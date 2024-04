Bob had no idea! I was originally supposed to do the Houston dates, they wanted me to do both stops there, but it didn’t work out with my schedule.



When they reached out to my managers about Tampa, I was like, “Yeah, that would work out—but only if they don’t tell Bob.” So, no one told him, and even Madonna was in on it. Apparently in rehearsal, she was like, “No one ask Bob about the ‘Vogue’ guest!”



So they had to sneak me around the venue. And then, at the point where they get to the runway, [Bob] kind of can see from the side who the guest is, so I even crouched down super low to make it a real surprise when I walked on stage. And it was really lovely. Honestly, doing the show was obviously great, but surprising Bob was the best part of the night for sure. He was so gagged.



And I gave him the gig, all the way back from that “God Control” video, once upon a time. [Laughs.]



Obviously, Madonna is such an icon, and it was really cool just to be a part of the show—a very, very small minute piece of it. But a part of it nonetheless, it was so cool all around.

Drag queen Monét X Change talking exclusively to Queerty about guest judging the “Vogue” ballroom portion of Madonna’s Celebration Tour on April 4 in Tampa, FL, and surprising Bob The Drag Queen.