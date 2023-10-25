The GOP finally elected a new Speaker of the House & he’s already an unmitigated disaster

If you didn’t think it was possible for House Republicans to become more odious, think again! After three embarrassing weeks of inner-party chaos, the GOP finally elected their next speaker Wednesday.
Meet Mike Johnson, an extreme far-right, anti-abortion representative from Louisiana who doesn’t just want to stop at banning same-sex marriage.
He wants to criminalize gay sex altogether!
That’s right: the Speaker of the House is pro-sodomy laws. It looks like the GOP is taking us allllll the way back to the early 20th century.
Yippee!
I’d like to look in his closet. Those who worry so much about other people’s sex lives always have something to hide.— just a reader (@dimelesio) October 25, 2023
Check his browser history— A.D. Green bubble (@NE__Adfifty) October 25, 2023
Johnson’s homophobia is no joke. In newspaper editorials, the 51-year-old has called homosexuality an “inherently unnatural” and “dangerous lifestyle” that would lead to legalized pedophilia and possibly even destroy “the entire democratic system.”
In another, he railed against anti-discrimination laws, saying “we don’t give special protections for every person’s bizarre choices.”
Hmm…does he mean “bizarre choices” like entering a convenant marriage? A hardcore evangelical Christian, Johnson and his wife can only get divorced on a small set of grounds, such as adultery, if one partner commits a felony or faces imprisonment, or physical or sexual abuse.
Personal freedom, baby!
Unsurprisingly, Johnson has also championed a national version of Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” legislation. He says the “Democrat Party and their cultural allies are on a misguided crusade to immerse young children in sexual imagery and radical gender ideology.”
Back in the mid-2000s, he argued that gay marriage “is the dark harbinger of chaos and sexual anarchy that could doom even the strongest republic.”
While same-sex marriage hasn’t done that, Johnson’s ascension to Speaker just might! The hard right-winger was a key player in Donald Trump‘s attempts to subvert the 2020 election, leading an amicus brief seeking to overturn the results in four key swing states.
He also wanted to charge Nancy Pelosi with a felony for ripping up Trump’s State of the Union speech.
And ya’ll thought Jim Jordan was the worst choice imaginable? Hah!
House Democrats made their fervent opposition to Johnson clear on Wednesday. The most powerful display of resistance came from lesbian Rep. Angie Craig (D-MN), who shouted out her wife when she voted for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries.
Happy Anniversary, Congresswoman.#loveislove— Bill Guerin Parody Account (@hjhennen) October 25, 2023
For a split second, it looked like Republicans were set to nominate one of their few remaining sane members, Rep. Tom Emmer, to the Speaker position. But his bid was torpedoed over his vote last year to codify same-sex marriage into law.
Emmer, who wants to ban trans athletes from competing in school sports, is far from an LGBTQ+ activist. But he doesn’t want to legislate LGBTQ+ folx out of existence; and thus, apparently isn’t conservative enough.
When Johnson emerged as the Republicans’ nominee Tuesday night, his grotesquely anti-gay colleagues were defiant.
For those wondering, the older woman yelling “shut up!” is North Carolina Rep. Virginia Foxx, who’s Chairwoman of the Education Committee.
Our kids are doomed, just like Congress!
Does this look like America to you?— Powerbeard (@thePowerbeard) October 25, 2023
Their actions unthinkable for those are most trusted by the people.
The Whitest Gang You Know— JuiceLord (@RvrLrd) October 25, 2023
The one saving grace is that Republicans only have a four-vote majority, meaning there may still be juuust enough guardrails to keep Johnson from trying to enact his full theocratic agenda.
Or at least, we’re praying that’s the case.
dbmcvey
This is the GOP. Unmitigated disaster.
LumpyPillows
On this we agree.
decrans
He ain’t wrong. Gay marriage has opened the backdoor to radical gender anarchists who desire to exercise statism to take away children from their parents in California. Thankfully, Gavin Newsom nixed the legislation as a buffer toward his mainstream electability.
FreddieW
That’s a ridiculous thing to say. Marriage benefits gay couples whether they’re liberal or conservative.
decrans
I disagree. We now have a plethora of libbed out gay marriage parents letting little Johnny choose whatever 250 genders he wants to be on any given day. That ain’t how society works. And the ball started rolling with gay marriage.
FreddieW
You think gay parents are driving that? Really? I think it’s straight liberal parents from an utterly stupid generation.
decrans
And they’re to blame as well. I say the genie came out of the bottle with gay marriage. And if the radical left gender anarchists get the way, polyamory is a generation away. I’ve been around those wackjobs. Mommy’s getting banged by two stallions while little Johnny is in the next room. It’s not healthy for kids. After my gender transition, I find myself agreeing with this guy.
decrans
Gender transition and subsequent detranstion
FreddieW
Nope. Gay marriage is conservative and traditional. It’s marriage and the family for homosexuals. There’s nothing bad about it.
decrans
Nope. Aren’t you the same person who lambasts the extreme TQ elements? They desire full rights for polyamory, which has already occurred in a smattering of locales. Delineation doesn’t exist yet.
