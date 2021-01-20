Mitch McConnell is having a very crappy day

Mitch McConnell watches as Kamala Harris makes history — and becomes the tie-breaking vote that will soon dislodge him as Senate majority leader. pic.twitter.com/peeIEdvsAk — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 20, 2021

Well, it’s official, folx! Biden’s in. Trump’s out. And that means so is his enabler, “Grim Reaper” Mitch McConnell.

McConnell looked awfully grumpy, his face obscured with a cheap blue surgical mask and his thinning white hair messy and windblown, sitting just behind Kamala Harris as she was sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America this morning.

After the 2020 U.S. Senate elections, Democrats and Republicans have a 50-50 split in the Senate, which means Harris is the tie breaker. Because of this, McConnell, who has served as Senate Majority Leader since 2015, has been demoted to minority leader.

Whomp, whomp.

Mitch McConnell arrives at the inauguration as majority leader. He will leave as minority leader. — Kimberly Atkins (@KimberlyEAtkins) January 20, 2021

After enabling Trump for the last four years, turning a blind eye to his lawlessness for the sake of packing the courts with conservative judges, the 78-year-old is now desperately trying to rehabilitate his image.

Yesterday, he finally acknowledged that Trump “provoked the mob” that invaded the U.S. Capitol on January 6, signaling that he might consider voting to convict the ex-President in his upcoming impeachment trial.

He’s also expressed a sudden willingness to cooperate with the new Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats, who he has spent the past four years stonewalling.

Oh, and he praised both Biden and Harris, calling them “a son and daughter of the Senate,” after refusing to recognize their victory in the 2020 presidential election for weeks.

McConnell likely wishes everyone would just move on and forget about the major role he played in Trump’s failed presidency. The same way he’d like everyone to move on and forget about his gangrened zombie hands or that embarrassing video of him falling flat on his face.

Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t look like that’s gonna happen. Not only is McConnell being rebuked by Democrats, but some Republicans and rightwing pundits are now calling on him to step down from his leadership role after running their party into the ground.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the new Senate Minority Leader…

in case you were not already thrilled, Mitch McConnell becomes MINORITY leader today — Jennifer 'America is Back' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 20, 2021

You better tell Mitch Mcconnell to shut the hell up……#InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/9ijZtZ0jRy — ???Mars???? (@_Marz101) January 20, 2021

Sean Hannity is calling on Mitch McConnell to be replaced. I agree. Mitt Romney should become the minority leader. ? — Republicans against Trumpism ?? (@RepsForBiden) January 20, 2021

Me, when Mitch McConnell showed up on my screen pic.twitter.com/kuIyCRgBJC — Naima Cochrane (@naima) January 20, 2021

If white supremacy were a sound, it would be Mitch McConnell’s voice — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) January 20, 2021

Mitch McConnell realizing that he isn’t gonna get his way anymore #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/U8Yim0yLfN — KP ? (@katiepriddy18) January 20, 2021

Remember, for dessert, you'll be served the phrase "Minority Leader Mitch McConnell" — Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) January 20, 2021

No more President Trump and no more Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pic.twitter.com/q63Mmi5rvm — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 20, 2021

I will always lay the destruction of the Republican party at the feet of Mitch McConnell — Kenny Lester (@KennyLester13) January 20, 2021

I’m filing a restraining order against Mitch McConnell’s eyes. pic.twitter.com/qWJymJEPmL — Tom Lieber (@tommyleeba) January 20, 2021

Mitch McConnell, resign your leadership position today — TheLeoTerrell (@TheLeoTerrell) January 20, 2021

The inauguration is great and all, but the highlight of my day will be seeing Mitch McConnell update his Twitter bio. pic.twitter.com/2CwIIO2Y6w — New Year, Same Joel (@Joel_K_Kramer) January 20, 2021

I can't decide which phrase makes me happier, "Former President Donald Trump" or "Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell" — scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) January 19, 2021

