horror show

People are seriously creeped out by Mitch McConnell’s gangrened zombie hands

By

Mitch McConnell is sick. And we’re not just talking about his politics. We’re talking about his hands. Something is seriously wrong with them.

Yesterday, a disturbing photograph of the 78-year-old Senate Majority Leader’s hands went viral. At first glance, the hands appear to be covered in dirt and bandaids. But a closer investigation shows they’re actually quite swollen, discolored, and possibly gangrened, almost like they’re about to fall off from his body.

Shortly after that, another deeply troubling photo of McConnell’s hands taken the day before began circulating online.

Whatever is going on, it’s not good.

The Mary Sue reports:

The internet diagnosed a wide range of potential ailments, from someone who blew a vein trying to take blood, to someone on blood thinners or anti-coagulants, and beyond. Whatever’s happening here, it would appear that McConnell is possibly unwell and perhaps his primary focus shouldn’t be on rushing a Supreme Court Justice through her confirmation by Monday.

Twitter has had a lot to say about the matter…

But the horror show didn’t stop there.

Because not long after taking notice of McConnell’s decaying hands, people started noticing his melting face also appeared to be in the early stages of decomposition.

Once again, Twitter had quite a bit to say about the matter…

Of course, we would never wish ill on anyone. Never, ever, ever!

So instead, we’ll wish McConnell, who has spent the better part of the last decade trying to take away healthcare from millions of Americans, all the best in finding a manicurist willing to touch those tentacles.

Good luck, Senator!

Related: Video of Mitch McConnell falling recirculates after he immediately politicizes RBG’s death