Openminded
Decrans, “After my gender transition”. I thought you claimed to have dropped out of transitioning after discovering how wrong it was and how doctors were misleading and ill informing potential candidates for transitioning. Please get your story straight. Are you still a man or now a woman?
dbmcvey
Hey Freddie,
What this troll is claiming is exactly what you’ve been defending.
Openminded
Decrans, “Mommy’s getting banged by two stallions while little Johnny is in the next room. It’s not healthy for kids.” You just proved how NOT anything LGBT you are or ever were. This is standard speak from homophobic religious zealots, not anyone who has ever remotely been in touch with anything gay affirming. Why in the hell do people like you always envision the kids are watching from the next room. Besides that, what’s wrong with mommy getting banged by two stallions. I’m betting if that’s happening she ain’t got little Johnny anywhere around because she sure as hell don’t want him interrupting her fun time.
decrans
Honey, I lived on a genderqueer commune for two years. Erect penises were flapping in children’s faces. This is the Gen-Z generational change.
decrans
And you’re right. I dropped out of gender transitioning after realizing it was a left-wing ruse. A prominent Chicago plastic surgeon told me that most feminizing surgeries are 40 years in the making with current technology. I didn’t sign up to be a man with ti+s, thank you.
ScottOnEarth
I don’t know when you had your brain removed but you are obviously a complete lunatic, trading in nothing but nonsense and lies. As with all you hateful, radical, delusional dimwits, you know that the facts do not support your tirades/fears but that doesn’t matter to you. Gay marriage has had absolutely zero societal ill-effects. On the contrary, society greatly benefits from people (gay or otherwise) living freely and lovingly in their chosen relationships, which has nothing to do with gender identity. “People” like you are so unfortunate and endlessly toxic, negative, ignorant and reckless. You clearly need help and I hope you get it.
dbmcvey
It’s radicalization 101. They say that the vulnerable group is the bad one. They’re the freaks. If it weren’t for them everything would be okay. You’re “normal”.
You can pass.
But once they’ve made that group the hated, inhuman monsters and you’re no longer needed they have a night of long knives.
Don’t fall for it Freddie. This liar doesn’t deserve anything. No matter what they say, they are the fascist. They are the holocaust.
decrans
Oh please, sh-+forbrains. Jennifer Pritzker is one of the big bankrollers of trans medicine and the ideology of transhumanism (i.e. the melding of human beings with machines.) Gay marriage is where it started to trickle down. And now you have the leading transgender billionaire pumping money into transhumanism. Try again.
decrans
And here comes Daveyboy with his overwrought Holocaust metaphors. I gave a speech at the Stop Child Mutilation rally this weekend. The deranged far-right speaker used the term ‘childhood sexual holocaust.’ The extreme left and extreme right align once again. I shake my head at you both. Actual Jewish people were gassed in chambers, idiots. Does not compute to your first-world problems, does it?
decrans
Social science research has now documented what societies throughout human history have learned from practical experience about the importance of marriage: children do best by far on every measure of health and welfare when they are raised by their married biological parents. No other arrangement works nearly as well. This body of scientific evidence is now so overwhelming there can be no argument about this fact. Children are literally the future of any society. A society that fails to do everything it can to protect and support children is literally risking extinction. This is why societies have always given marriage special status and benefits. They have found out the hard way that anything that encourages men and women to have and rear children within the bounds of a married family benefits society. Anything discouraging that relationship harms society. Obama-Biden gave a mouse a cookie and then 250 gender identities resulted. Hello, sexual anarchy and trying to come up with all kinds of workarounds to women private areas being invaded. It started with trickle.
dbmcvey
You’re anti=gay marriage, troll. We know who you are. You’ve shown us, we should believe you. You’re against our rights. Now go.
decrans
Now comes the Daveyboy copy-and-paste whinging and whining. Have you ever tried backing up counterarguments like an adult, Dave? You posted the same crap since June. I recommend getting laid. I imagine you live a lonely life.
dbmcvey
Anti-gay homophobic troll who wants to take away our rights.
still_onthemark
From now I’m gonna think of decrans as “Hedwig” – the one with the Angry Inch!
decrans
It’s seven. Plus, I left my wig on a stoop in Los Angeles County for a job with the No Labels Party. But thank you.
tracksdc89
Ignore this person. Is obviously lying and is saying whatever falsehoods possible to defend said lies and irritate whoever engages. He enjoys seeing everyone squirm to debunk his nonsense so don’t give this useless soul the pleasure.
decrans
Uh-huh. Go look at my X profile. I’ve been there since 2007. You can witness the evolution for yourself. Must have been one helluva of a Russian bot. I can also direct you to my speeches from Moms for Liberty. Maybe send you pics of me canvassing for Katie Hobbs in my former life, too. It’s real life. I voted Democrat all my life. Not anymore. And that concerns you, so you have to come up with explanations. Cute.
