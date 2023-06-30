Move over ‘Padam,’ this Fire Island drag queen is here to take over your hot gay summer with ‘Iconic#nt’

New York bearded drag queen Levonia may not have appeared on any of the 36,000 iterations of RuPaul’s Drag Race, but in the last few years she’s performed sold out variety shows with the likes of Saturday Night Live legends Bowen Yang, Cecily Strong, and Punkie Johnson, and Somebody Somewhere star Bridget Everett.

While she’s made a name for herself with her cabaret acts in the Big Apple, Levonia – who is the alter ego of queer artist, author, filmmaker, DJ, and SNL producer Greg Scarnici – first became a viral phenomenon with her debut music video for the hysterical dance bop “So C#nt” in 2013.

Billed as the “summer jam of 2013” by Jezebel, the video showed Levonia – alongside her over-the-top collaborator LA Lopez – rocking a series of wigs and outfits from “14th street” through the streets and subways of NYC, and within famed Fire Island hotspot Sip & Twirl.

With a deep house beat, self-deprecating lyrics and a slew of hilarious queer culture references, “So C#nt” was an undeniable gay club banger. Name another song that clocks Zara, Real Housewives, and Suri Cruise. We’ll wait.

How fishy is she? Well, refresh your memory below:

In the decade since, Levonia has gone on to release a barrage of music videos that blended “queer culture commentary with an ironic comedic take that’s all her own” including: “Like Whore,” “Feeling My Fantasy,” and “Werk and Serve and Face.”

Now in honor of the 10th anniversary of “So C#nt,” Levonia is unloading a “greatest hits” collection of her biggest jams including the album’s brand spanking new titular track “Iconic*nt.”

“Get ready to Own It and feel So C#nt as this Like Whore reminds you to Werk and Serve and Face,” Levonia wrote on Instagram to promote the album’s release on June 30th.

Also included in the 13-track record are the self-empowerment anthem “Own It,” the raunchy bop “Breed My Bussy on the Dance Floor,” 2020 bicoastal cancel culture manifesto “She’s Canceled,” and an ’80s freestyle remix of “So C#nt” that will leave you reaching for the Aqua Net against your better judgement.

As if that wasn’t enough to make you gooped and gagged, Levonia is also launching a twelve-part lo-fi mockumentary, Behind The Beat: At Home With Levonia, which features the “iconic*nt” talking about the creation of each of the album’s “cassingles.”

In episode one, Levonia gives us the tea on the “So C#nt” origin story and it entails famed Manhattan Latin gay club Escuelita, bath salts, and an irregular heartbeat that would give “Padam Padam” a myocardial infarction.

Behold all of Levonia’s ’80s VCR glamazon realness:

While normally residing in Brooklyn, Levonia always spends her summer werking the boardwalk at her home away from home in Cherry Grove on Fire Island.

In addition to hosting Drag Attack, a “beauty pageant” which crowns the Worst Drag Queen in Cherry Grove, a title she’s won countless times, Levonia will once again appear at this year’s Drag Invasion of Fire Island Pines.

The annual July 4th event sees hundreds of Cherry Grove residents and visitors done up in their best (or worst) drag, board a ferry over to “invade” neighboring queer mecca Fire Island Pines, and be received with a red carpet, crowds of cheers and free cocktails.

But even if you’re not able to take planes, trains, shuttles, and ferries to get to Fire Island, you can still honor Levonia and her fellow Cherry Grove drag sistas by streaming Iconic#nt on iTunes or Spotify now!

In the meantime, check out more of Levonia's fiercest lewks below: