopf, Oct 26, 2023, DailyBeast:
“But Johnson, although he is seen as part of this group, represents something different. He deeply (and apparently, sincerely) believes in the dominionist idea that the laws of the nation should conform to Christian theology and be rooted in the ideas of the Bible.”
“As benign as that may sound to those who find solace or inspiration in their Christian beliefs, the desire to institutionalize those beliefs and to impose them upon even those who do not share them is pernicious. It is the way of the Taliban and the mullahs in Iran, of Israel’s hard right and theocratic dictators throughout time.
“It negates the idea that the citizens of a nation should be the final authority in determining the course and laws of a society. In the name of a “higher authority,” it strips away rights and puts at risk all those who disagree.“
Stefano
Are you beginning to understand what I was telling you before? As long as there are religious people and believers (no matter what religion), there will always be backlash! And don’t count on those who call themselves “moderates”, they’re the most hypocritical…they’re the first to join the ranks of the extremists…they’re just waiting to see where the wind will blow! Religion = poison
inbama
We’ve really got to somehow rein in the Identity Left which has gone off the rails and is dividing the party.
Some of these Palestine rallies have been as Anti-Semitic as that Nazi rally in Charlottesville that Trump said included some “very nice people.”
The same snowflakes that whined “words are actual violence” seem perfectly fine with the rape and murder as long as the victims are Jews.
Baron Wiseman
@inbama
Stop, with the “very nice people” lie. You, along with the biased, dishonest media, completely falsified what President Trump actually said in Charlottesville.
Regarding the Democratic Party showing it’s full of antisemites is a real problem. You are correct, Democrats need to get a grasp on the fact that many of their supporters endorse and support the atrocities the Palestinians recently committed in Israel.
dbmcvey
inbama and Baron Wiseman are both deeply stupid.
dbmcvey
Hey Baron, if the Republicans pulled their heads out long enough to find out just how much Biden is supporting Israel they would totally turn on them, because your party is completely reactionary.
dbmcvey
He’s been SO homophobic for so long he doesn’t remember the specific instances.
But, he also wants to make any sex that isn’t in a marriage and for procreation illegal. He’s a true nut.
James
JOHNSON IS AN UGLY HATE FILLED PIECE OF SHIT.
NO FRIENDS OF GAYS OR LIBERALS.