LumpyPillows
The radicals always push things to the crazy zone. Does not mean gay marriage was not correct.
Manray
Shut up you deranged twisted freak.
KyleMichelSullivan
What a sick, depraved mind you have.
Ronbo
decrans helps to stimulate thoughts and arguments to defend our love and lives – we should NOT demand censorship. Who benefits and supports the censorship of the Republican policy of “don’t say gay”?
It’s hypocritical to demand others remain silent while arguing heatedly against the “don’t say gay” bills. We NEED an open communication policy – We MUST support the First Amendment at all costs.
Fname Optional Lname
If you see that many white people in a photo / video – just know a large portion of the population is getting screwed.
abfab
He uttered the word god so many times I lost count but i will try:
GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD GOD.
Then he leaped into a war that has mostly to due with several GODS.
They we heard about the little wifey poo who was on her knees for SEVEN FU CK ING DAYS!
Poor thing couldn’t get an airline ticket. Right. Boo the fuc k hoo.
Then we heard about Reagan, the senile president they never met who they worship like a GOD.
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
Senile president?
How did we jump to Joe “Where’s My Pudding” Biden?
dbmcvey
Look. It’s the Oxymoron making a joke. But really, when we hear “pudding” who do we think of? I think of Puddin’ Fingers Ron.
How about the “Ketchup all over the walls Trump?”
LumpyPillows
His insistence on God is very troubling.
Biden is not senile. He is the epitome of balancing faith and governing.
Ronbo
Guess who worked to stop positive changes for us (repealing DADT and DOMA) repeatedly saying (falsely) “God is in the mix”?
Someone should have told President Obama that God remained silent on the subject. President Obama only projected that he wanted his God to be anti-gay – or at least deny us marriage and equality. No one gets the irony of a black man demanding second-class citizenship for the LGBTQ community?!?
Remember it was Pelosi who went against the Obama Administration and repealed DADT over the objections of President Obama. Recall that Obama requested to delay the vote in the House until after the Democrats lost the House to the Republicans. It was the Supreme Court that gave us marriage equality.
abfab
Unlike Fetterman who was never made for TV, this clown is so ready for prime time! Look at him. He’s right out of central casting. Classic prep! Neat and tidy, anal retentive, into GOD.
Someone the Log Cabin Boys can wrap their ________’s around.
decrans
I love seeing an Abcrabs meltdown. It’s entertainment. He yammers on about senile presidents. His senile president hobbled offstage while looking deeply confused at the HRC shindig. That’s a senile president Abcrabs can get behind!
Baron Wiseman
When Biden recently met with Netanyahu he almost fell asleep, read from notecards and started to tell a story he was unable to finish.
Joe Biden’s condition is beyond partisan politics. It was a United States embarrassment on a global stage.
dbmcvey
Look! It’s the fascist trolls talking to each other.
The gross first troll who has now let us know they’re opposed to gay marriage. They want to take all our rights away and new one–assuming they’re different people.
Hey Oxymoron, Trump praised Hamas.
Get lost, both (assuming you’re different people) of you.
decrans
When actual Jews were gassed in chambers, I find you disgusting with your overblown Nazi metaphors. Seek help, Dave. I know that in California mental healthcare coverage is few and far between.
decrans
I should have said DMB or whatever alias Dave hides behind tonight. Seek help with your different aliases and overwrought Nazi metaphors, bud.
dbmcvey
You’re opposed to our rights, troll. You are anti-gay marriage. You are not a part of this community. You and Oxymoron both are people we need to avoid.
tracksdc89
Ignore these people. Look at the ridiculous criticism they have to settle for, “he’s old”, because there is literally nothing else about Biden they can think of. Don’t waste your time. These types of people are desperate because they are seeing their political party fall apart in real time and are witnessing the wholesale rejection of their politics from most of the country. So all they have is pathetic name-calling like “abcrabs” (really funny too?) and trolling on liberals’ websites. Seems like a miserable existence and the country doesn’t want any part of it anymore.
decrans
The wholesale rejection? Trump is leading in six out of eight battleground states right now as I type this sentence. Get a grip on reality. Go outside and touch some grass.
decrans
I was also responding to Abcrabs’s remarks about senile Reagan. Fascinating since y’all prop up a conman candidate with dementia. That was my point. The Republicans have a conman candidate with dementia. As do you. That’s why they’re neck and neck in polls, sweet thing.
Manray
Both of you are revolting shallow t rash
Ronbo
Manray is 100%. Extremism is how things fall apart.
Are Israeli lives.> Palestinian lives? There are many examples of terrorism from BOTH sides. “Mow the grass”, lock millions in an open-air prison, steal their land, bulldoze their ancestorial homes, etc… for what? Exterminating Palestinians calling them “human animals” (Israeli Defense minister Yoav Gallant) seems kind of terroristic.
Humanity should support “peace”, not weapon sales. Peace begins when we accept the equality of human rights. Picking sides only escalates the horrors.
