Mike Pence says he doesn’t have sex with men, but he sure screwed Donald Trump

Mike Pence’s fealty to Donald Trump expired on January 6, when the obsequious vice president refused to help his aggrieved boss overturn the election.
And now, the ex-VP’s own words may ultimately bring his former boss down.
Trump was indicted on four charges Tuesday pertaining to his efforts to retain power after the 2020 election: one count of conspiracy to violate rights, one count of conspiracy to defraud the government, and one count each of obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so.
While prosecutors relied on a wide array of resources to make their case, Pence or the office of the vice presidency is referenced more than 100 times in the 45-page indictment. That’s right, more than 100 times in just 45 pages.
According to the document, Pence took “contemporaneous notes” about Trump and his allies’ attempt to subvert the election results.
One of the most damning exchanges outlined occurred on January 1, when Trump eviscerated Pence for opposing his authority. “You’re too honest,” Trump told Pence, according to his notes.
Trump wanted Pence to decertify the election results on January 6. When he didn’t, the angry mob that stormed the capital chanted they wanted to hang him.
And therein lies Pence’s biggest problem in the GOP presidential primary: he has no supporters. The MAGA crowd loathes him, even though he acquiesced to Trump for nearly the entirety of his term.
Currently, almost 55% of Americans hold an unfavorable view of the gay-hating politician. A recent New York Times/Siena poll found Pence garnering support from just 3% of Republican voters.
Trump, meanwhile, is obliterating the field with 56% of the vote.
Weird how Mike Pence is struggling with the “hang Mike Pence” party— SDocker (@schmotdocker) July 15, 2023
Stuck with no constituency and miserable fundraising numbers, Pence is doubling down on his opposition to Trump. “On January 6th, former President Trump demanded that I choose between him and the Constitution. I chose the Constitution, and I always will,” he said in a statement.
A quick perusal through social media shows the futility of that strategy. Choosing the Constitution over Trump will probably only cause Pence’s poll numbers to sink even more. (By the way, Pence knew about Trump’s attempted coup for months and didn’t alert authorities, leading one to surmise he only found his conscience at a politically opportune time.)
August 2, 2023
No one is voting for you.— TONY™️ (@TONYxTWO) August 2, 2023
Was it worth it, Mikie? pic.twitter.com/K6KJ6UYu2x— wyntre (@Wyntre999) August 2, 2023
He will never have our respect.— Carrie ❤️ America 🇺🇸 (@carrieksada) August 2, 2023
He is a coward and a traitor.
Cringe— ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) August 2, 2023
The indignity of serving four years at Trump’s side alienated Pence from the never-Trump corners of the GOP; and in an ironic twist, his decision to finally act with his conscience alienated him from the rest of Republicans.
Up this point, Pence’s presidential campaign has been downright pathetic, with the homophobic former governor getting mocked at every turn.
You are the saddest human ever.— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) May 17, 2023
Pence is going down in the GOP primary, and it looks like he might bring Trump with him.
Who says he’s never screwed another man?
Coward pic.twitter.com/lj4pgd19zx— Bella LaRue 🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️ (@Bellas1HissyFit) August 2, 2023
If his campaign wasn’t over before he can certainly kiss it goodbye now.— Pattonator (@Pattonator2) August 2, 2023
🤔 He has a lot to say now— Consultant Konnect Svcs Llc (@ConsultantKct) August 2, 2023
Did he finish that statement with, “but I will gladly vote for Trump in November.”?— Robert G. Graves (@RggnycRobert) August 2, 2023
I don’t see how he could continue to serve under a president who demanded that he violate his oath. If Pence was a competent leader he’d have rallied the cabinet to invoke the 25th to protect us. Or he should’ve resigned after J6. He did neither.— Tate Linden (@TateLinden) August 2, 2023
3 Comments
dbmcvey
A truly disgusting title.
abfab
OH MOTHER!! Where EVER did I put my dainty, little towel charm!? I am SO beside myself! I’m meeting the boys for a day of summer frollicking down by Lake Indiana! They have a sling, I mean a SWING hanging from the sweet fragrant Magnolias! No, you can’t join us, Mother!”
abfab
Pence says ‘crackpot lawyers’ told Trump what he wanted to hear
He also didn’t rule out testifying at Trump’s future trial.
ByLibby Cathey ABCNEWS
August 2, 2023, 11:42 AM
CRACKPOT! He’s so homespun, that boy is. Just a treasure!