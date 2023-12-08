Nancy Mace ensnared in messy personal scandal involving alleged ex-fiancé, secret dating profile & $3.9M beach house

Nancy Mace is officially trying out for Team MAGA.

The attention-seeking congresswoman is mired in her first messy scandal.

It’s a rite of passage!

Mace, who’s been trying to ingratiate herself with MAGA for months, is involved in an alleged breakup with entrepreneur fiancé Patrick Bryant, the DailyMail reports.

The couple is said to be fighting over two multimillion-dollar properties, including a $3.9 million beachfront estate with six bedrooms.

Mace reportedly found Bryant’s profile on a dating app while they were together, although he denied that allegation to the DailyMail.

Meanwhile, she has refused comment, other than to say: “I’m not Taylor Swift. No one gives a damn about my relationship status.”

Ah yes, Mace is just a simple legislator working for her constituents. The South Carolina lawmaker isn’t seeking the limelight at all!

She would never do something like, say, wear a “scarlet letter” through the halls of Congress.

SC Rep. Nancy Mace is wearing a t-shirt with the letter “A” on it.



When asked what it stands for, she said it’s her “Scarlet letter.” pic.twitter.com/YQjieZ6w8O — Gary Grumbach (@GaryGrumbach) October 10, 2023

BTW, does anybody want to tell Mace what the Scarlet Letter is actually about? Or was she actually trying to tell us she committed adultery in the 17th century when she did that?

This is what happens when you ban books. — Jack Turban MD (@jack_turban) October 10, 2023

a few weeks ago i was at the capitol meeting w congress members to discuss the govt shutdown and rep lauren underwood said to me “some people come here to work and others come here to have a fox news show when they leave” and i think about that https://t.co/vCjDVzbAD3 — matt (@mattxiv) October 11, 2023

Major cringe — Stephen Horn (@stephenehorn) October 11, 2023

It’s A for Attention https://t.co/nFQkcKGoDG — Ryan Thompson (@RyanThompsonSC) October 10, 2023

The congresswoman is also dealing with a mass staff exodus.

Six staffers have exited over the last several months, the Daily Mail notes. Three sources told the publication that she often talked about her sex life in the office.

“She frequently made sexual references in the office and discussed things that were not appropriate in a work environment,” said a former senior staffer.

Other accused Mace of presiding over a “toxic work environment.”

The highest-profile departure was her chief of staff, Dan Hanlon.

Mace’s falling out with him was very public. When she voted to oust Kevin McCarthy as Speaker, she claimed he didn’t keep his promises to her.

Hanlon, however, texted McCarthy to say he had, in fact, kept his promises. The aggrieved ex-speaker later mentioned the texts in his vengeful farewell presser.

Mace and Hanlon’s relationship ended on such bad terms that the ex-chief of staff actually took the office popcorn machine with him on his way out the door.

Now that should be criminal!

“He did love that popcorn machine,” an ex-staffer told the Daily Beast. “To be clear, the popcorn machine did belong to him.”

Sounds like a fair trade. Hanlon can have his popcorn machine, and Mace can have her spotlight. She’s so focused on media coverage, every aid is reportedly expected to draft one tweet per day, regardless of their position.

But for someone so media-obsessed, she experiences some brutal misfires. Over the summer, she took the sex talk out of the office and into the National Prayer Breakfast.

Mace told the stunned audience she declined morning sex with her partner so she could be with them.

They were probably all so grateful 🙏🙏🙏.

Remember when Rep. Nancy Mace told the crowd at the annual prayer breakfast that she declined morning sex with her fiance to be with them?



The Daily Mail reports that the couple split last month after 18 months together. pic.twitter.com/E1xLXroFjj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 8, 2023

Though Mace voted to certify the 2020 election–inviting a Trump-endorsed primary challenger–she’s since tried to cozy up to the quadruple indicted, twice-impeached, one-term ex-president.

Apparently, she’s been floating herself as a possible VP nominee.

There’s only one problem with that.

A source close to Trump told the Daily Beast he “absolutely hates” Mace.

Maybe a few more scandals will do the trick!