FreddieW
Are any Democrats in the House sorry yet that they didn’t help McCarthy remain Speaker? Now we get the Trump freak show.
still_onthemark
The trump freak show brings out the trump-hating majority to vote.
dbmcvey
How is McCarthy any different than this guy? He supported Trump and broke his promises.
You’re helping the anti-gay people now Freddie. You are with the troll at the top who agrees with this guy.
FreddieW
@dbmcvey,
To be fair, McCarthy worked against the extremists in his party to prevent a default and to prevent a shutdown. But I think you can bank on a shutdown occurring in the near future.
dbmcvey
Freddy. McCarthy made a deal with Biden and backed out of it. He is not a moderate, he pretty much has no moral center at all.
Don’t join with the anti-gay trolls. It won’t go well for any of us.
FreddieW
@dbmcvey
Can you please stop saying that? There’s no way in hell I’m going to agree with or support a truly homophobic politician who wants to put me in jail for sleeping with a man. That’s a misapprehension you have because you don’t read well.
As for McCarthy, I don’t think he’s a moderate, but he’s saner than what’s emerged from this. And the Democrats didn’t lift a finger to prevent it. They aren’t the allies you and HRC think them to be. They’ve given you an 80-something straight man as President and stuck the 30-something gay man who should have been President in a powerless, dead-end cabinet position. And now they’ve done nothing while a virulent homophobe has become next in line behind the VP. Because they’re playing a football game with Donald Trump instead of governing the United States.
dbmcvey
I won’t stop saying it Freddy. You’re working with anti-gay people. They are coming for our rights. They won’t stop at trans people or drag queens. They want to take us back to the ’50s except without the high taxes.
FreddieW
Ok, then knock yourself out. I work with mostly straight people and mostly evangelicals who like me and aren’t bothered that I’m gay. So I’m not going to demonize every last straight religious Republican in America to win your stamp of approval.
FreddieW
And I said “mostly”, but unless my gaydar is broken, I’m the only gay person in my company.
LumpyPillows
It was not the democrats job to bail the republicans out. The republicans could have voted for Jefferies. Think on that.
Ronbo
Someone please explain to dbmcvy that his demanding that you are either 100% with us or 100% against us is harmful extremism.
The irony of Jewish victims of extermination becoming supporters of Palestinian extermination is beyond db’s understanding. Hamas does not equal Palestinian; just as, Republican does not represent American.
Did Hillary’s policy of “elevating” tRump help us? Stop the extremist rhetoric which separates us from our humanity.
decrans
As a detransitioner, I’m excited about his speakership. He allowed Chloe Cole and Paula Scanlon an entire congressional panel and used the far-left’s Orwellian medical doublespeak against them. Thus, they hung themselves with their own noose. Sign me up for this.
dbmcvey
Instead of saying “as a (fill in the blank)” just say that you’re opposed to gay rights and we should make you a pariah.
LumpyPillows
I have issues with the gender anarchists. Everyone knows that. I do not, for one second, believe the republican agenda on these issues is friendly or helpful. It goes to a nasty intention, which matters. Same on abortion.
Openminded
What’s really scary is the fact that this man is only 2- people away from taking over the Oval office. I’m hoping the Secret Service is stepping up protections on POTUS and VPOTUS.
FreddieW
The President is at the age where every day is a bonus. So I do hope the VP remains well. Reminds me of the RBG fiasco. Old people who won’t retire.
abfab
@FredW You could die tomorrow! Bonus? You’ve got some nerve. What’s your point? You’ve been trying to make one but you never really get there.
The fact that you would argue with a mental case non stop, here, is weak. Careful dear, you sound like you’re ready for the cemetery, not President Biden. Go back to Church
Openminded
Freddie, I can agree on that. We definitely need term/age limits to end the career politicians and ineffective office holders. As a GOPer myself, Biden isn’t my favorite POTUS, but he is still our POTUS and shouldn’t have his career unjustly/illegally shortened. It just scares me to know that after the 1/06 insurrection led by Trump and a new speaker election with signs of Trump influence, it isn’t a far stretch to assume some of the Trump Zombies could be thinking about how easily a Trump puppet could be put into the oval office.
Baron Wiseman
@Openminded
As a self-proclaimed “GOPer” you should have better sense than to propagate the “1/06 insurrection.” You sound like Nancy Pelosi.
“I know that everyone here will soon be marching over to the Capitol building to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard today.” – President Donald Trump 1/06/21 speech
dbmcvey
Kamala Harris will be a fine leader.
You’re supporting the anti-gay people now Freddie. You’ve been bamboozled.
decrans
Kamala Harris will be a fine leader? Please. Biden (or his Obama handlers) wisely keeps Kamala on the college circuit laughing about what dish soap she uses in the morning while World War 3 implodes. That tells you everything you need to know.
FreddieW
@dbmcvey
I support what makes sense to me. It’s a mixture of things you’re apparently too partisan to grasp.
dbmcvey
Freddie, you’re sleeping with the enemy. This troll is not your friend.
