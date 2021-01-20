senate minority leader

Mitch McConnell is having a very crappy day

By

Well, it’s official, folx! Biden’s in. Trump’s out. And that means so is his enabler, “Grim Reaper” Mitch McConnell.

McConnell looked awfully grumpy, his face obscured with a cheap blue surgical mask and his thinning white hair messy and windblown, sitting just behind Kamala Harris as she was sworn in as Vice President of the United States of America this morning.

After the 2020 U.S. Senate elections, Democrats and Republicans have a 50-50 split in the Senate, which means Harris is the tie breaker. Because of this, McConnell, who has served as Senate Majority Leader since 2015, has been demoted to minority leader.

Whomp, whomp.

After enabling Trump for the last four years, turning a blind eye to his lawlessness for the sake of packing the courts with conservative judges, the 78-year-old is now desperately trying to rehabilitate his image.

Yesterday, he finally acknowledged that Trump “provoked the mob” that invaded the U.S. Capitol on January 6, signaling that he might consider voting to convict the ex-President in his upcoming impeachment trial.

He’s also expressed a sudden willingness to cooperate with the new Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, and the Democrats, who he has spent the past four years stonewalling.

Oh, and he praised both Biden and Harris, calling them “a son and daughter of the Senate,” after refusing to recognize their victory in the 2020 presidential election for weeks.

McConnell likely wishes everyone would just move on and forget about the major role he played in Trump’s failed presidency. The same way he’d like everyone to move on and forget about his gangrened zombie hands or that embarrassing video of him falling flat on his face.

Unfortunately for him, it doesn’t look like that’s gonna happen. Not only is McConnell being rebuked by Democrats, but some Republicans and rightwing pundits are now calling on him to step down from his leadership role after running their party into the ground.

Here’s what Twitter has to say about the new Senate Minority Leader…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.