Move over ‘Padam Padam’, this Europop dance track is going viral on TikTok & we can’t stop rewatching

Move over, Troye Sivan and take a break, Kylie –– there’s a new Song of the Summer taking over the internet.

It’s “Planet of the Bass,” an anthemic and throbbing Europop dance track, complete with a horny male rap, a captivating (if not slightly off-key) female lead vocalist, and non-stop commands to party.

The bop is basically everything we loved about the ’90s dance music. It’s a certified viral hit already, and the full version isn’t even hitting streaming services until August 15.

Oh yeah, and it’s also a total joke.

The song is the brainchild of New York comedian Kyle Gordon, though he’s now better known to certain circles of the internet as his character DJ Crazy Times. His female counterpart, Ms. Biljana Electronica, is played by actress Audrey Trullinger.

To say Gordon understood the assignment would be an understatement.

The duo’s performance is both hilarious and true to form. The track’s lyrics are decidedly off kilter, like you threw a bunch of inspirational lingo into Google Translate and called it a day: “All of the dream / How does it mean / When the rhythm is glad / There is nothing to be sad.” But the real zingers come when Gordon’s character drops a verse: “Sex, I’m watching more / Tell the world, ‘Stop the war.'”

Mostly importantly, the production is top notch, with unstoppable drums, disembodied backing vocals, and uplifting synths. It doesn’t take itself too seriously, but it’s seriously a bop. Of course, the gays were instantly obsessed.

The original clip, which has now received 7 million views on TikTok and counting, shows the duo thrashing about in the Oculus, as passerby watch confused.

Planet of the Bass was foretold in prophecy. pic.twitter.com/iDJPET54h1 — OmniRabbit (@OmniRarab) August 2, 2023

It’s taken no time for a viral “Planet of the Bass” fan community to form on both TikTok and Twitter. Chronically online users are making fan art, memes, and even hyper analyzing the clip’s absurdist lyrics, particularly, “Women are my favorite guy,” which has become an unofficial statement of LGBTQ+ allyship. It’s also f*cking hilarious nonsense.

There’s even tense discourse after Gordon dropped two new videos replacing Ms. Electronica with influencer Mara Olney and TikTok comedy queen Sabrina Brier.

The clip is hardly the first parody song to crossover into the mainstream, but its chokehold on lifelong Europop gays and girlies can likely be attributed to Gordon’s genuine affinity for the genre.

He’s been a longtime fan of groups like Aqua, Real McCoy and Toy-Box, as he told GQ, so it’s no surprise other Eurogeeks have latched on, especially with the former experiencing a resurgence via Barbie.

“It’s this type of music [that] was popular 20, 25 years ago, so it captures a lot of people like me who remember this music peeking through in the U.S. every now and then,” he told the outlet. “You’d get a ‘Barbie Girl’ or a ‘Blue (Da Ba Dee, Da Ba Di).’ So I think maybe it’s just a nostalgia thing.”

The full version of “Planet of the Bass,” which you can pre-save now, is set to appear on Gordon’s upcoming comedy album. Will it give our faves a run for their money? We’ll have to wait and see, but for now, this minute-long clip is staying on repeat.

Initiate yourself into the “Planet of the Bass” fandom with some of the funniest tweets below.

i for one am thankful planet of the bass has reintroduced the lost art of bubblegum eurodance to the masses. pic.twitter.com/m3xH9T8RBA — ???? (@mikejonesfl) August 5, 2023

There’s been a lot of contenders for the Gay Anthem of the Summer, but i think we found the Real One: Planet of the Bass has been stuck in my head for like 30 hours now. — Tony Choi on the Planet of the Bass (@tonykchoi) July 31, 2023

planet of the bass will put the final nail in the coffin of that very heteronormative idea of what gender is pic.twitter.com/PlWhhUOoms — sommer mit tonika (@crochemonsieur) August 2, 2023

Leaving Twitter and opening Bluesky, where no one appears (at least from what I’ve seen) to be talking about Planet of the Bass pic.twitter.com/iHRrxKRz3Z — Kayla ???? K A Collings (@ka_collings) August 3, 2023

get in loser we’re going to the planet of the bass pic.twitter.com/QRpNEtsz9C — Broimp (@broimp) August 2, 2023

her: you better not be on the planet of the bass when I get there



my goofy ass: pic.twitter.com/KteibZ8ahf — Xylo | Munky Muncher | ; (@clickermunks) August 1, 2023

Ok it’s fun but “Planet of the Bass” is kinda “What Does the Fox Say” for gays — Jaya Saxena (@jayasax) August 5, 2023

Is anyone else on “planet of the bass” TikTok/Twitter/Tumblr or is this just a niche thing gay people like — ?Michael/Will? (@strangeglovefan) August 2, 2023

The Planet of the Bass video should've come out during pride month — Matty (@MattyH_12) August 1, 2023

gay men with lots of female friends be like "women are my favorite guy" — Alex Schatz ?? (@alexmschatz) August 4, 2023

if planet of the bass full version sucks I'm going into stasis for 23 years — julie steady (@ostolero) August 7, 2023