No matter what, Biden and Harris are better than what this troll and the Republicans are offering. Don’t shoot yourself in the foot.
decrans
Are they better than Cornel West? I’m not entirely sure about that. The old white guy is a conman with dementia (like the Republican candidate.) The VP laughs at inopportune moments and talks about the sunshine comin’ in on the mornings. These are the people you want leading us into World War 3? Okay.
FreddieW
@dbmcvey
Sleeping with the enemy? That’s funny. The man I actually sleep with is a liberal atheist who voted for Biden. And I express the same views to him that I post here. We don’t have these rancorous arguments, for some reason. Oh yeah, probably it’s because we respect each other as adults.
dbmcvey
Don’t join with the anti-gay bigots Freddy. They don’t have your best interests at heart.
Openminded
Baron, “As a self-proclaimed “GOPer” you should have better sense than to propagate the “1/06 insurrection.” You sound like Nancy Pelosi.”
I don’t think seeing 1/06 for what it was as being “propagating”. As a “self proclaimed GOPer”, as well as an American, that day is an embarrassment to me and is an embarrassment to my party, even if most won’t admit it.
abfab
TO ALL REPUBLICAN ASS HOLES WHO POST HERE. READ THE HEADLINE AND THEN GET THE F U CK OUT OF HERE.
”Haters in the house The GOP finally elected a new Speaker of the House & he’s already an unmitigated disaster”.
We have a GAY AGENDA and NOTHING you can say will change that. Eat shit.
Openminded
Not very inclusive are we, Abfab 🙂
decrans
A neoliberal gay agenda. White and cis…to use their Orwellian language. You’ll gladly screw over the working-class. Fixed it for you, dear Abcrabs.
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
You don’t have to disrespect and insult others to simply hold your own ground. If you do, that shows how shaky your own position is.
Baron Wiseman
@abfab
@Openminded
For people who want to support inclusiveness, they sure do a good job going about trying to exclude people with different beliefs.
dbmcvey
Hey “open”, you’re with the other anti-gay trolls here who don’t support gay marriage, don’t support gay rights. But maybe that’s who you’ve always been. We don’t need to pay attention to you, do we.
decrans
And yet, you continue to pay attention to him. How very strange.
dbmcvey
Hey, troll, you’re opposed to our rights. That’s all we need to know about you. You’re the enemy.
decrans
Uh huh. You’ve said the same crap since June 2023. Do you have the same remarks in a Microsoft Word file somewhere? I can’t fathom typing out the same crap.
dbmcvey
You are fighting against our rights. You’ve admitted it. You are an anti-gay bigot. We don’t need people like you.
LumpyPillows
Don’t really think there are many actual republicans on this site. Regardless, if they have interesting things to say, we should listen. If they just want to make trouble, we can ignore it. You have to understand that a lot of people do not support many of the far-left dogma. Because we disagree with you does not mean we are liberal or democrats. It’s because we think you have gone too far.
In many respects, the democratic party is lucky that the republicans have gone insane, because people like Tlaib need to be defeated.
decrans
Exactly. As I mentioned countless times to Dickvaney, I’m a paid canvasser for the No Labels Party and I support Cornel West. After my experiences at a genderqueer commune and with a slipshod gender transition in a progressive blue state, I find a lot of the LGBTQ community’s viewpoint antithetical to my ‘lived-in experience.’ The same crowd L-O-V-E-S to hear about lived-in experiences when it suits their worldview. Mine doesn’t. Tough shi+, gang.
LumpyPillows
West is nutty, sorry.
decrans
They’re all nutty. Every single one of them. Honestly, I’m probably not voting. I find Cornel West to be less nutty than Weekend at Bernie’s and Donald Trump, though.
Openminded
Hey db, IDK what gives you the idea that I don’t support gay marriage and all the other lies you claim against me. Just because I’m honest and brave enough to state I lean conservative doesn’t make me the enemy. I don’t like to have people make false blanket statements like “REPUBLICAN ASS HOLES” any more than any of us here like to hear false blanket statements like “All Gays are pedophiles”. As I’ve stated many times before, our biggest enemy is attacking us from within, not from the outside.
abfab
MikeJohnson brushed off a question about his stance on the 2020 election Tuesday night. Asked about his efforts, the then-Speaker designate shook his head and said “next question,” while GOP lawmakers surrounding him booed the reporter and told her to “shut up.”
Johnson’s involvement in the 2020 plot is delicious. And Sydney?! She’s a piece of work.
LumpyPillows
It was very troubling.
Ronbo
Mike Johnson is an extremist with a history of anti-choice, anti-gay and anti-governmental rhetoric. Abfab supported Johnson instead of the moderate.
This kind of ironic extremist arrogance is all Abfab almost all the time. Better that they remain silent instead of pushing for more extremism.
We are a better people, nation and humanitarian when we accept and work with all people.
Kangol2
As I said on the Emmer thread, Johnson is on the far right Christianist extreme of the Rethug MAGA Party.
