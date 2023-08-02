Mike Pence says he doesn’t have sex with men, but he sure screwed Donald Trump

Mike Pence at the University of Virginia (Photo: C-Span)

Mike Pence’s fealty to Donald Trump expired on January 6, when the obsequious vice president refused to help his aggrieved boss overturn the election.

And now, the ex-VP’s own words may ultimately bring his former boss down.

Trump was indicted on four charges Tuesday pertaining to his efforts to retain power after the 2020 election: one count of conspiracy to violate rights, one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, and one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so.

While prosecutors relied on a wide array of resources to make their case, Pence or the office of the vice presidency is referenced more than 100 times in the 45-page indictment. That’s right, more than 100 times in just 45 pages.

According to the document, Pence took “contemporaneous notes” about Trump and his allies’ attempt to subvert the election results.

One of the most damning exchanges outlined occurred on January 1, when Trump eviscerated Pence for opposing his authority. “You’re too honest,” Trump told Pence, according to his notes.

Trump wanted Pence to decertify the election results on January 6. When he didn’t, the angry mob that stormed the capital chanted they wanted to hang him.

And therein lies Pence’s biggest problem in the GOP presidential primary: he has no supporters. The MAGA crowd loathes him, even though he acquiesced to Trump for nearly the entirety of his term.

Currently, almost 55% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the gay-hating politician. A recent New York Times/Siena poll found Pence garnering support from just 3% of Republican voters.

Trump, meanwhile, is obliterating the field with 56% of the vote.

Stuck with no constituency and miserable fundraising numbers, Pence is doubling down on his opposition to Trump. “On January 6th, former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution, and I always will,” he said in a statement.

A quick perusal through social media shows the futility of that strategy. Choosing the Constitution over Trump will probably only cause Pence’s poll numbers to sink even more. (By the way, Pence knew about Trump’s attempted coup for months and didn’t alert authorities, leading one to surmise he only found his conscience at a politically opportune time.)

The indignity of serving four years at Trump’s side alienated Pence from the never-Trump corners of the GOP; and in an ironic twist, his decision to finally act with his conscience alienated him from the rest of Republicans.

Up this point, Pence’s presidential campaign has been downright pathetic, with the homophobic former governor getting mocked at every turn.

Pence is going down in the GOP primary, and it looks like he might bring Trump with him.

Who says he’s never screwed another man?

Think about this. @Mike_Pence took notes while coup was planned but did nothing to alert law enforcement or the public. This is same Pence who lost his first Congressional race when caught stealing from his campaign to pay his mortgage. https://t.co/kYN3cnNG6m — Stuart Stevens (@stuartpstevens) August 2, 2023