He’s obsessed with pedophilia, he claimed that same-sex marriage would lead to people marrying their pets (this is how nutty he is), he joined that wacko Texas lawsuit attempting to overturn the 2020 election (which Don the Con lost by 7 million votes to Biden), he’s rabidly anti-abortion, he voted against the infrastrucure and CHIPs bills, even though the former is currently helping people in his district, and he’s pushed to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security, among many other extreme positions.
Oh, and he’s the least experienced speaker in the last 140 years!
If anyone has any doubt about what an off-the-charts mess the GQP is, just take a look at the chaos under McCarthy, his ousting, the circus to replace him, and the election of this Louisiana fanatic. He’s perfect for Don the Con’s MAGA gang, but not for America and the rest of the globe.
Baron Wiseman
@Kangol2
How can we look at “off-the-charts mess the GQP is doing” when we have Joe Biden for president. Another Democratic world war is in the making while Joe sleeps on the beach.
The southern border is open with the highest number of illegal alien encounters ever recorded in September, war in Ukraine that costs us $1 billion each month, war in Israel with Biden supplying the Palestinians and Iran over $100 billion the last two and half years, Chinese & U.S. warships in the Middle East, Taiwan on edge, mortgage rates are at all time highs, 72,823 illegal special interest aliens (from countries that harbor terrorists) over the last two years, U.S. hostages taken by Hamas, gas prices and groceries double what Trump had, law breaking Democratic sanctuary cities in disarray, murder rates 60% higher in Democratic run counties…the list goes on and on.
Worst. President. Ever.
Kangol2
Baron, your FoxNews version of reality may fly in your world, but not on here.
Russia started the war in Ukraine, in case you missed that, and Ukraine has managed, despite being far smaller and with far less military power, not only to hold off Russia but launch a counteroffensive supported by nearly the entire West.
You grossly misstate the amount of money Biden has given the Palestinians, who have suffered from 75 years of abuse and oppression on the West Bank and in Gaza. Making up figures off the top of your head isn’t a good look. But look at what really created the current crises in the Mideast–who pushed for Hamas to be voted into power in 2006-7? George W. Bush. Who launched two failed wars that have destabilized the Middle East and west Asia since 2001? George W. Bush. Who encouraged massive settlement construction, moved the US Embassy to Jerusalem, did zilch to address the Palestinian crisis, and even paraded around a “peace” accord that netted his son in law $2.2 BILLION from Saudi Arabia and MBS? Don the Con!
The crises with China were exacerbated by the prior president, a psychopath, and despite the tensions (over Taiwan, the Philippines, etc.), this administration has taken steps to engage with China, rather than launch a failed trade war and threats to bomb that country like Don the Con. The mortage rates are high because of Fed policy, which is a response to GLOBAL inflationary pressures (do you not realize this–other countries, like Germany, Canada, the UK, have higher inflation rates than the US; it’s 130% in Argentina), which are a result of the absolute economic disaster Don the Con left the US when he finally scurried out of office after mismanaging the Covid-19 epidemic, with over 1.4 million DEAD Americans as a result of his horrific tenure.
As far as gas prices go, you do realize that this isn’t Biden’s fault; gas prices are set globally and the prices actually fell over the last few years, before rising recently after Saudi Arabia and Russia cut production. (Biden has reached an agreement with Venezuela to increase production while pushing for more election transparency there.) As far as home prices go, look at the complete shutdown in building in 2020-2021, the Fed policy, and the resulting lack of supply.
With crime, the rates are far higher in Republican-run states. You do realize this, right? The safest counties in the US are in Democratic-run states.
I note that you leave out the over all economic picture, but then you wouldn’t know about it watching FoxNews and reading Breitbart. “Another Democrat world war”–what the hell is that? The World Wars the US were involved in were not launched by the US; the last two major (failed) wars (in Iraq for 10-13 years and Afghanistan–20 years!) the US participated in were launched by an incompetent Republican, George Walker Bush.
At any rate, if you cannot see the disaster that Don the Con was and that current GQP are, what else is there to say? Oh, and if you are a gay man and you don’t see the obvious threat of a fanatic like Mike Johnson, you’re completely lost.
Baron Wiseman
@Kangol2
First, I don’t watch FOX News. I don’t watch any television news. It’s garbage. Regardless, I did get a kick out of your MSDNC talking points.
You stated Russia started the war with Ukraine. Yep, but lets look at a macro level. Putin invaded with George W. Bush. Putin invaded with Obama. Putin invaded with Biden. Putin didn’t invade any other country when which president was in office? Hmm? That would be President Trump. Golly, I wonder why?
When you have to go into the “75 year oppression” of Palestinian people I realize what I am dealing with. When you rationalize for a people that burn families alive, rape women until their pelvis breaks, takes hostages and beheads babies there is something deeply and morally wrong.
LumpyPillows
You should be thankful Joe Biden, with his experience and calm is president. I just don’t get why you hate him so.
This new speaker, I may learn his name if he lasts a few weeks, not sure about it. What I know of him is that he stands for many things I think are absolutely nuts and harmful. I can only hope he moderates to lead, because otherwise this will be as ugly as it gets.
Kangol2
Baron, you give yourself away with comments like “MSDNC.” You can’t refute what I said, so you snark. But it’s OK. The GOP still pushes anti-LGBTQ policies, their newly elected Speaker is on the record as a rabid homophobe, and defending them really is indefensible.
As for Putin and Trump, Don the Con was Putin’s agent, carrying out his foreign policy, so he had no need to invade Ukraine! Don the Con attempted to gut NATO, which is what Putin wanted. You might have missed that but again and again, Don the Con essentially carried out Putin’s foreign policy for him.
Lastly, you do realize that when you say “a people that burn families alive,” etc., you are describing the actions of the IDF and violent settlers. Incinerating entire blocks of homes with people in them, etc. didn’t just happen post October 7, you know. Hamas’s attack was repugnant, but ignoring the 75+ years of brutal oppression of the Palestinians says everything about your moral compass.
Baron Wiseman
@Kangol2
My moral compass? That’s rich. When are you going to defend beheaded babies, raped women and the taking of hostages? You already lied and defended the Palestinians evil actions of burning families alive. (Look it up!) After all, after 75+ years of “brutal oppression” that is what good, sane moral people do. Right, Kangol? “More baby beheadings, please. These people have suffered,” said Kangol.
If this “brutal oppression” is so bad why don’t they have their own state? Palestinians have turned down offers for their own state FIVE different times.
Rejection #1: Peel Commission offered the Arabs 80% of the disputed land, Jews would receive 20%. The Jews accepted the offer, the Arabs rejected the offer and resumed their violent rebellion against the Jews.
Rejection #2: Ten years later in November 1947, the UN voted to create two states. Again, the Jews accepted the offer and the Arabs rejected it.
Rejection #3: Twenty years later in 1967, Arabs tried to destroy the Jewish state in the Six-Day War. Israel won the war and new territory. Proposals didn’t go far on what to do with the new land. Again, the two-state solution was dismissed by the Arabs with its infamous three NO’s – no peace with Israel, no recognition of Israel and no negotiations with Israel.
Rejection #4: In 2000, Barak met with Arafat to create a two-state plan. Barak offered Arafat a Palestinian state in all of Gaza and 94% of the West Bank. Palestinian leader rejected the offer.
Instead, the Palestinians launched a bloody wave of suicide bombings that killed over 1,000 Israelis and maimed thousands more, on buses, in wedding halls, and in pizza parlors.
Rejection #5: In 2008, Israel tried yet again. Prime Minister Ehud Omar went even further than Ehud Barak had, expanding the peace offer to include additional land to sweeten the deal. Like his predecessor, the new Palestinian leader, Mahmoud Abbas, turned the deal down.
Five separate times the Palestinians have turned down their own land and state. But why not, when useful idiots will continue to espouse their ‘brutal oppression.”
Ronbo
if your policy is Palestinian extermination, instead of terror extermination, your moral compass is off. Do the kids here think that being born Palestinian is being born a terrorist?
Humanity could do better than arming one side and slaughtering innocent individuals who happen to have been born Palestinian. Hostages were only taken to prevent wholesale slaughter. There is a history that we MUST try to understand. Ignorance only leads to extremism.
dbmcvey
The conservative trolls took off the mask(s?) here. They are anti-gay. Anyone who says differently is a liar.
Kangol2
Clearly! Baron is actually defending this right-wing Christianist fanatic Mike Johnson! I don’t know how Decrans identifies themselves these days, but Baron actually said he’s a White man who’s interested in Latino men, so I assume he falls under the gay rubric, but who knows?
dbmcvey
They’re all anti-gay. They’re trying to use anti-trans animus to lead gay people away, but they don’t support us.
Baron Wiseman
@Kangol2
“Baron is actually defending this right-wing Christianist fanatic Mike Johnson!”
There is not one single post where I even mention Mike Johnson. Reading comprehension!
dbmcvey
This troll is claiming to be gay while fighting against our rights. Don’t buy it.
inbama
@decrans
We agree on many things but not this: Gay and lesbian liberation is no more responsible for this LGBTQIA+ disaster than Thomas Jefferson’s First Amendment is to blame for Hamas terrorism.
Heterosexual Transvestites waited for gays and lesbians to put our necks out and achieve equal rights before they hijacked the movement with big bucks. These are very driven and successful males – the most famous is Jennifer Pritzger (net worth 36 billion) whose non-profit Arcos Foundation works to med-trans kids internationally. Then there’s Martin Rothblatt who created Serius XM (net worth only 380 million – she’s small potatoes) who writes books about the next big idea “transhumanism.” (If you think this sounds sci-fi, check her out on Amazon) Longtime Queerty readers may remember their first lectures about “women with penises” right here from Dawn Ennis – another HETEROSEXUAL transvestite, and both the N.Y. Times and Washington Post regularly publish opinion pieces by Jennifer Boylan – another HETEROSEXUAL transvestite.
Not only has this movement nothing to do with those harmless homosexual transsexuals most of us gay men know from bars, but many transsexuals, who have done everything humanly possible to relieve their dysphoria and live as the opposite sex, seriously resent this insane idea that all it takes to be a woman is to put on a dress.
The only thing this has to do with us is these HETEROSEXUAL transvestites want lesbians to s**k their ladyd**ks, and we gays have allowed our lesbian sisters to be condemned as TERFs and bigots and even be physically assaulted for refusing to service these rapey autogynephilic males.
No, no. You don’t get to blame our movement for Equal Rights for this movement by HETEROSEXUAL transvestites.
LumpyPillows
The truth is that most of the trans people I have a problem with are really just transvestites with mental health issues.
decrans
Enter dumb Davey, aka DMB, aka Dickvaney: “Inbama and Decrans are the same person!”
RIGay
Net: He is everything the GOP wishes Trump and DeSantis could be.
RIGay
Hey, Queerty – you are letting the trolls run this board again.
Baron Wiseman
@RIGay
…said Mr. Diversity.
Bosch
Troll to English translation:
“I’m against gay marriage”
=>
“No one wants to even start a relationship with me”
decrans
And here comes robot bones out of the woodworks. He thinks we can pause normal puberty without consequences! How does he know this? He read a Wikipedia one summer. Good to see you, Robot Bones! You’re on the same level as Trump telling people to inject bleach into their arms. Swallow that horse pill, dumba$$.
dbmcvey
Hey troll. You said exactly that you are against gay marriage. We see who you are. Now, shut up.
decrans
I said it in other threads, too. You might wanna get that memory checked, Dave.
Stefano
Is the Clown Carnival over, or will there be more performances? With Republicans, shows are always fun…do they really get paid to laugh at their citizens?
inbama
Are you kidding?
Government shutdown is a guarantee with this Trump bootlicker.
dbmcvey
True inbama.
Vote Blue!
LumpyPillows
I’m afraid the clown car is far from done. To think I miss someone like Paul Ryan.
dbmcvey
Paul Ryan? The anti-gay politician who said “Gay Marriage Is Not An ‘American’ Or ‘Universal Human Value’?
FreddieW
Hey! Paul Ryan was hot. Especially with a beard.
LumpyPillows
I know you have issues with literacy. Paul Ryan is light years better than what the republicans putting forward now. Didn’t say I liked him. I just think he at least was sane.
dbmcvey
The conservative trolls have told us who they are. We should believe them.
LumpyPillows
Not one fact or idea…again.
dbmcvey
Hey Lump. Do you agree with the troll that said gay marriage leads to taking people’s children away?
dbmcvey
But it’s good you recognize yourself as one of them.
decrans
Dave Matthews: Do you or do you not agree with Scott Weiner’s actions in California? And if so, how are you any different from conservatives wanting the government to step in and conduct ex-gay therapy on children?
dbmcvey
Hey troll. You work against marriage equality. I’m not interested in talking about your weird right wing conspiracies.
LumpyPillows
We have one thing in common, we think you are the actual nasty troll. I am the true voice of the real democrats. Not a fringe lunatic leading a gender war crusade to turn everyone into a freak.
At what point did you think I agreed with this new speaker? Can you remember anything from comment to comment?
decrans
And yet, you continue to engage. Even after telling Abcrabs that you would ignore me. It’s very odd.
m
He rapes children
decrans
?
Jon in Canada
Most uber anti-queer Christians do rape kids, that or it’s kiddie porn or spousal/child abuse. It’s a feature not a bug with them.
RobF
A very bad gamble on the part of House Democrats to side with the ouster of McCarthy. And now they get MAGA to forward their agenda, including investigating the Bidens.
ondaboat0069
As soon as he said his wife was on her knees praying for days, invoked Moses, and advocated prayer in school I shut the TV OFF
Jon in Canada
Thankfully I live in a sane country, but I must confess, reading this Christofascist’s Obituary sooner rather than later would be lovely.
As for sane Americans, as always, my condolences.
Baron Wiseman
@Jon in Canada
You applaud sanity as you wish death on someone you don’t know. Your lack of self-awareness knows no bounds.
FreddieW
So at last a Democrat has shown he has the balls to challenge Biden and buck the DNC by running for President. I’m going to contribute to Dean Phillips and vote for him, if he sticks it out until Super Tuesday, unlike the last Democrat I voted for, Pete Buttigieg. It’s a bright spot in all this horrible darkness.
Ronbo
Instead of racing to WWIII, maybe we should be on the side of “peace”. If you support one side over the other, you might be adding fuel to the fire.
How many wars do we have in us until the entire world recognizes that the USA is arming the world – and we citizens are forced to pay for it?
Jaesly
If Queerty doesn’t do something about these ant-trans trolls who are posing as gay men, the comments section will be reduced to these trolls agreeing with each other. That may be the best outcome, I guess.